Casting Call: The Benjamin Flores Jr Film Needs Younger People and There's Roles For Those Who Love Shootin Pool.

Open roles for April 10th - 17th

April 10, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux

Casting Call

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for April 10th - 17th

Hylton Casting

“P-VALLEY”  (TV)          

    (SHOOTING POOL)

* Experienced “Pool Players” of ALL Ethnicities.  18yrs & Older
* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru July 2019  

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/


 

 

Hylton Casting

“P-VALLEY”  (TV)          

    (STRIP CLUB)

* Male & Female “Strip Club” patrons of ALL Ethnicities.  18yrs & Older
* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru July 2019  

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

 

 

Hylton Casting

“P-VALLEY”  (TV)          

    (BIKERS)

* Male & Female “Biker Types” of ALL Ethnicities.  18yrs & Older
* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru July 2019  

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

 

 

Hylton Casting

“P-VALLEY”  (TV)          

    (FRESH FACES)

* Extras of ALL Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities.  18yrs & Older
* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru July 2019  

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 7)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru October 2019  (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project”  (FILM) 

   (DOCTOR’S & NURSE’S)

* Men & Women (All Ethnicities) w/Medical Exp to portray Dr’s & Nurses.  30yr & Older           

* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body

* Shoots: April 17th   

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project”  (FILM) 

   (STUDENTS)

* Males & Females (18yrs & Older) of All Ethnicities who still look like “HS Students”  

* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body

* Shoots: April 17th   

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project”  (FILM) 

   (VINTAGE VEHICLES)

* Seeking Vintage Vehicles - 1950 – 1960’s     

* Submit: 3 Current photos…but PLEASE clean out your vehicle first

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Fear Street” (Film)   [email protected]

    (Starring: Benjamin Flores Jr.)

* Younger Males & Females (All Ethnicities) for Multiple Upcoming Scenes.  18 – 20yrs        

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Young Man or Young Woman” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Project” (Film)   [email protected]

* Slimmer Male & Females (Fresh Faces) of All Ethnicities   18yrs - Older        

* Seeking Males w/varying Facial Hair looks & Longer Hair Styles

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Slim Hairy Male or Slim Female” in subject line.

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film)  [email protected]

   (Director - Jon Stewart & Starring - Steve Carell)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Upscale Attendees at “Political Fundraiser”

* Need Interesting looking People w/a Nice Wardrobe or Evening Attire 

* Seeking: Large Range of Ethnicities to be seen at the Party!   40yrs & Older
* Also: Seeking People w/Personality and Flair as well….Couples Encouraged to Apply!
* Finally: Seeking people who Embrace the LGBTQIA Community as well!

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info. 

* Shoots: April 25th – This date could shift  

* Put “UPPER CRUST” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film)  [email protected]

   (MAYOR’S NIECE – PHOTO SHOOT)

* Seeking: 10yr Caucasian Girl w/Light Brown or Dark Blonde Hair for “Photo Shoot”

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info. 

* Shoots: May 7th (in Rockmart)

* Put “NIECE” in subject line
 


 

Destination Casting 

“SAINTS & SINNERS”  (TV)  [email protected]

    (FRESH FACES)

* Men &Women of All Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities for multiple scenes (18yrs & Older)    

* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body

* Also Include: Name, Age & Contact Info

* Put “FRESH FACES” in subject line 

 

 

OWN & Will Packer Present:   

“READY to LOVE” (TV)  [email protected]

   (ATLANTA SINGLES)

* Seeking: Atlanta-based Professionals Searching for That Special Someone   30 – 50yrs

* MUST live within one hour drive of Atlanta to be considered.

* PLEASE submit 2 Current Photos – along w/Age and Contact Info

* Put “Female/Male Looking for Love” in subject line

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”     

* Visit: www.georgia.org  

* Go to: Menu (top of page)  

* Scroll down to: Film & Entertainment 

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production  

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

 

casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
films
movies
Television
TV

