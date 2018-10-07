Lil' Wayne performs at Atlanta's A3C Festival, October 7, 2018

Apparent Fight and Panicked Crowd Cut Lil' Wayne's A3C Show Short

Unfortunate End to Otherwise Successful Event

October 7, 2018

If it weren’t for some type of drama that cut Lil Wayne’s A3C Festival performance short, it might have been a perfect 5-day event.

It's not clear if the frenzy that caused the festival to shut down was caused by a fight, a weapon or something else, but the crowd definitely didn't stick around to find out. And it's a shame, because with all the rest of the happenings at the 5-day event – panels and workshops led by prominent music industry executives, a weekend of deejay sets and performances from artists like Wu-Tang Clan, Trina, The Diplomats, Saweetie, Mannie Fresh and others – you could argue that A3C was still an overwhelming success. But whatever happened to make the entire crowd bolt for the Georgia Freight Depot’s exits instead of stay for Lil' Wayne's show, it certainly stole the Atlanta-based hip-hop convention’s grand finale.

“Cats started a fight; there was taser action, and cats weren’t waiting around to hear it,” said a festival attendee who didn’t want to speak on the record. He was referring to the rush of the crowd just after 10 p.m., when Lil Wayne triumphantly took the stage, bouncing with energy and commanding the crowd in front of him.

Lil Wayne’s set opened with “Mr. Carter,” his collaboration with Jay Z from “The Carter 3,” before rolling into his opening verse from Drake’s “I’m Goin’ In,” and gaining heavy appreciation from the crowd. The Young Money rapper and label head tweeted a message to fans who attended the A3C show: 

 

Prior to Wayne’s stage entry, his former producer/label-mate Mannie Fresh rocked a turntable-less set of songs consisting mainly of his own stellar catalog of hits (“Top Back” by T.I., “Still Fly” by Big Tymers). Cam’ron, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana performed together as The Diplomats, after a lineup that included Curren$y, Young M.A., and V-103’s own DJ Jelly. Onstage in The Sound Garage was an all-female lineup that included Saweetie and Miami rapstress Trina.

Here's the festival's official statement:

Developing...

