New Year, New You

December 8, 2018
V FOR LIFE

How are you going to make this year the best yet? Sticking to a New Year’s resolution takes work; make sure to choose something worth working for!
A few ideas for simple resolutions that can make a big difference may include: Cooking at home more often—you will learn new cooking skills and save money; Participate in “Meatless Monday” by forgoing meat once a week. It’s budget-friendly and helps improve your health and the environment.  Substitute soy or almond milk for dairy and try using coconut or olive oil instead of butter and margarine. Drink water or green tea instead of coffee to reduce caffeine intake and keep you hydrated.

