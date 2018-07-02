NEW Trash Collection Dates for City of Atlanta

The City of Atlanta Department of Public Works is working to improve the overall quality of solid waste delivery. Beginning the week of July 9, they’re rolling out new Solid Waste schedules and routes. This means your garbage, recycling and yard trimming collection day will change. Find your yew collection day by downloading the Atlanta Solid Waste mobile app, visiting www.atlantaga.gov/solidwaste, or by dialing 3-1-1, the city’s customer service center.