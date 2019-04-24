Casting Call: Beau Bridges' Show has Roles for Minors, and Regina King's HBO Show is Hiring People For a Parade This Week

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for April 24th - May 1st

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Hylton Casting

“ROBBIE” (Season 1)

(Starring: BEAU BRIDGES)

* Seeking Fresh Faces – Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: NOW – June 2019 (Atlanta, Douglasville, Morrow, Ga)

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

* Seeking MINORS: Babies / Kids / Teenagers of All Ethnicities 6 Months – 17 Years

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Shoots: NOW – June 2019 (Atlanta, Douglasville, Morrow, Ga)

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 7)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru October 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Rose Locke Casting

“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]

(PARADE)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Parade Attendees” 18yrs & Older

* Requires Fitting: THIS WEEK in Union City, Ga.

* Include: Selfie holding a piece of paper w/date, age, ht, wt, all sizes & contact info

* Shoots: Monday April 29th (in Griffin + $25 Gas Bump)

* Put “AMERICAN PARADE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(PHOTO DOUBLE #1)

* Dark Skin Black Male to be “Photo Double #1” (30 – 40yrs)

* Height: 5’7” – 5’8” // Body Type: Average / Fit

* Submit: 3 Current pics - Headshot, Waist up, Full body, Name, Age & Contact Info

* Put “MALE PD #1” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(PHOTO DOUBLE #2)

* Light Skin Black Male to be “Photo Double #2” (20 – 30yrs)

* Height: 6’1” – 6’3” // Body Type: Slim / Fit

* Submit: 3 Current pics - Headshot, Waist up, Full body, Name, Age & Contact Info

* Put “MALE PD #2” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(CONGREGATION MEMBERS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray a “Church Congregation” (18yrs & Older)

* Submit pictures wearing your Sunday Best Attire!

* Include: 3 Current pics - Headshot, Waist up, Full body, Name, Age & Contact Info

* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(PEDESTRIANS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Pedestrians” (18yrs & Older)

* Submit pictures wearing Business Attire!

* Include: 3 Current pics - Headshot, Waist up, Full body, Name, Age & Contact Info

* Put “PEDESTRIANS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(SEXY GIRL)

* Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Video Vixen/Model Types” (18yrs & Older)

* Submit pictures wearing Business Attire!

* Include: 3 Current pics - Headshot, Waist up, Full body, Name, Age & Contact Info

* Put “SEXY GIRL” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Fear Street” (Film) [email protected]

* Younger Males & Females (All Ethnicities) for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18 – 20yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Young Man or Young Woman” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]

(HISPANIC FRESH FACES)

* Hispanic Male & Females for “Multiple Upcoming Scenes” 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Hispanic Male or Female” in subject line.

Casting TaylorMade

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)

(VINTAGE VEHICLES)

* Seeking Vintage Vehicles - 1950 – 1960’s

* Submit: 3 Current photos…but PLEASE clean out your vehicle first

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

OWN & Will Packer Present:

“READY to LOVE” (TV) [email protected]

(ATLANTA SINGLES)

* Seeking: Atlanta-based Professionals Searching for That Special Someone 30 – 50yrs

* MUST live within one hour drive of Atlanta to be considered.

* PLEASE submit 2 Current Photos – along w/Age and Contact Info

* Put “Female/Male Looking for Love” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit: Industries

* Scroll down to: Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops