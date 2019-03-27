JR Sport Brief: An Interview With NFL Prospect Elijah Holyfield

Fresh from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, former UGA running back Elijah Holyfield is getting ready to hopefully join an NFL team during upcoming draft. Sitting down with JR for an episode of JR Sport Brief, he talked about the process of getting ready to play professional football, the scrutiny he receives and how he's dealing with it, and what the Atlanta native would think about playing for the Atlanta Falcons.

