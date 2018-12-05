Casting Call: Baseball's back this week seeking Umpires & Coaches, along w/a need for Drag Queens as Extras
Open roles for December 5th - 12th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Dec. 5 - 12
"Untitled Sports Project" (TV)
“Untitled Sports Project” (TV) [email protected]
(BASEBALL FANS)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray fans & parents at a HS Baseball Game
* This Period Piece will require a wardrobe fitting (fittings start this week).
* Shoots: Thursday Dec. 13th
* Put “BLEACHERS” in subject line
"Untitled Sports Project" (TV)
“Untitled Sports Project” (TV) [email protected]
(COACHES & UMPIRES)
* Seeking Males of All Ethnicities to portray HS Baseball Coaches & Umpires
* Anyone w/Coaching or Umpire Experience encouraged to submit.
* This Period Piece will require a wardrobe fitting (fittings start this week).
* THIS IS A DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE 29 – 65yrs
* Shoots: Thursday Dec. 13th
* Put “STEEEERIKE” in subject line
"Untitled Sports Project" (TV)
“Untitled Sports Project” (TV) [email protected]
(BUTT DOUBLE – Pays More $$$)
* Athletic, College type Caucasian Male comfortable being shirtless & exposing your Butt.
* This Period Piece will require a wardrobe fitting (fittings start this week).
* THIS IS A DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE 18 – 25yrs
* Shoots: Monday Dec. 10th
* Put “MOONSHINE” in subject line
"Untitled Sports Project" (TV)
“Untitled Sports Project” (TV) [email protected]
(SLEEPING GRANDDAUGHTER)
* Caucasian Twin Girls (2 to 3yrs old) to portray the Granddaughter of the lead actor.
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* THIS IS A DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE
* Shoots: This Friday Dec. 7th
* Put “BEDBUG” in subject line
"Untitled TV Project" (TV PILOT)
“Untitled TV Project” (TV PILOT) [email protected]
(Drag Queens & Female Impersonators)
* Seeking: Real Drag Queens & Real Female Impersonators. 18yrs & Older
* NOTE: Female Impersonators – Please list WHO you impersonate.
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Cell # / 3 Current photos “In Full Costume”
* Shoots: NOW thru December 22nd (in Conyers)
* Put “FEMALE IMPERSONATOR” in subject line
"DYNASTY" (TV)
“DYNASTY” (TV) [email protected]
(NEWS)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray a News Crew, Reporter, etc. 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Wednesday Dec. 12th
* Put “NEWS CREW” in subject line
"DYNASTY" (TV)
“DYNASTY” (TV) [email protected]
(FANS)
* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Team Fans 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Wednesday Dec. 12th
* Put “TEAM FAN” in subject line
"BET / Tales" (TV)
“BET / Tales” (TV) [email protected]
(SEEKING: FRESH FACES)
* Male & Females of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18 – 80yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Put “FRESH FACE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Comedy Game Show” (Season 2)
RLFamilyGame [email protected]
* Seeking PAID Studio Audience Members (All Ethnicities) 18 – 50yrs
* Dress in Hip / Nice Attire / as if dining at a Hip Nice Restaurant
* Starts: 5pm Approx….If you stay longer than 5 Hours – your pay will increase
* Please Include 3 Pictures (head, full body, side view), age Ht, Wt, and Contact Info.
* Shoots: December 6, 7, 10, 11, 13, and 14 (Should have flexible Availability)
* Put “COMEDY S2” in subject line.
"Legacies" (CW)
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students
* To portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches.
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login