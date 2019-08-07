Casting Call: Legacies on The CW is Casting Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches. MacGyver Still Needs a Real Women's Soccer Team This Week
Open roles for Aug. 7th - 14th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for Aug. 7th - 14th!
Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Stars Collide” (Film)
(FRESH FACES – Higher Rate $$$)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Young Professionals & Students” 18yrs – Older
* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Shoots: TBA
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Fear Street” (TV) FearStreetExtras@gmail.com
(KIDS)
* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities to work near Rutledge, Georgia 18yrs – Older
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Shoot Date: TBA
* Put “KIDS” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Steel Magnolias” (TV) ECAtvExtras2019@gmail.com
(REAL BALL PLAYERS)
* Males of All Ethnicities who are experienced “Baseball Players” 18 – 22yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Shoot Date: TBA
* Put “Ball Player” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still looks like HS Students
* To Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “HS Student” in subject line.
Hylton Casting
“Divorce Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience
Hylton Casting
“Teenage Bounty Hunters” (Netflex)
* Seeking: EXTRAS of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities…..(Ongoing Needs)
* Taping in Atlanta: July thru October 2019
* Info & how to submit please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras
Destination Casting
“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(HIGH SCHOOL)
* Males & Females of All, Ethnicities to portray “High School Students” 16 – 24yrs
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight
* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(WOODSIDE NEIGHBORS)
* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors” 18yrs - Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /
* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(RENISSANCE FAIR)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Friends” 18yrs - Older
* If U have, PLEASE submit a few photos wearing your RENAISSANCE ATTIRE
* (Additional rate for talent with costumes)
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /
* Put “FAIR” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“Dynasty” (TV – Season 3) Dynasty@centralcasting.com
(KIDS)
* Seeking: Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities who play “Soccer” 9 – 13yrs
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Must own Shin Guards, Cleats & Gear Bags
* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos, Kids Name, DOB, Parent’s Name & Contact Info.
* Shoots: (8/8) This Thursday (Must Have Availability All Day)
* Put “SOCCER KID” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“MacGyver” (TV) MACATL@centralcasting.com
(WOMEN’S SOCCER)
* Seeking: A Real College-age “Women’s Soccer Team”
* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos – Along w/all Team & Contact Information
* Shoots: TBA
* Put “SOCCER” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV- Season 3) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com
(COPS…..Ongoing Need)
* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Cops/Military 18 – 25yrs
* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Shoots: TBA
* Put “COPS” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“EL DORADO” (Film) Projects1@TSCasting.com
(MILITARY & WEAPONS EXPERIENCE)
* Physically Fit Men & Women to Play Soldiers…think “Guerillas” 18 – 50yrs
* Seeking: Hispanic, Black, Asian and Mid-Eastern Male & Females (Men w/short hair)
* Shoots multiple dates & this group MUST be avail for a BOOT CAMP on 8/20 – 8/22
* NOTE: SOME people will need to have Military & Weapons training but…NOT ALL
* Please make sure you list experience in your submission!!
* Shoots: Sept.19th -- Jan. 30th (2020!)
* Put “FIGHT THE FIGHT” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“EL DORADO” (Film) Projects1@TSCasting.com
(PANAMA NIGHT CLUB)
* Seeking: Men & Women w/a Hispanic & Central American look. 18 – 65yrs
* Shoots: End of October…HOWEVER some will be chosen early, due to a story line/costume that needs to be made.
* Put “PANAMA CLUB” in subject line
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login