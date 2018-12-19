Casting Call: A Period Piece needs Military, and Casting Directors seek Fresh Faces for roles as an "Extra" during this holiday season.
Open roles for Dec. 19th - January
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Dec. 19 - January
Greg’s email: [email protected]
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
Casting TaylorMade
“BROOKLYN” (HBO)
(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)
* Seeking: Men & Women of All Ethnicities who are good Ice Skaters 18yrs & Older
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Untitled 1960’s War Project” (FILM) [email protected]
(SHORT HAIR FEMALES)
* Seeking: Caucasian Females with SHORT Hair, Shoulder Length, or Shorter/Bob length
* To portray 1960’s Style Students, Young Ladies, or Family Members.
* MUST have Natural Hair color – NO highlights, low lights, etc. 18 – 21yrs
* Here’s Several Dates you might be needed – let us know which dates you’re available
* Shoots: January 7th & 8th (Student)
* Shoots: January 9th, 10th and 11th (Will be Pregnant on-screen – We have Bellies)
* Shoots: January 14th (Family Member)
* Put “Short Haired Caucasian Female (18-21)” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Untitled 1960’s War Project” (FILM) [email protected]
(LONG HAIR FEMALES)
* Seeking: Caucasian Females with LONG Hair, Shoulder Length, or Longer Hair
* To portray 1960’s Style Students, Young Ladies, or Family Members.
* MUST have Natural Hair color – NO highlights, low lights, etc. 18 – 21yrs
* Here’s Several Dates you might be needed – let us know which dates you’re available
* Shoots: January 7th & 8th (Student)
* Shoots: January 9th, 10th and 11th (Will be Pregnant on-screen – We have Bellies)
* Shoots: January 14th (Family Member)
* Put “Long Haired Caucasian Female (18-21)” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Untitled 1960’s War Project” (FILM) [email protected]
(FEMALE AFRO’S)
* Seeking: Black Females with an AFRO or Baby Fro.
* To portray 1960’s Style Students, Young Ladies, or Family Members.
* MUST have Natural Hair color – NO highlights, low lights, etc. 18 – 21yrs
* Here’s Several Dates you might be needed – let us know which dates you’re available
* Shoots: January 7th & 8th (Student)
* Shoots: January 9th, 10th and 11th (Will be Pregnant on-screen – We have Bellies)
* Shoots: January 14th (Family Member)
* Put “FRO – Black Female (18-21)” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Untitled 1960’s War Project” (FILM) [email protected]
(BLACK NATURAL HAIR)
* Seeking: Black Females w/Natural Hair – Shoulder Length or longer.
* To portray 1960’s Style Students, Young Ladies, or Family Members.
* MUST have Natural Hair color – NO highlights, low lights, etc. 18 – 21yrs
* Here’s Several Dates you might be needed – let us know which dates you’re available
* Shoots: January 7th & 8th (Student)
* Shoots: January 9th, 10th and 11th (Will be Pregnant on-screen – We have Bellies)
* Shoots: January 14th (Family Member)
* Put “NATURAL LONG – Black Female (18-21)” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Untitled 1960’s War Project” (FILM) [email protected]
(MALE HAIR)
* Seeking: Caucasian Males w/at least 2 Inches of Hair – to do a 1960’s “Sweep & Part”
* To portray 1960’s Style Students, Young Gentleman, or Family Members.
* MUST have Natural Hair color – NO highlights, low lights, etc. 18 – 21yrs
* Here’s Several Dates you might be needed – let us know which dates you’re available
* Shoots: January 7th & 8th (Student)
* Shoots: January 14th (Family Member)
* Put “Style-able Caucasian Male (18-21)” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Untitled 1960’s War Project” (FILM) [email protected]
(HIGH & TIGHT)
* Seeking: Caucasian Males willing to get a Military Haircut 18 – 21yrs
* To portray 1960’s style Soldiers
* Let us know which date(s) you’re available
* Shoots: January 14th (Soldier)
* Shoots: January 17th (Soldier)
* Put “MILITARY CASTING Caucasian Male (18-21)” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Untitled 1960’s War Project” (FILM) [email protected]
(MALE AFRO’S)
* Seeking: Black Males with an AFRO or Baby Fro.
* To portray 1960’s Style Students, Young Gentlemen, or Family Members.
* MUST have Natural Hair color – NO highlights, low lights, etc. 18 – 21yrs
* Here’s Several Dates you might be needed – let us know which dates you’re available
* Shoots: January 7th & 8th (Student)
* Shoots: January 14th (Family Member)
* Put “Style-able Black Male (18-21)” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Untitled 1960’s War Project” (FILM) [email protected]
(BLACK MILITARY)
* Seeking: Black Males willing to get a Military Haircut 18 – 21yrs
* To portray 1960’s style Soldiers
* Let us know which date(s) you’re available
* Shoots: January 14th (Soldier)
* Shoots: January 17th (Soldier)
* Put “MILITARY CASTING Black Male (18-21)” in subject line
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” Dec./Jan. Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]
* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
* Website offers Classes of ALL levels, Meet Industry Insiders, Upcoming Workshops.
* There’s something NEW from Get Scene Studios: for info visit: Actorsspark.com
Destination Casting
“Upcoming Projects” (Film/TV) [email protected]
(SEEKING: FRESH FACES)
* Male & Females of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18 – 80yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Put “FRESH FACE” in subject line
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (TV) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students
* To portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches.
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.
* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
BACA Casting
“DYNASTY” (TV) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.
* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login