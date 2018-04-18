Peach State Health Plan April Community Calendar

Join Peach State Health Plan for Some Great Events in Your Community

Mobile Market Event

April 5th 2pm - 4pm at The Hills at Fairington - 5959 Fairington Rd, Lithonia, GA​

New Member Orientation

April 12th 12pm - 2pm and 4pm to 6pm at Golden Corral - 3867 GA-138, Stockbridge, GA

9the Annual Statewide Health Fair

April 14th 11am - 2pm at Greenbriar Mall - ​2841 Greenbriar Pkwy., SW Atlanta, GA

Family Fun Day

April 14th 11am - 2pm at Legion Field - ​3183 Mill Street NE, Covington, GA

Family Picture Day

April 16th 3:30pm - 6:30pm at Little Ones Learning Center - 993 Forest Park Ave., Forest Park, GA​

Tribe Day

April 20th 6:30pm - 9pm at Aribia Mount High School - 6610 Browns Mill Rd, Lithonia, GA

Commit to be Fit

April 21st at The Hills at Fairington - 5959 Fairington Rd, Lithonia, GA​

Peach State Health Plan WIC Brunch

April 25th at Oak Hill Family Center - 2805 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta, GA

Member Welcome Celebration

April 26th 12pm - 2pm and 4pm to 6pm at Golden Corral - ​2136 Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur, GA

Feeding the Hungry

April 28th 10am - 12pm at Megalight Family Church - 250 James P Brawley Dr NW, Atlanta, GA