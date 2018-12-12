Casting Call: Miss America has her crown, but pageant contestants and baseball fans are needed as extras this week.

Open roles for Dec. 12th - 19th

Ramona DeBreaux

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Dec. 12 - 19

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“BROOKLYN”  (HBO) 

 (Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)

* Seeking: Caucasian Identical Twin Babies   17 Days – 7 Months old  

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Casting TV Commercial”   [email protected] 

    (SEEKING: FRESH FACES)

* Male & Females of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities    18 – 80yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Put “FRESH FACE – TV SPOT” in subject line 

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Untitled Sports Project” (TV)  [email protected]  

   (COACHES & UMPIRES – PERIOD PEICE)

* Seeking Males of All Ethnicities to portray HS Baseball Coaches & Umpires. 

* Anyone w/Coaching or Umpire Experience encouraged to submit.

* THIS IS A DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE   29 – 65yrs 

* Shoots: Monday Dec. 17th   

* Put “STEEEERIKE” in subject line

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Untitled Sports Project” (TV)  [email protected]  

   (HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYERS – PERIOD PIECE)

* Seeking: Young Males (18yrs & Older) of All Ethnicities to portray HS Baseball Players

* THIS IS A DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE  

* Shoots: Monday Dec. 17th   

* Put “SANDLOT” in subject line

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Untitled Sports Project” (TV)  [email protected]  

   (BASEBALL FANS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray fans & parents at a HS Baseball Game  

* This Period Piece will require a wardrobe fitting (fittings at a later date).

* Shoots: Monday Dec. 17th   

* Put “BLEACHERS” in subject line

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Untitled Sports Project” (TV)  [email protected]  

   (SCOREKEEPERS)

* Seeking Boys (ages 9 – 12yrs) to portray Scorekeepers on a Manual Scoreboard.

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* This Period Piece will require a wardrobe fitting (fittings at a later date).

* THIS IS A DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE.

* Shoots: Monday Dec. 17th   

* Put “KEEPING SCORE” in subject line

 

 

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)  

* Register for: The “GSS” December Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

* Website offers Classes of ALL levels, Meet Industry Insiders, Upcoming Workshops.

* There’s something NEW from Get Scene Studios: for info visit: Actorsspark.com

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   [email protected]

   (BALLROOM DANCING) 

* Seeking: Experienced YOUNG Ballroom Dancers of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older)

* Submit Pictures or Video of you dancing, along w/Contact Info

* Put “BALLROOM DANCER” in subject line.

 

                             

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   [email protected]

   (BEAUTY PAGEANT) 

* Seeking: Young Males & Females to portray High School Beauty Pageant Contestants

* ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older)

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “PAGEANT CONTESTANT” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   [email protected]

   (PAGEANT JUDGES) 

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray Pageant Judges  (25yrs & Older)

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “PAGEANT JUDGES” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)  [email protected]

   (FRESH FACES) 

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students

* To portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches.

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.

 

 

BACA Casting   

“Black Lightning” (TV)  [email protected]

  (FRESH FACES) 

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities  18yrs & Older                    

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
 

 

BACA Casting   

“DYNASTY” (TV)  [email protected]

  (FRESH FACES) 

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities  18yrs & Older                    

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Comedy Game Show” (Season 2) 

[email protected]

* Seeking PAID Studio Audience Members (All Ethnicities)  18 – 50yrs  

* Dress in Hip / Nice Attire / as if dining at a Hip Nice Restaurant

* Starts: 5pm Approx….If you stay longer than 5 Hours – your pay will increase

* Please Include 3 Pictures (head, full body, side view), age Ht, Wt, and Contact Info.

* Shoots: This Thursday 13th & Friday 14th  

* Put “COMEDY S2” in subject line.

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“NEW Major Hip-Hop Talent Show” 

RLFamilyGame [email protected]

  (Competition Show w/Celebrity Judges –NIGHT SHOOT)
* Seeking: Young, Hot & Hip Males and Females to be PAID audience members. 

* (All Ethnicities)   18 – 35yrs  

* Dress in Hip / Nice Attire / as if dining at a Hip Nice Restaurant

* Please Include 3 Pictures (head, full body, side view), age Ht, Wt, and Contact Info.

* Shoots: TOMORROW EVENING / Thursday Dec. 13th 

* Put “HH TALENT” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

