Casting Call: Eddie & Arsenio Are Coming Back 2 America w/a Need For Citizens, and It's Halloween in August This Week

Central Casting Georgia

“The Quest” (WT for “Coming 2 America”) Quest@centralcasting.com

(AFRICAN NATION)

* Lots of Black Men, Women & Kids (All Ages) to portray citizens of an African Country

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “AFRICAN CITIZEN” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) MACATL@centralcasting.com

(WOMEN’S SOCCER)

* Seeking: A Real College-age “Women’s Soccer Team”

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos – Along w/all Team & Contact Information

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “SOCCER” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(HALLOWEEN STUDENTS)

* High School Student types (18 – 24yrs) wearing “Halloween Costumes”

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL HALLOWEEN” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(ADULTS in HALOWEEN COSTUMES)

* Men & Women of All Sizes and Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors at Haunted House”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body. 18yrs - Older

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “HALLOWEEN NEIGHBORS” in subject line

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Asian Male & Females of All Shapes and Sizes for a Flashback Scene 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “Asian Man, or Asian Woman” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still looks like HS Students

* To Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “HS Student” in subject line.

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Created: JORDAN PEELE)

* Men, Women & Kids to portray Visitors & Staff at the Museum of Unnatural History

* KIDS: 9 – 12yrs /// ADULTS: 18yrs – Older

* Please submit pics w/NO makeup, NO filters, NO glamour shots

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* This is a booking for TWO different days, but you’ll only work ONE.

* Works Date: Aug. 20th = Fitting Aug. 19th ($20 Bump)

* Works Date: Aug. 20th = Fitting Aug. 19th or Aug. 20th ($20 Bump)

* Put “MUSEUM and (insert date(s) avail)” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(FEATURED ROLE)

* Middle Aged Black Women to portray a 1950’s Nanny to a Rich Family. 40yrs – Older

* Must have Natural Hair (pressed hair ok) – NO Weaves, Braids or Twist

* Please submit pics w/NO makeup, NO filters, NO glamour shots

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 19th Fitting Required on August 16th…. $20 Fitting Bump

* Location: In Newnan – $20 Gas Bump

* Put “NANNY” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(1950’s POSTMAN)

* Caucasian Men (Jacket 42 & Waist 34) to portray a 1950’s “Mailman” 21yrs – Older

* Must be Clean Shaven and willing to have an appropriate 1950’s hairstyle.

* Please submit pics w/NO makeup, NO filters, NO glamour shots

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 19th Fitting Required on August 16th $20 Fitting Bump

* Location: In Newnan $20 Gas Bump

* Put “MAIL ME” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“EL DORADO” (Film) Projects1@TSCasting.com

(FEATURED ROLE)

* Average/Slender Man to portray a Distinguished Central American Leader. 40 – 50yrs

* w/a Hispanic, Black, or Middle Eastern Look – Height Range 6’0 to 6’3

* Must be neat & hair length just below the ears, or willing to let us trim if needed.

* Shoots: Friday Sept. 20th & Tuesday Oct. 8th (in Atlanta & Fayetteville)

* Put “PRESIDENT” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“EL DORADO” (Film) Projects1@TSCasting.com

(PANAMA NIGHT CLUB)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/a Hispanic & Central American look. 18 – 65yrs

* Shoots: End of October…HOWEVER some will be chosen early, due to a story line/costume that needs to be made.

* Put “PANAMA CLUB” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

Hylton Casting

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” (Netflex)

* Seeking: Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities…..(Ongoing Needs)

* Taping in Atlanta: July thru October 2019

* Info & how to submit please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV- Season 3) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(COPS…..Ongoing Need)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Cops/Military 18 – 25yrs

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “COPS” in subject line



Casting TaylorMade

“Stars Collide” (Film)

(FRESH FACES – Higher Rate $$$)

* Seeking Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Young Professionals & Students”

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Fear Street” (TV) FearStreetExtras@gmail.com

(KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities to work near Rutledge, Georgia. 6 – 14 yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “KIDS” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Steel Magnolias” (TV) ECAtvExtras2019@gmail.com

(REAL BALL PLAYERS)

* Males of All Ethnicities who are experienced “Baseball Players” 18 – 22yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “Ball Player” in subject line.

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login