Bone Crusher, along with other legendary recording acts from Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def label roster, are getting ready for the 25th Anniversary Cultural Curren$y Tour, coming October 21, 2018, to Atlanta. As he talked about everything from the iconic red and yellow So So Def billboard on Interstate 85 to the comraderie between stars like Bow Wow, Xscape, Jagged Edge and others, the “Never Scared” rapper made it clear why So So Def is so vital to the culture of our city.

