Casting Call: Beau Bridges' Show has Roles for Minors, and Regina King's HBO Show is Hiring People For a Parade This Week
Open roles for April 24th - May 1st
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for April 24th - May 1st
Greg’s email: [email protected]
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
Hylton Casting
“ROBBIE” (Season 1)
(Starring: BEAU BRIDGES)
* Seeking Fresh Faces – Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: NOW – June 2019 (Atlanta, Douglasville, Morrow, Ga)
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“ROBBIE” (Season 1)
(Starring: BEAU BRIDGES)
* Seeking MINORS: Babies / Kids / Teenagers of All Ethnicities 6 Months – 17 Years
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Shoots: NOW – June 2019 (Atlanta, Douglasville, Morrow, Ga)
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 7)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru October 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/
Rose Locke Casting
“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]
(PARADE)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Parade Attendees” 18yrs & Older
* Requires Fitting: THIS WEEK in Union City, Ga.
* Include: Selfie holding a piece of paper w/date, age, ht, wt, all sizes & contact info
* Shoots: Monday April 29th (in Griffin + $25 Gas Bump)
* Put “AMERICAN PARADE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]
(PHOTO DOUBLE #1)
* Dark Skin Black Male to be “Photo Double #1” (30 – 40yrs)
* Height: 5’7” – 5’8” // Body Type: Average / Fit
* Submit: 3 Current pics - Headshot, Waist up, Full body, Name, Age & Contact Info
* Put “MALE PD #1” in subject line
Destination Casting
“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]
(PHOTO DOUBLE #2)
* Light Skin Black Male to be “Photo Double #2” (20 – 30yrs)
* Height: 6’1” – 6’3” // Body Type: Slim / Fit
* Submit: 3 Current pics - Headshot, Waist up, Full body, Name, Age & Contact Info
* Put “MALE PD #2” in subject line
Destination Casting
“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]
(CONGREGATION MEMBERS)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray a “Church Congregation” (18yrs & Older)
* Submit pictures wearing your Sunday Best Attire!
* Include: 3 Current pics - Headshot, Waist up, Full body, Name, Age & Contact Info
* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line
Destination Casting
“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]
(PEDESTRIANS)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Pedestrians” (18yrs & Older)
* Submit pictures wearing Business Attire!
* Include: 3 Current pics - Headshot, Waist up, Full body, Name, Age & Contact Info
* Put “PEDESTRIANS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]
(SEXY GIRL)
* Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Video Vixen/Model Types” (18yrs & Older)
* Submit pictures wearing Business Attire!
* Include: 3 Current pics - Headshot, Waist up, Full body, Name, Age & Contact Info
* Put “SEXY GIRL” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Fear Street” (Film) [email protected]
* Younger Males & Females (All Ethnicities) for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18 – 20yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Put “Young Man or Young Woman” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]
(HISPANIC FRESH FACES)
* Hispanic Male & Females for “Multiple Upcoming Scenes” 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Put “Hispanic Male or Female” in subject line.
Casting TaylorMade
“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)
(VINTAGE VEHICLES)
* Seeking Vintage Vehicles - 1950 – 1960’s
* Submit: 3 Current photos…but PLEASE clean out your vehicle first
* Shoots: TBA
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
OWN & Will Packer Present:
“READY to LOVE” (TV) [email protected]
(ATLANTA SINGLES)
* Seeking: Atlanta-based Professionals Searching for That Special Someone 30 – 50yrs
* MUST live within one hour drive of Atlanta to be considered.
* PLEASE submit 2 Current Photos – along w/Age and Contact Info
* Put “Female/Male Looking for Love” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login
Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to Menu (top of page)
* Then hit: Industries
* Scroll down to: Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops