JR Sport Brief: An Interview With NFL Prospect Elijah Holyfield

The Champ's Son Talks NFL Draft

March 27, 2019
The Morning Culture: Frank Ski, Jade Novah and JR
The Morning Culture
JR Sport Brief
Sports

Fresh from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, former UGA running back Elijah Holyfield is getting ready to hopefully join an NFL team during upcoming draft. Sitting down with JR for an episode of JR Sport Brief, he talked about the process of getting ready to play professional football, the scrutiny he receives and how he's dealing with it, and what the Atlanta native would think about playing for the Atlanta Falcons. 

Watch the video above or on V-103's YouTube channel!

 

 

 

 

JR Sport Brief
Elijah Holyfield
Evander Holyfield
NFL Draft

