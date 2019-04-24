JR SPORT BRIEF: NFL Draft Prospect Quart'e Sapp

Alpharetta native hopes to play pro

April 24, 2019
The Morning Culture: Frank Ski, Jade Novah and JR
The Morning Culture
Categories: 
JR Sport Brief
Sports

Alpharetta native and University of Tennessee graduate Quart'e Sapp visited the studios of V-103, on the eve of the NFL Draft to be interviewed for the latest edition of JR Sport Brief. Watch the video above as JR of The Morning Culture talks to the linebacker about the prospects of being selected to play for a professional football team and how he's dealing with the run-up to the event that could change his life forever. 

Tags: 
jr

Recent Podcast Audio
APS Urges Patience As Graduation Location Changes WVEEFM: On-Demand
Presidential Candidate Booker On Delivering On Promises To Blacks WVEEFM: On-Demand
Congressman David Scott says Veterans Need More and Earlier Intervention WVEEFM: On-Demand
Fmr NFL and UGA Player on Mandatory Recess for K-5 WVEEFM: On-Demand
Abortion Bill Passes: Atl OB-GYN Fears Impact on Female Mortality WVEEFM: On-Demand
Kamala Harris - Let's Speak Truth - Rally at Morehouse College WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes