Casting Call: Legacies on The CW is Casting Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches. MacGyver Still Needs a Real Women's Soccer Team This Week

August 7, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for Aug. 7th - 14th!

 

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”     

* Visit: www.georgia.org  

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries 

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment 

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production 

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Stars Collide”  (Film) 

   (FRESH FACES – Higher Rate $$$)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Young Professionals & Students”  18yrs – Older 

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Fear Street” (TV)   FearStreetExtras@gmail.com

    (KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities to work near Rutledge, Georgia  18yrs – Older

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”       

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA 

* Put “KIDS” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Steel Magnolias” (TV)   ECAtvExtras2019@gmail.com

    (REAL BALL PLAYERS)

* Males of All Ethnicities who are experienced “Baseball Players”  18 – 22yrs         

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA 

* Put “Ball Player” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still looks like HS Students

* To Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “HS Student” in subject line.

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019  (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Teenage Bounty Hunters”  (Netflex)  

* Seeking: EXTRAS of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities…..(Ongoing Needs)  

* Taping in Atlanta: July thru October 2019 

* Info & how to submit please visit:  Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV)  DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com 

    (HIGH SCHOOL)

* Males & Females of All, Ethnicities to portray “High School Students”   16 – 24yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV)   DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

    (WOODSIDE NEIGHBORS)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors”  18yrs - Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV)  DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

    (RENISSANCE FAIR)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Friends”   18yrs - Older  

* If U have,  PLEASE submit a few photos wearing your RENAISSANCE ATTIRE

* (Additional rate for talent with costumes)

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “FAIR” in subject line 

 

 

Central Casting Georgia      

“Dynasty” (TV – Season 3)   Dynasty@centralcasting.com

   (KIDS) 

* Seeking: Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities who play “Soccer”  9 – 13yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Must own Shin Guards, Cleats & Gear Bags

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos, Kids Name, DOB, Parent’s Name & Contact Info.

* Shoots: (8/8) This Thursday (Must Have Availability All Day)

* Put “SOCCER KID” in subject line

 

 

Central Casting Georgia      

“MacGyver” (TV)   MACATL@centralcasting.com

   (WOMEN’S SOCCER) 

* Seeking: A Real College-age “Women’s Soccer Team”

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos – Along w/all Team & Contact Information

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “SOCCER” in subject line

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

BACA Casting   

“Black Lightning” (TV- Season 3)  Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

  (COPS…..Ongoing Need)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Cops/Military  18 – 25yrs                     

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA 

* Put “COPS” in subject line
 

 

Tammy Smith Casting

“EL DORADO” (Film)   Projects1@TSCasting.com

    (MILITARY & WEAPONS EXPERIENCE)

* Physically Fit Men & Women to Play Soldiers…think “Guerillas”   18 – 50yrs

* Seeking: Hispanic, Black, Asian and Mid-Eastern Male & Females (Men w/short hair)

* Shoots multiple dates & this group MUST be avail for a BOOT CAMP on 8/20 – 8/22

* NOTE: SOME people will need to have Military & Weapons training but…NOT ALL

* Please make sure you list experience in your submission!!

* Shoots: Sept.19th -- Jan. 30th (2020!)

* Put “FIGHT THE FIGHT” in subject line

 

 

Tammy Smith Casting

“EL DORADO” (Film)   Projects1@TSCasting.com

    (PANAMA NIGHT CLUB)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/a Hispanic & Central American look.  18 – 65yrs

* Shoots: End of October…HOWEVER some will be chosen early, due to a story line/costume that needs to be made. 

* Put “PANAMA CLUB” in subject line

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

 www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

