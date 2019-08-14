Casting Call: Eddie & Arsenio Are Coming Back 2 America w/a Need For Citizens, and It's Halloween in August This Week
Open roles for Aug. 14th - 21st
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for Aug. 14th - 21st!
Central Casting Georgia
“The Quest” (WT for “Coming 2 America”) Quest@centralcasting.com
(AFRICAN NATION)
* Lots of Black Men, Women & Kids (All Ages) to portray citizens of an African Country
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body and All Contact Info.
* Shoots: TBA
* Put “AFRICAN CITIZEN” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“MacGyver” (TV) MACATL@centralcasting.com
(WOMEN’S SOCCER)
* Seeking: A Real College-age “Women’s Soccer Team”
* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos – Along w/all Team & Contact Information
* Shoots: TBA
* Put “SOCCER” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Destination Casting
“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(HALLOWEEN STUDENTS)
* High School Student types (18 – 24yrs) wearing “Halloween Costumes”
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight
* Put “HIGH SCHOOL HALLOWEEN” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(ADULTS in HALOWEEN COSTUMES)
* Men & Women of All Sizes and Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors at Haunted House”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body. 18yrs - Older
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /
* Put “HALLOWEEN NEIGHBORS” in subject line
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Asian Male & Females of All Shapes and Sizes for a Flashback Scene 18yrs & Older
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “Asian Man, or Asian Woman” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still looks like HS Students
* To Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “HS Student” in subject line.
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Created: JORDAN PEELE)
* Men, Women & Kids to portray Visitors & Staff at the Museum of Unnatural History
* KIDS: 9 – 12yrs /// ADULTS: 18yrs – Older
* Please submit pics w/NO makeup, NO filters, NO glamour shots
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)
* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.
* This is a booking for TWO different days, but you’ll only work ONE.
* Works Date: Aug. 20th = Fitting Aug. 19th ($20 Bump)
* Works Date: Aug. 20th = Fitting Aug. 19th or Aug. 20th ($20 Bump)
* Put “MUSEUM and (insert date(s) avail)” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(FEATURED ROLE)
* Middle Aged Black Women to portray a 1950’s Nanny to a Rich Family. 40yrs – Older
* Must have Natural Hair (pressed hair ok) – NO Weaves, Braids or Twist
* Please submit pics w/NO makeup, NO filters, NO glamour shots
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)
* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.
* Shoots: August 19th Fitting Required on August 16th…. $20 Fitting Bump
* Location: In Newnan – $20 Gas Bump
* Put “NANNY” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(1950’s POSTMAN)
* Caucasian Men (Jacket 42 & Waist 34) to portray a 1950’s “Mailman” 21yrs – Older
* Must be Clean Shaven and willing to have an appropriate 1950’s hairstyle.
* Please submit pics w/NO makeup, NO filters, NO glamour shots
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)
* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.
* Shoots: August 19th Fitting Required on August 16th $20 Fitting Bump
* Location: In Newnan $20 Gas Bump
* Put “MAIL ME” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“EL DORADO” (Film) Projects1@TSCasting.com
(FEATURED ROLE)
* Average/Slender Man to portray a Distinguished Central American Leader. 40 – 50yrs
* w/a Hispanic, Black, or Middle Eastern Look – Height Range 6’0 to 6’3
* Must be neat & hair length just below the ears, or willing to let us trim if needed.
* Shoots: Friday Sept. 20th & Tuesday Oct. 8th (in Atlanta & Fayetteville)
* Put “PRESIDENT” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“EL DORADO” (Film) Projects1@TSCasting.com
(PANAMA NIGHT CLUB)
* Seeking: Men & Women w/a Hispanic & Central American look. 18 – 65yrs
* Shoots: End of October…HOWEVER some will be chosen early, due to a story line/costume that needs to be made.
* Put “PANAMA CLUB” in subject line
Hylton Casting
“Divorce Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience
Hylton Casting
“Teenage Bounty Hunters” (Netflex)
* Seeking: Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities…..(Ongoing Needs)
* Taping in Atlanta: July thru October 2019
* Info & how to submit please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV- Season 3) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com
(COPS…..Ongoing Need)
* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Cops/Military 18 – 25yrs
* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Shoot Date: TBA
* Put “COPS” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Stars Collide” (Film)
(FRESH FACES – Higher Rate $$$)
* Seeking Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Young Professionals & Students”
* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Shoots: TBA
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Fear Street” (TV) FearStreetExtras@gmail.com
(KIDS)
* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities to work near Rutledge, Georgia. 6 – 14 yrs
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Shoot Date: TBA
* Put “KIDS” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Steel Magnolias” (TV) ECAtvExtras2019@gmail.com
(REAL BALL PLAYERS)
* Males of All Ethnicities who are experienced “Baseball Players” 18 – 22yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Shoot Date: TBA
* Put “Ball Player” in subject line.
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login