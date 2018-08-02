Plastic Straw Debate

If you’re like most people, you’ve seen it all over social media. Plastic straws will soon become a thing of the past. Starbucks now has lids that give us the adult version of sippy cups for our coffee. Many other places are moving to either have paper straws or no straws at all. Ok, so you knew that single-use plastic like straws were bad, but you didn’t really know how bad. So you probably started googling and reading and saying “Wow! I had no idea!”

As a matter of fact, when you Google "How many straws are used in the US" 500 million PER day is the number that pops up several times. That's alot of straws! Did you catch that? PER DAY! Once the straws are used, where do you think they go? Well, they create about 62,252 miles of waste- which is 2.5 times the circumference of Earth! How about that for putting things into perspective?

Still feel like you have to have a straw for your drink though? Don’t worry, there are great alternatives to the plastic ones you’ve grown accustomed to. Just click on the one you’re interested in and you can get your online shopping on!

Bamboo - These come in a 12 pack. Even better, you can purchase there on Amazon. 2-day shipping rules!

Paper – These come in various sizes and colors!

Steel – A favorite that you can get on Amazon!

Glass – These come with a lifetime guarantee, which is just another great plus!

Remember, every little bit helps!