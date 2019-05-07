5 Thoughts From a New Mom on Mother's Day

So I’m 1.5 years into having given birth to Baby Zoey. And even though I have been a bonus mom to my teen Leah since she was 10, it has been a different experience.

Now if you have a pre-teen, I can share my experiences with you because whew -- my husband and I have been there and done that. And now that Leah is an alien... I mean full-fledged teen (I could write a book! She really is exceptional so don’t get me wrong), she’s beautiful and intelligent with a big future ahead. It’s just the standard teenage stuff we’re currently in (we all did) that makes us laugh.

But back to being a newbie. Because I am essentially a “new mom” to a new baby. That is another Oprah! I have learned so much. Please read along and let me know if we share the same sentiments of being a new mom.

Wow. This is a little me.

I look at Zoey everyday and am amazed that this little human looking back at me with my own eyes grew inside of me. I stare at her and she is staring at me and it’s beyond cool.

I love her personality.

From the very beginning Zoey had her ways! The nurses told me, “you know this is her personality right?” I didn’t believe them. They were right. Zoey would fuss at the nurses in the nursery when they took her temperature, etc. To this day she let’s us know she has more to do than sit and get her diaper changed. And she is a prankster. Like, she really plays practical jokes and peek-a-boo and it trips me out that she even knows to be silly. But even better, Zoey is a caring sweetie pie. She will pull my face to hers and kiss me and smile. It’s the best love ever.

I want to keep her pure and free of stuff…

With so many people more conscious of what is being eaten, and absorbed spiritually, I am the same in that I want to keep the world away from her precious innocent soul. Right now she eats superfoods like avocados and greens and beans. She likes fruits. I pray she doesn’t get addicted to refined sugars and mess. I just don’t want to be “that” parent who holds on too tightly that she whomps down a 5lb bag of sugar when she’s out of the house away from me. I know she’ll be exposed to it eventually but man I just want her to be mess-free. I want her to live a long healthy life.

I am afraid of when I have to let go.

I know fear is debilitating. So I don’t want to have fear. I do admit that it’s scary that when it’s time for daycare and school she is going to be around all those germs! LOL. She will be loaded down with sanitizer and wipes! I will try to focus on the fact that she will make friends, which is way more comforting.

I love my husband even more.

My hubby has been the best father to his children already but there’s something about a man with his babygirl that lights the sky. I love to see Zoey’s face with daddy. Sometimes she’ll lie her head in his chest so assuredly. She has no doubt that he will be there for her, no matter if she’s fussy, exhausted or even jumping for joy.

People laugh when they see us interact with Zoey because they’re full-blown conversations. It’s hilarious because she is talking with inflections and all, but on the surface most can’t really make out but a few words. But I, just like hubby, deep down inside know what she’s saying. This is how you know I’m a mommy because If you would’ve told me you understood what a 1-year-old was saying two years ago, I would’ve doubtetly said, “Oh. ok.”

Now I know that there is a language of love that is understood between a parent and a child that God makes special for them. And that’s probably my favorite part of mommy-hood.