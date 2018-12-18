Penny Marshall, Director of "The Preacher's Wife," "Big," And "A League of Their Own," Passes Away

Award-winning actress and director Penny Marshall, who directed big-budget Hollywood films like The Preacher's Wife, Big, A League of Their Own, and Jumpin' Jack Flash, and became one of the film industry's top-grossing women directors of all time, has died at 75. According to her publicist Michelle Bega, Marshall passed away in her home in Los Angeles yesterday, due to diabetes.

Marshall first gained fame in the 1970s as Laverne DeFazio, a brewery worker who, along with actress Cindy Williams, was the star of ABC's hit comedy series "Laverne & Shirley." After directing multiple episodes of the wildly successful TV show, Marshall began a career as a filmmaker, starting with the 1986 Whoopi Goldberg comedy "Jumpin' Jack Flash." She went on to direct the movie "Big," which grossed over $100 million and earned Tom Hanks an Oscar nomination. Marshall also directed the movie "The Preacher's Wife," starring Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington.

Rest in peace to the groundbreaking Penny Marshall.