Casting Call: An HBO Project has Roles as a Cadet and Jon Stewart & Steve Carell Invite You To a Big Party

Rose Locke Casting

“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]

(Director - Jon Stewart & Starring - Steve Carell)

- CARELL CORE -

* Fresh Faces of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities w/flexible availability 18yrs & Older

* This will be our CORE GROUP that will be with us for the majority and MUST have an open schedule and be willing to make it work! I promise you won't regret it.

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Shoots: April 22nd - Late May (Rockmart Ga., but possibly a few days in ATL)

* Put “CARELL” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]

(Director - Jon Stewart & Starring - Steve Carell)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Upscale Attendees at “Political Fundraiser”

* Need Interesting looking People w/a Nice Wardrobe or Evening Attire 40yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Shoots: April 22nd – 26th

* Put “UPPER CRUST” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]

(Director - Jon Stewart & Starring - Steve Carell)

* Seeking Older Caucasian Male Twins 60yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Shoots: April 22nd – 26th

* Put “OLDER TWINS” in subject line





Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(AMAZING LOOKING ITALIANS & GREEKS)

* Italian and Greek Men & Women to portray “NYC Restaurant Patrons” 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.

* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info

* Shoots: TBD

* Put “ITALIAN OR GREEK” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]

(NYC 1938)

* Caucasian Men & Females w/Natural hair / No Colors / No Fake Nails 18yrs & Older

* Men Clean Shaven, Willing to receive a Haircut / No Visible Tattoos

* Fitting: One Day between 4/3 – 4/5 + $15 Haircut bump + $25 Gas Bump

* Submit 3 pictures (Headshot, Full body & Profile)

* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info

* Shoots: April 15th, 16th & 18th (in Union City)…You will not work all days

* Put “MACON" - Also Include Date(s) Available in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]

(1938 POLICE CADETS)

* Seeking Caucasian Males to portray “Police Cadets” from 1938 Graduating Class

* Clean Shaven / No bald heads / Will receive a Haircut / No Visible Tattoos 22 – 35yrs

* Fitting: One Day between 4/3 – 4/5 + $15 Haircut bump + $25 Gas Bump

* Submit 3 pictures (Headshot, Full body & Profile)

* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info

* Shoots: April 16th (in Union City)

* Put “POLICE CADETS” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]

(HARLEM 1938)

* Black Men & Females to portray Pedestrians & Rioters 18yrs & Older

* MUST have Natural hair / No Bald Heads or Fades / No Colors / No Fake Nails

* Fitting: One Day between 4/3 – 4/5 + $15 Haircut bump + $25 Gas Bump

* Please submit 3 pics (Head, Full body & profile)

* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info

* Shoots: April 17th (in Union City)

* Put “HARLEM MACON” in subject line





Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(CASINO PATRONS)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Casino Patrons” (21yrs & Older)

* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body

* Also Include: Name, Age & Contact Info

* Put “CASINO” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(CASINO GUARDS)

* Males of All Ethnicities to portray “Casino Guards” (30 – 50yrs)

* Waist No larger than 38” // MUST have Black Boots

* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body

* Also Include: Name, Age & Contact Info

* Put “GUARD” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(BEAUTIFUL WOMEN)

* Attractive Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Casino Waitstaff” & “Model Types”

* Submit: 3 Current photos / Headshot / Waist up / Full body & Name, Age, Contact Info.

* NO Filters / NO other people / NO Selfies where we can only see your phone.

* NO Glamour or Professional shots. (21 – 35yrs)

* Put “BEAUTIFUL WOMAN” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(CASINO ROBBERS)

* Thin / Fit / Muscular Males of All Ethnicities to portray “CROOKS” (21 – 40yrs)

* Must Have All Black Attire

* Submit: 3 Current photos / Headshot / Waist up / Full body & Name, Age, Contact Info.

* NO Filters / NO other people / NO Selfies where we can only see your phone

* NO Glamour or Professional shots.

* Put “ROBBER” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Lodge 49” (TV) [email protected]

* Seeking Hispanic Men & Women for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Hispanic Man or Hispanic Woman” in subject line.

Casting TaylorMade

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)

* In Shape/Fit Male & Females of All Ethnicities for a “Gym Scene” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body

* Shoots: April 9th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

OWN & Will Packer Present:

“READY to LOVE” (TV) [email protected]

(ATLANTA SINGLES)

* Seeking: Atlanta-based Professionals Searching for That Special Someone. 30 – 50yrs

* MUST live within one hour drive of Atlanta to be considered.

* PLEASE submit 2 Current Photos – along w/Age and Contact Info

* Put “Female/Male Looking for Love” in subject line



Hylton Casting

“P-VALLEY” (STARZ)

* Extras of ALL Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older

* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru July 2019

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 7)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru October 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to: Menu (top of page)

* Scroll down to: Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops