Pringles Made Thanksgiving Dinner In Chip Form

By: MEL

November 7, 2018

I'm not sure how good your memory is for the ups and downs of the potato chip industry, but mine is weirdly good.  

So I remember last year Pringles made chips with different Thanksgiving dinner flavors, but just as a test; they weren't for sale. 

So I'm happy to say the test must've gone well because this year, they're actually selling them.

You can get a pack of three flavors - turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie for $15 at KelloggStore.com.  

As far as we know, the chips won't be in stores, so that's how you'll have to get 'em. 

 

