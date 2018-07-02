City of Atlanta New Trash Day Garbage Truck

NEW Trash Collection Dates for City of Atlanta

Starting July 9th

July 2, 2018
Categories: 
Peach State Health Plan Community Page

The City of Atlanta Department of Public Works is working to improve the overall quality of solid waste delivery. Beginning the week of July 9, they’re rolling out new Solid Waste schedules and routes. This means your garbage, recycling and yard trimming collection day will change. Find your yew collection day by downloading the Atlanta Solid Waste mobile app, visiting www.atlantaga.gov/solidwaste, or by dialing 3-1-1, the city’s customer service center.

City of Atlanta New Trash Day Flyer

Tags: 
City of Atlanta
community page