Frank Ski's Top Picks For Mother's Day Brunch in Atlanta

You already know Frank Ski is a restaurant connoisseur, and for Mother's Day he's chosen a few of his favorite brunch spots for you to take that special lady. See the list below and make reservations quickly -- it's sure to be a busy day, and your mom deserves a great meal. Happy Mother's Day!

 

SEASONS 52

What Frank says: "Great food and great desserts!”
Locations: Buckhead, Perimeter, Buford

The grill and wine bar has several locations, and is offering a three-course brunch specifically for Mother's Day. 

See the menu here

 

MURPHY'S

What Frank says: "Trout & Eggs! Great wine list."
Location: 997 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

A longtime Atlanta favorite, Murphy's brunch is among the city's most consistently high-rated, and has been so for years. 

See the menu here

 

 

SOUTH CITY KITCHEN

What Frank says: "Love the Shrimp & Geechie Boy grits!"
Locations: Midtown, Buckhead, Smyrna, Alpharetta

Give your mom a super-Southern brunch that she's sure to love with SCK's Mother's Day brunch special: two courses for just $35.

See the menu here

 


TWO URBAN LICKS

What Frank says: "Crispy chicken biscuits!”
Location: 820 Ralph McGill Blvd

Not only will this well-loved Old Fourth Ward restaurant do brunch consistently well, but for Mother's Day they'll have a free photo booth to capture the moment with you and your family.

See the menu here

 


PARK TAVERN

What Frank says: “Unlimited Champagne, mimosas & rosé for Mom!”
Location: Piedmont Park 500 10th Street NE

Looking out onto Piedmont Park, this Midtown restaurant is offering a Champagne brunch with all-you-can-drink bubbly, mimosas or rosé wine for $54.

See the menu here


 

