Casting Call: The Benjamin Flores Jr Film Needs Younger People and There's Roles For Those Who Love Shootin Pool.
Open roles for April 10th - 17th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for April 10th - 17th
Hylton Casting
“P-VALLEY” (TV)
(SHOOTING POOL)
* Experienced “Pool Players” of ALL Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older
* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru July 2019
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“P-VALLEY” (TV)
(STRIP CLUB)
* Male & Female “Strip Club” patrons of ALL Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older
* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru July 2019
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“P-VALLEY” (TV)
(BIKERS)
* Male & Female “Biker Types” of ALL Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older
* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru July 2019
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“P-VALLEY” (TV)
(FRESH FACES)
* Extras of ALL Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older
* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru July 2019
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 7)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru October 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/
Casting TaylorMade
“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)
(DOCTOR’S & NURSE’S)
* Men & Women (All Ethnicities) w/Medical Exp to portray Dr’s & Nurses. 30yr & Older
* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body
* Shoots: April 17th
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Casting TaylorMade
“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)
(STUDENTS)
* Males & Females (18yrs & Older) of All Ethnicities who still look like “HS Students”
* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body
* Shoots: April 17th
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Casting TaylorMade
“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)
(VINTAGE VEHICLES)
* Seeking Vintage Vehicles - 1950 – 1960’s
* Submit: 3 Current photos…but PLEASE clean out your vehicle first
* Shoots: TBA
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Fear Street” (Film) [email protected]
(Starring: Benjamin Flores Jr.)
* Younger Males & Females (All Ethnicities) for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18 – 20yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Put “Young Man or Young Woman” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Project” (Film) [email protected]
* Slimmer Male & Females (Fresh Faces) of All Ethnicities 18yrs - Older
* Seeking Males w/varying Facial Hair looks & Longer Hair Styles
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Put “Slim Hairy Male or Slim Female” in subject line.
Rose Locke Casting
“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]
(Director - Jon Stewart & Starring - Steve Carell)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Upscale Attendees at “Political Fundraiser”
* Need Interesting looking People w/a Nice Wardrobe or Evening Attire
* Seeking: Large Range of Ethnicities to be seen at the Party! 40yrs & Older
* Also: Seeking People w/Personality and Flair as well….Couples Encouraged to Apply!
* Finally: Seeking people who Embrace the LGBTQIA Community as well!
* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.
* Shoots: April 25th – This date could shift
* Put “UPPER CRUST” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]
(MAYOR’S NIECE – PHOTO SHOOT)
* Seeking: 10yr Caucasian Girl w/Light Brown or Dark Blonde Hair for “Photo Shoot”
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.
* Shoots: May 7th (in Rockmart)
* Put “NIECE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Men &Women of All Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities for multiple scenes (18yrs & Older)
* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body
* Also Include: Name, Age & Contact Info
* Put “FRESH FACES” in subject line
OWN & Will Packer Present:
“READY to LOVE” (TV) [email protected]
(ATLANTA SINGLES)
* Seeking: Atlanta-based Professionals Searching for That Special Someone 30 – 50yrs
* MUST live within one hour drive of Atlanta to be considered.
* PLEASE submit 2 Current Photos – along w/Age and Contact Info
* Put “Female/Male Looking for Love” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login
Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to: Menu (top of page)
* Scroll down to: Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops