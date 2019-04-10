Casting Call: The Benjamin Flores Jr Film Needs Younger People and There's Roles For Those Who Love Shootin Pool.

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for April 10th - 17th

Hylton Casting

“P-VALLEY” (TV)

(SHOOTING POOL)

* Experienced “Pool Players” of ALL Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older

* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru July 2019

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/





Hylton Casting

“P-VALLEY” (TV)

(STRIP CLUB)

* Male & Female “Strip Club” patrons of ALL Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older

* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru July 2019

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“P-VALLEY” (TV)

(BIKERS)

* Male & Female “Biker Types” of ALL Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older

* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru July 2019

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“P-VALLEY” (TV)

(FRESH FACES)

* Extras of ALL Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older

* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru July 2019

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 7)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru October 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Casting TaylorMade

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)

(DOCTOR’S & NURSE’S)

* Men & Women (All Ethnicities) w/Medical Exp to portray Dr’s & Nurses. 30yr & Older

* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body

* Shoots: April 17th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Casting TaylorMade

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)

(STUDENTS)

* Males & Females (18yrs & Older) of All Ethnicities who still look like “HS Students”

* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body

* Shoots: April 17th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Casting TaylorMade

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)

(VINTAGE VEHICLES)

* Seeking Vintage Vehicles - 1950 – 1960’s

* Submit: 3 Current photos…but PLEASE clean out your vehicle first

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Fear Street” (Film) [email protected]

(Starring: Benjamin Flores Jr.)

* Younger Males & Females (All Ethnicities) for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18 – 20yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Young Man or Young Woman” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Project” (Film) [email protected]

* Slimmer Male & Females (Fresh Faces) of All Ethnicities 18yrs - Older

* Seeking Males w/varying Facial Hair looks & Longer Hair Styles

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Slim Hairy Male or Slim Female” in subject line.

Rose Locke Casting

“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]

(Director - Jon Stewart & Starring - Steve Carell)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Upscale Attendees at “Political Fundraiser”

* Need Interesting looking People w/a Nice Wardrobe or Evening Attire

* Seeking: Large Range of Ethnicities to be seen at the Party! 40yrs & Older

* Also: Seeking People w/Personality and Flair as well….Couples Encouraged to Apply!

* Finally: Seeking people who Embrace the LGBTQIA Community as well!

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Shoots: April 25th – This date could shift

* Put “UPPER CRUST” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]

(MAYOR’S NIECE – PHOTO SHOOT)

* Seeking: 10yr Caucasian Girl w/Light Brown or Dark Blonde Hair for “Photo Shoot”

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Shoots: May 7th (in Rockmart)

* Put “NIECE” in subject line







Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Men &Women of All Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities for multiple scenes (18yrs & Older)

* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body

* Also Include: Name, Age & Contact Info

* Put “FRESH FACES” in subject line

OWN & Will Packer Present:

“READY to LOVE” (TV) [email protected]

(ATLANTA SINGLES)

* Seeking: Atlanta-based Professionals Searching for That Special Someone 30 – 50yrs

* MUST live within one hour drive of Atlanta to be considered.

* PLEASE submit 2 Current Photos – along w/Age and Contact Info

* Put “Female/Male Looking for Love” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to: Menu (top of page)

* Scroll down to: Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops