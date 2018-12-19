Casting Call: A Period Piece needs Military, and Casting Directors seek Fresh Faces for roles as an "Extra" during this holiday season.

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Dec. 19 - January

Casting TaylorMade

“BROOKLYN” (HBO)

(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)

* Seeking: Men & Women of All Ethnicities who are good Ice Skaters 18yrs & Older

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Untitled 1960’s War Project” (FILM) [email protected]

(SHORT HAIR FEMALES)

* Seeking: Caucasian Females with SHORT Hair, Shoulder Length, or Shorter/Bob length

* To portray 1960’s Style Students, Young Ladies, or Family Members.

* MUST have Natural Hair color – NO highlights, low lights, etc. 18 – 21yrs

* Here’s Several Dates you might be needed – let us know which dates you’re available

* Shoots: January 7th & 8th (Student)

* Shoots: January 9th, 10th and 11th (Will be Pregnant on-screen – We have Bellies)

* Shoots: January 14th (Family Member)

* Put “Short Haired Caucasian Female (18-21)” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Untitled 1960’s War Project” (FILM) [email protected]

(LONG HAIR FEMALES)

* Seeking: Caucasian Females with LONG Hair, Shoulder Length, or Longer Hair

* To portray 1960’s Style Students, Young Ladies, or Family Members.

* MUST have Natural Hair color – NO highlights, low lights, etc. 18 – 21yrs

* Here’s Several Dates you might be needed – let us know which dates you’re available

* Shoots: January 7th & 8th (Student)

* Shoots: January 9th, 10th and 11th (Will be Pregnant on-screen – We have Bellies)

* Shoots: January 14th (Family Member)

* Put “Long Haired Caucasian Female (18-21)” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Untitled 1960’s War Project” (FILM) [email protected]

(FEMALE AFRO’S)

* Seeking: Black Females with an AFRO or Baby Fro.

* To portray 1960’s Style Students, Young Ladies, or Family Members.

* MUST have Natural Hair color – NO highlights, low lights, etc. 18 – 21yrs

* Here’s Several Dates you might be needed – let us know which dates you’re available

* Shoots: January 7th & 8th (Student)

* Shoots: January 9th, 10th and 11th (Will be Pregnant on-screen – We have Bellies)

* Shoots: January 14th (Family Member)

* Put “FRO – Black Female (18-21)” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Untitled 1960’s War Project” (FILM) [email protected]

(BLACK NATURAL HAIR)

* Seeking: Black Females w/Natural Hair – Shoulder Length or longer.

* To portray 1960’s Style Students, Young Ladies, or Family Members.

* MUST have Natural Hair color – NO highlights, low lights, etc. 18 – 21yrs

* Here’s Several Dates you might be needed – let us know which dates you’re available

* Shoots: January 7th & 8th (Student)

* Shoots: January 9th, 10th and 11th (Will be Pregnant on-screen – We have Bellies)

* Shoots: January 14th (Family Member)

* Put “NATURAL LONG – Black Female (18-21)” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Untitled 1960’s War Project” (FILM) [email protected]

(MALE HAIR)

* Seeking: Caucasian Males w/at least 2 Inches of Hair – to do a 1960’s “Sweep & Part”

* To portray 1960’s Style Students, Young Gentleman, or Family Members.

* MUST have Natural Hair color – NO highlights, low lights, etc. 18 – 21yrs

* Here’s Several Dates you might be needed – let us know which dates you’re available

* Shoots: January 7th & 8th (Student)

* Shoots: January 14th (Family Member)

* Put “Style-able Caucasian Male (18-21)” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Untitled 1960’s War Project” (FILM) [email protected]

(HIGH & TIGHT)

* Seeking: Caucasian Males willing to get a Military Haircut 18 – 21yrs

* To portray 1960’s style Soldiers

* Let us know which date(s) you’re available

* Shoots: January 14th (Soldier)

* Shoots: January 17th (Soldier)

* Put “MILITARY CASTING Caucasian Male (18-21)” in subject line





Catrett & Associates Casting

“Untitled 1960’s War Project” (FILM) [email protected]

(MALE AFRO’S)

* Seeking: Black Males with an AFRO or Baby Fro.

* To portray 1960’s Style Students, Young Gentlemen, or Family Members.

* MUST have Natural Hair color – NO highlights, low lights, etc. 18 – 21yrs

* Here’s Several Dates you might be needed – let us know which dates you’re available

* Shoots: January 7th & 8th (Student)

* Shoots: January 14th (Family Member)

* Put “Style-able Black Male (18-21)” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Untitled 1960’s War Project” (FILM) [email protected]

(BLACK MILITARY)

* Seeking: Black Males willing to get a Military Haircut 18 – 21yrs

* To portray 1960’s style Soldiers

* Let us know which date(s) you’re available

* Shoots: January 14th (Soldier)

* Shoots: January 17th (Soldier)

* Put “MILITARY CASTING Black Male (18-21)” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Upcoming Projects” (Film/TV) [email protected]

(SEEKING: FRESH FACES)

* Male & Females of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18 – 80yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Put “FRESH FACE” in subject line

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (TV) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students

* To portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches.

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line

BACA Casting

“DYNASTY” (TV) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line



Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login