Casting Call: Legacies on The CW is Casting Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches. MacGyver Still Needs a Real Women's Soccer Team This Week

Casting TaylorMade

“Stars Collide” (Film)

(FRESH FACES – Higher Rate $$$)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Young Professionals & Students” 18yrs – Older

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Fear Street” (TV) FearStreetExtras@gmail.com

(KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities to work near Rutledge, Georgia 18yrs – Older

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “KIDS” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Steel Magnolias” (TV) ECAtvExtras2019@gmail.com

(REAL BALL PLAYERS)

* Males of All Ethnicities who are experienced “Baseball Players” 18 – 22yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “Ball Player” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still looks like HS Students

* To Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “HS Student” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

Hylton Casting

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” (Netflex)

* Seeking: EXTRAS of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities…..(Ongoing Needs)

* Taping in Atlanta: July thru October 2019

* Info & how to submit please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(HIGH SCHOOL)

* Males & Females of All, Ethnicities to portray “High School Students” 16 – 24yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(WOODSIDE NEIGHBORS)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors” 18yrs - Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(RENISSANCE FAIR)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Friends” 18yrs - Older

* If U have, PLEASE submit a few photos wearing your RENAISSANCE ATTIRE

* (Additional rate for talent with costumes)

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “FAIR” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Dynasty” (TV – Season 3) Dynasty@centralcasting.com

(KIDS)

* Seeking: Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities who play “Soccer” 9 – 13yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Must own Shin Guards, Cleats & Gear Bags

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos, Kids Name, DOB, Parent’s Name & Contact Info.

* Shoots: (8/8) This Thursday (Must Have Availability All Day)

* Put “SOCCER KID” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) MACATL@centralcasting.com

(WOMEN’S SOCCER)

* Seeking: A Real College-age “Women’s Soccer Team”

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos – Along w/all Team & Contact Information

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “SOCCER” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV- Season 3) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(COPS…..Ongoing Need)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Cops/Military 18 – 25yrs

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “COPS” in subject line



Tammy Smith Casting

“EL DORADO” (Film) Projects1@TSCasting.com

(MILITARY & WEAPONS EXPERIENCE)

* Physically Fit Men & Women to Play Soldiers…think “Guerillas” 18 – 50yrs

* Seeking: Hispanic, Black, Asian and Mid-Eastern Male & Females (Men w/short hair)

* Shoots multiple dates & this group MUST be avail for a BOOT CAMP on 8/20 – 8/22

* NOTE: SOME people will need to have Military & Weapons training but…NOT ALL

* Please make sure you list experience in your submission!!

* Shoots: Sept.19th -- Jan. 30th (2020!)

* Put “FIGHT THE FIGHT” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“EL DORADO” (Film) Projects1@TSCasting.com

(PANAMA NIGHT CLUB)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/a Hispanic & Central American look. 18 – 65yrs

* Shoots: End of October…HOWEVER some will be chosen early, due to a story line/costume that needs to be made.

* Put “PANAMA CLUB” in subject line

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login