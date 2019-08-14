Casting Call: Eddie & Arsenio Are Coming Back 2 America w/a Need For Citizens, and It's Halloween in August This Week

Open roles for Aug. 14th - 21st

August 14, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux

© SIPA USA

Categories: 
Casting Call

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for Aug. 14th - 21st!

 

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”     

* Visit: www.georgia.org  

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries 

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment 

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production 

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

 

 

Central Casting Georgia      

“The Quest” (WT for “Coming 2 America”)   Quest@centralcasting.com

   (AFRICAN NATION) 

* Lots of Black Men, Women & Kids (All Ages) to portray citizens of an African Country

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “AFRICAN CITIZEN” in subject line

 

 

Central Casting Georgia      

“MacGyver” (TV)   MACATL@centralcasting.com

   (WOMEN’S SOCCER) 

* Seeking: A Real College-age “Women’s Soccer Team”

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos – Along w/all Team & Contact Information

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “SOCCER” in subject line

 

 

 Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV)  DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com 

    (HALLOWEEN STUDENTS)

* High School Student types (18 – 24yrs) wearing “Halloween Costumes”   

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL HALLOWEEN” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV)   DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

    (ADULTS in HALOWEEN COSTUMES)

* Men & Women of All Sizes and Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors at Haunted House” 

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body.    18yrs - Older  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “HALLOWEEN NEIGHBORS” in subject line 

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Asian Male & Females of All Shapes and Sizes for a Flashback Scene   18yrs & Older          

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “Asian Man, or Asian Woman” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still looks like HS Students

* To Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “HS Student” in subject line.

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Lovecraft Country” (TV)  Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

   (Created: JORDAN PEELE)

* Men, Women & Kids to portray Visitors & Staff at the Museum of Unnatural History

* KIDS: 9 – 12yrs  ///  ADULTS: 18yrs – Older

* Please submit pics w/NO makeup, NO filters, NO glamour shots

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info. 

* This is a booking for TWO different days, but you’ll only work ONE.  

* Works Date: Aug. 20th = Fitting Aug. 19th  ($20 Bump)

* Works Date: Aug. 20th = Fitting Aug. 19th or Aug. 20th ($20 Bump)

* Put “MUSEUM and (insert date(s) avail)” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Lovecraft Country” (TV)  Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

   (FEATURED ROLE)

* Middle Aged Black Women to portray a 1950’s Nanny to a Rich Family.  40yrs – Older

* Must have Natural Hair (pressed hair ok) – NO Weaves, Braids or Twist    

* Please submit pics w/NO makeup, NO filters, NO glamour shots

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info. 

* Shoots: August 19th  Fitting Required on August 16th…. $20 Fitting Bump

* Location: In Newnan – $20 Gas Bump

* Put “NANNY” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Lovecraft Country” (TV)  Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

   (1950’s POSTMAN)

* Caucasian Men (Jacket 42 & Waist 34) to portray a 1950’s “Mailman”   21yrs – Older

* Must be Clean Shaven and willing to have an appropriate 1950’s hairstyle.

* Please submit pics w/NO makeup, NO filters, NO glamour shots

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info. 

* Shoots: August 19th  Fitting Required on August 16th  $20 Fitting Bump

* Location: In Newnan $20 Gas Bump

* Put “MAIL ME” in subject line

 

 

 Tammy Smith Casting

“EL DORADO” (Film)   Projects1@TSCasting.com

    (FEATURED ROLE)

* Average/Slender Man to portray a Distinguished Central American Leader.  40 – 50yrs

* w/a Hispanic, Black, or Middle Eastern Look – Height Range 6’0 to 6’3

* Must be neat & hair length just below the ears, or willing to let us trim if needed. 

* Shoots: Friday Sept. 20th & Tuesday Oct. 8th (in Atlanta & Fayetteville)

* Put “PRESIDENT” in subject line

 

 

Tammy Smith Casting

“EL DORADO” (Film)   Projects1@TSCasting.com

    (PANAMA NIGHT CLUB)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/a Hispanic & Central American look.  18 – 65yrs

* Shoots: End of October…HOWEVER some will be chosen early, due to a story line/costume that needs to be made. 

* Put “PANAMA CLUB” in subject line

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019  (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

 

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Teenage Bounty Hunters”  (Netflex)  

* Seeking: Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities…..(Ongoing Needs)  

* Taping in Atlanta: July thru October 2019 

* Info & how to submit please visit:  Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

 

 

 BACA Casting   

“Black Lightning” (TV- Season 3)  Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

  (COPS…..Ongoing Need)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Cops/Military  18 – 25yrs                     

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA 

* Put “COPS” in subject line
 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Stars Collide”  (Film) 

   (FRESH FACES – Higher Rate $$$)

* Seeking Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Young Professionals & Students”

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Fear Street” (TV)   FearStreetExtras@gmail.com

    (KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities to work near Rutledge, Georgia.  6 – 14 yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”       

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA 

* Put “KIDS” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Steel Magnolias” (TV)   ECAtvExtras2019@gmail.com

    (REAL BALL PLAYERS)

* Males of All Ethnicities who are experienced “Baseball Players”  18 – 22yrs         

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA 

* Put “Ball Player” in subject line.

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

 www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

Tags: 
casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
films
movies
Television
TV