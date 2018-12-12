Casting Call: Miss America has her crown, but pageant contestants and baseball fans are needed as extras this week.
Open roles for Dec. 12th - 19th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Dec. 12 - 19
Casting TaylorMade
“BROOKLYN” (HBO)
(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)
* Seeking: Caucasian Identical Twin Babies 17 Days – 7 Months old
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Destination Casting
"Casting TV Commercial"
(SEEKING: FRESH FACES)
* Male & Females of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18 – 80yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Put “FRESH FACE – TV SPOT” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
"Untitled Sports Project" (TV)
(COACHES & UMPIRES – PERIOD PEICE)
* Seeking Males of All Ethnicities to portray HS Baseball Coaches & Umpires.
* Anyone w/Coaching or Umpire Experience encouraged to submit.
* THIS IS A DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE 29 – 65yrs
* Shoots: Monday Dec. 17th
* Put “STEEEERIKE” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
"Untitled Sports Project" (TV)
(HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYERS – PERIOD PIECE)
* Seeking: Young Males (18yrs & Older) of All Ethnicities to portray HS Baseball Players
* THIS IS A DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE
* Shoots: Monday Dec. 17th
* Put “SANDLOT” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
"Untitled Sports Project" (TV)
(BASEBALL FANS)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray fans & parents at a HS Baseball Game
* This Period Piece will require a wardrobe fitting (fittings at a later date).
* Shoots: Monday Dec. 17th
* Put “BLEACHERS” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
"Untitled Sports Project" (TV)
(SCOREKEEPERS)
* Seeking Boys (ages 9 – 12yrs) to portray Scorekeepers on a Manual Scoreboard.
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* This Period Piece will require a wardrobe fitting (fittings at a later date).
* THIS IS A DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE.
* Shoots: Monday Dec. 17th
* Put “KEEPING SCORE” in subject line
* Register for: The "GSS" December Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
Casting All Talent
"Legacies" (CW)
(BALLROOM DANCING)
* Seeking: Experienced YOUNG Ballroom Dancers of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older)
* Submit Pictures or Video of you dancing, along w/Contact Info
* Put “BALLROOM DANCER” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
"Legacies" (CW)
(BEAUTY PAGEANT)
* Seeking: Young Males & Females to portray High School Beauty Pageant Contestants
* ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older)
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “PAGEANT CONTESTANT” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
"Legacies" (CW)
(PAGEANT JUDGES)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray Pageant Judges (25yrs & Older)
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “PAGEANT JUDGES” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
"Legacies" (CW)
(FRESH FACES)
* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students
* To portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches.
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.
BACA Casting
"Black Lightning" (TV)
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.
* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
BACA Casting
"DYNASTY" (TV)
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.
* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Comedy Game Show” (Season 2)
* Seeking PAID Studio Audience Members (All Ethnicities) 18 – 50yrs
* Dress in Hip / Nice Attire / as if dining at a Hip Nice Restaurant
* Starts: 5pm Approx….If you stay longer than 5 Hours – your pay will increase
* Please Include 3 Pictures (head, full body, side view), age Ht, Wt, and Contact Info.
* Shoots: This Thursday 13th & Friday 14th
* Put “COMEDY S2” in subject line.
Rose Locke Casting
“NEW Major Hip-Hop Talent Show”
RLFamilyGame [email protected]
(Competition Show w/Celebrity Judges –NIGHT SHOOT)
* Seeking: Young, Hot & Hip Males and Females to be PAID audience members.
* (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs
* Dress in Hip / Nice Attire / as if dining at a Hip Nice Restaurant
* Please Include 3 Pictures (head, full body, side view), age Ht, Wt, and Contact Info.
* Shoots: TOMORROW EVENING / Thursday Dec. 13th
* Put “HH TALENT” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login