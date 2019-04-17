Casting Call: Seeking Magicians and More For Films Shooting in Atlanta Now
Open roles for April 17th - 24th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for April 17th - 24th
Greg’s email: [email protected]
Rose Locke Casting
“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]
(AMPUTEES)
* Seeking “Amputees” of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* NOTE: If you’re NOT available now, we encourage you to submit for future casting.
* Include: Selfie holding a piece of paper w/date, age, ht, wt, all sizes & contact info
* Shoots: TBD
* Put “AMPUTEE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]
(LITTLE PEOPLE)
* Seeking: Male & Female “Little People” of All Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older
* Include: Selfie holding a piece of paper w/date, age, ht, wt, all sizes & contact info
* Shoots: Monday April 29th (In Griffin, Ga. – $25 gas bump)
* Put “LITTLE PEOPLE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“IRRESISTIBLE” (FILM) [email protected]
(SEXY WAITSTAFF)
* Male & Females w/Model type looks & body to portray a “Waitstaff at a Party”
* PLEASE: Send pics to reflect your amazing style. 18yrs & Older
* Include: Selfie holding a piece of paper w/date, age, ht, wt, all sizes & contact info
* Shoots: Thursday April 25th
* Put “MODEL WAITSTAFF” in subject line
Destination Casting
“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Men &Women of All Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities for multiple scenes (18yrs & Older)
* Submit: 3 Current pics - Headshot, Waist up, Full body, Name, Age & Contact Info
* Put “FRESH FACES” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)
(MALE or FEMALE MAGICIAN)
* Magician who can Perform & Teach the “Jumping Gemini Card Trick” 18yrs - Older
* Submit: 3 Current photos - Headshot, Waist up, Full body, Name, Age & Contact Info
* Shoots: TBA
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Fear Street” (Film) [email protected]
* Younger Males & Females (All Ethnicities) for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18 – 20yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Put “Young Man or Young Woman” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Project” (Film) [email protected]
* Slimmer Male & Females (Fresh Faces) of All Ethnicities 18yrs - Older
* Seeking Males w/varying Facial Hair looks & Longer Hair Styles
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Put “Slim Hairy Male or Slim Female” in subject line.
Hylton Casting
“P-VALLEY” (TV)
(TWIN GIRLS – FEATURED ROLE)
* Seeking: Black, Biracial or Hispanic “Twin Girls” (1 - 3yrs) for a Featured Role.
* The Twin Girls will portray the child of one of the Lead Actresses.
* Shoots: Thursday April 25th
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“P-VALLEY” (TV)
(FRESH FACES)
* Extras of ALL Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older
* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru July 2019
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 7)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru October 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/
OWN & Will Packer Present:
“READY to LOVE” (TV) [email protected]
(ATLANTA SINGLES)
* Seeking: Atlanta-based Professionals Searching for That Special Someone 30 – 50yrs
* MUST live within one hour drive of Atlanta to be considered.
* PLEASE submit 2 Current Photos – along w/Age and Contact Info
* Put “Female/Male Looking for Love” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login
Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to: Menu (top of page)
* Scroll down to: Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops