JR of The Morning Culture Talks To UGA Linebacker D'Andre Walker On Preparing For NFL

Also Says Who He Wants To Sack

March 1, 2019
JR interviews D'Andre Walker
Sports

D'Andre Walker, former linebacker for the University of Georgia Bulldogs, is likely to enter the NFL draft, and is participating in the NFL Combine this weekend, where teams will get a look at the professional football prospect and begin considering whether or not he's a good match for their rosters.  UGA has a total of nine players going to the NFL Combine, and V-103's JR of The Morning Culture got Walker to come by the station and talk about the business of college football, what he's feeling as he attends the Combine, and the NFL players he both admires and would love to tackle.

The Morning Culture

 

JR Sport Brief
University of Georgia
Football
NFL Draft

