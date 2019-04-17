Casting Call: Seeking Magicians and More For Films Shooting in Atlanta Now

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for April 17th - 24th

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Rose Locke Casting

“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]

(AMPUTEES)

* Seeking “Amputees” of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* NOTE: If you’re NOT available now, we encourage you to submit for future casting.

* Include: Selfie holding a piece of paper w/date, age, ht, wt, all sizes & contact info

* Shoots: TBD

* Put “AMPUTEE” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]

(LITTLE PEOPLE)

* Seeking: Male & Female “Little People” of All Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older

* Include: Selfie holding a piece of paper w/date, age, ht, wt, all sizes & contact info

* Shoots: Monday April 29th (In Griffin, Ga. – $25 gas bump)

* Put “LITTLE PEOPLE” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“IRRESISTIBLE” (FILM) [email protected]

(SEXY WAITSTAFF)

* Male & Females w/Model type looks & body to portray a “Waitstaff at a Party”

* PLEASE: Send pics to reflect your amazing style. 18yrs & Older

* Include: Selfie holding a piece of paper w/date, age, ht, wt, all sizes & contact info

* Shoots: Thursday April 25th

* Put “MODEL WAITSTAFF” in subject line





Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Men &Women of All Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities for multiple scenes (18yrs & Older)

* Submit: 3 Current pics - Headshot, Waist up, Full body, Name, Age & Contact Info

* Put “FRESH FACES” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)

(MALE or FEMALE MAGICIAN)

* Magician who can Perform & Teach the “Jumping Gemini Card Trick” 18yrs - Older

* Submit: 3 Current photos - Headshot, Waist up, Full body, Name, Age & Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Fear Street” (Film) [email protected]

* Younger Males & Females (All Ethnicities) for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18 – 20yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Young Man or Young Woman” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Project” (Film) [email protected]

* Slimmer Male & Females (Fresh Faces) of All Ethnicities 18yrs - Older

* Seeking Males w/varying Facial Hair looks & Longer Hair Styles

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Slim Hairy Male or Slim Female” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“P-VALLEY” (TV)

(TWIN GIRLS – FEATURED ROLE)

* Seeking: Black, Biracial or Hispanic “Twin Girls” (1 - 3yrs) for a Featured Role.

* The Twin Girls will portray the child of one of the Lead Actresses.

* Shoots: Thursday April 25th

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“P-VALLEY” (TV)

(FRESH FACES)

* Extras of ALL Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older

* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru July 2019

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/



Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 7)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru October 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

OWN & Will Packer Present:

“READY to LOVE” (TV) [email protected]

(ATLANTA SINGLES)

* Seeking: Atlanta-based Professionals Searching for That Special Someone 30 – 50yrs

* MUST live within one hour drive of Atlanta to be considered.

* PLEASE submit 2 Current Photos – along w/Age and Contact Info

* Put “Female/Male Looking for Love” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to: Menu (top of page)

* Scroll down to: Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops