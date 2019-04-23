JR SPORT BRIEF: Which NBA Teams Have the Best Chance to Draft Zion Williamson?

Do the Hawks have a chance?

April 23, 2019
The Morning Culture: Frank Ski, Jade Novah and JR
The Morning Culture
JR Sport Brief
In this edition of JR Sport Brief, JR of The Morning Culture talks about former Duke player Zion Williamson, who's got a huge buzz going into the 2019 NBA Draft. With so many teams putting their eyes and money on nagging him for their starting lineup, JR talks about the comparisons to other great players like LeBron James and Charles Barkley, which teams have the best odds of getting him, and whether or not the Atlanta Hawks have a chance.

JR Sport Brief
jr
the morning culture
zion williamson
basketball
