21 Savage, The-Dream Drop New Albums Overnight; The-Dream Will Be Live In The Studio Today With Big Tigger

Two major acts from Atlanta gave the world a lot more great music last night. Just as trap music lovers are rejoicing the release of 21 Savage's new album "I AM > I WAS," fans of R&B have 40 new songs from The-Dream, who dropped a three-part musical project titled "Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3."

Speaking of The-Dream, the Atlanta raised singer/producer/songwriter -- who is known known not just his own hit songs but also for helping create massive records for Rihanna, Jay Z, Beyoncé and many others -- will be live in the studio at V-103 today with Big Tigger, and sharing new music over the air with listeners. Make sure you tune in!

Listen to The-Dream's album on Spotify here:

21 Savage's "I AM > I WAS" is available on Apple Music.