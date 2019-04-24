JR SPORT BRIEF: NFL Draft Prospect Quart'e Sapp
Alpharetta native hopes to play pro
April 24, 2019
Alpharetta native and University of Tennessee graduate Quart'e Sapp visited the studios of V-103, on the eve of the NFL Draft to be interviewed for the latest edition of JR Sport Brief. Watch the video above as JR of The Morning Culture talks to the linebacker about the prospects of being selected to play for a professional football team and how he's dealing with the run-up to the event that could change his life forever.