Peach State Health Plan April Community Calendar
Join Peach State Health Plan for Some Great Events in Your Community
Mobile Market Event
April 5th 2pm - 4pm at The Hills at Fairington - 5959 Fairington Rd, Lithonia, GA
New Member Orientation
April 12th 12pm - 2pm and 4pm to 6pm at Golden Corral - 3867 GA-138, Stockbridge, GA
9the Annual Statewide Health Fair
April 14th 11am - 2pm at Greenbriar Mall - 2841 Greenbriar Pkwy., SW Atlanta, GA
Family Fun Day
April 14th 11am - 2pm at Legion Field - 3183 Mill Street NE, Covington, GA
Family Picture Day
April 16th 3:30pm - 6:30pm at Little Ones Learning Center - 993 Forest Park Ave., Forest Park, GA
Tribe Day
April 20th 6:30pm - 9pm at Aribia Mount High School - 6610 Browns Mill Rd, Lithonia, GA
Commit to be Fit
April 21st at The Hills at Fairington - 5959 Fairington Rd, Lithonia, GA
Peach State Health Plan WIC Brunch
April 25th at Oak Hill Family Center - 2805 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta, GA
Member Welcome Celebration
April 26th 12pm - 2pm and 4pm to 6pm at Golden Corral - 2136 Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur, GA
Feeding the Hungry
April 28th 10am - 12pm at Megalight Family Church - 250 James P Brawley Dr NW, Atlanta, GA