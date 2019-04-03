Casting Call: An HBO Project has Roles as a Cadet and Jon Stewart & Steve Carell Invite You To a Big Party
Rose Locke Casting
“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]
(Director - Jon Stewart & Starring - Steve Carell)
- CARELL CORE -
* Fresh Faces of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities w/flexible availability 18yrs & Older
* This will be our CORE GROUP that will be with us for the majority and MUST have an open schedule and be willing to make it work! I promise you won't regret it.
* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.
* Shoots: April 22nd - Late May (Rockmart Ga., but possibly a few days in ATL)
* Put “CARELL” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]
(Director - Jon Stewart & Starring - Steve Carell)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Upscale Attendees at “Political Fundraiser”
* Need Interesting looking People w/a Nice Wardrobe or Evening Attire 40yrs & Older
* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.
* Shoots: April 22nd – 26th
* Put “UPPER CRUST” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]
(Director - Jon Stewart & Starring - Steve Carell)
* Seeking Older Caucasian Male Twins 60yrs & Older
* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.
* Shoots: April 22nd – 26th
* Put “OLDER TWINS” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]
(AMAZING LOOKING ITALIANS & GREEKS)
* Italian and Greek Men & Women to portray “NYC Restaurant Patrons” 18yrs & Older
* Submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.
* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info
* Shoots: TBD
* Put “ITALIAN OR GREEK” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]
(NYC 1938)
* Caucasian Men & Females w/Natural hair / No Colors / No Fake Nails 18yrs & Older
* Men Clean Shaven, Willing to receive a Haircut / No Visible Tattoos
* Fitting: One Day between 4/3 – 4/5 + $15 Haircut bump + $25 Gas Bump
* Submit 3 pictures (Headshot, Full body & Profile)
* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info
* Shoots: April 15th, 16th & 18th (in Union City)…You will not work all days
* Put “MACON" - Also Include Date(s) Available in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]
(1938 POLICE CADETS)
* Seeking Caucasian Males to portray “Police Cadets” from 1938 Graduating Class
* Clean Shaven / No bald heads / Will receive a Haircut / No Visible Tattoos 22 – 35yrs
* Fitting: One Day between 4/3 – 4/5 + $15 Haircut bump + $25 Gas Bump
* Submit 3 pictures (Headshot, Full body & Profile)
* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info
* Shoots: April 16th (in Union City)
* Put “POLICE CADETS” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]
(HARLEM 1938)
* Black Men & Females to portray Pedestrians & Rioters 18yrs & Older
* MUST have Natural hair / No Bald Heads or Fades / No Colors / No Fake Nails
* Fitting: One Day between 4/3 – 4/5 + $15 Haircut bump + $25 Gas Bump
* Please submit 3 pics (Head, Full body & profile)
* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info
* Shoots: April 17th (in Union City)
* Put “HARLEM MACON” in subject line
Destination Casting
“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]
(CASINO PATRONS)
* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Casino Patrons” (21yrs & Older)
* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body
* Also Include: Name, Age & Contact Info
* Put “CASINO” in subject line
Destination Casting
“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]
(CASINO GUARDS)
* Males of All Ethnicities to portray “Casino Guards” (30 – 50yrs)
* Waist No larger than 38” // MUST have Black Boots
* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body
* Also Include: Name, Age & Contact Info
* Put “GUARD” in subject line
Destination Casting
“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]
(BEAUTIFUL WOMEN)
* Attractive Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Casino Waitstaff” & “Model Types”
* Submit: 3 Current photos / Headshot / Waist up / Full body & Name, Age, Contact Info.
* NO Filters / NO other people / NO Selfies where we can only see your phone.
* NO Glamour or Professional shots. (21 – 35yrs)
* Put “BEAUTIFUL WOMAN” in subject line
Destination Casting
“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]
(CASINO ROBBERS)
* Thin / Fit / Muscular Males of All Ethnicities to portray “CROOKS” (21 – 40yrs)
* Must Have All Black Attire
* Submit: 3 Current photos / Headshot / Waist up / Full body & Name, Age, Contact Info.
* NO Filters / NO other people / NO Selfies where we can only see your phone
* NO Glamour or Professional shots.
* Put “ROBBER” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Lodge 49” (TV) [email protected]
* Seeking Hispanic Men & Women for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Put “Hispanic Man or Hispanic Woman” in subject line.
Casting TaylorMade
“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)
* In Shape/Fit Male & Females of All Ethnicities for a “Gym Scene” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body
* Shoots: April 9th
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
OWN & Will Packer Present:
“READY to LOVE” (TV) [email protected]
(ATLANTA SINGLES)
* Seeking: Atlanta-based Professionals Searching for That Special Someone. 30 – 50yrs
* MUST live within one hour drive of Atlanta to be considered.
* PLEASE submit 2 Current Photos – along w/Age and Contact Info
* Put “Female/Male Looking for Love” in subject line
Hylton Casting
“P-VALLEY” (STARZ)
* Extras of ALL Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older
* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru July 2019
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 7)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru October 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login
Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to: Menu (top of page)
* Scroll down to: Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops