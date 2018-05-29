UK SUPERSTAR ELLA MAI IN STUDIO

After performing an encore of her single "Boo'd Up" during V-103's Soul Session it's was clear Ella Mai was made for the stage. Despite being relatively new to the spotlight, the UK singer commanded the stage like a pro. There is something delightful when you watch an artist who truly loves their art. Ella wore an OutKast t-shirt, which didn't go unnoticed. Audience members began yelling out "welcome to ATL" between sets pointing out the ode to American Hip-Hop royalty. On stage, the singer talked about having to become accustomed to people recognizing her on the street. She made the audience burst out in laughter as she mentioned one particular fan, who apparently didn’t know her name but simply ran up to her yelling "Boo'd Up, Boo'd Up" while pointing. Needless to say, her set at Soul Session was wildly successful.

Before getting ready for the show, Ella sat with our own Joyce Littel in studio and discussed her inspirations, growth process and more. Check out the full interview bellow.