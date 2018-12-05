Casting Call: Baseball's back this week seeking Umpires & Coaches, along w/a need for Drag Queens as Extras

Open roles for December 5th - 12th

December 5, 2018
Ramona DeBreaux

© Richard Mackson

Categories: 
Casting Call

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Dec. 5 - 12

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Untitled Sports Project” (TV)  [email protected]

   (BASEBALL FANS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray fans & parents at a HS Baseball Game  

* This Period Piece will require a wardrobe fitting (fittings start this week).

* Shoots: Thursday Dec. 13th   

* Put “BLEACHERS” in subject line

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Untitled Sports Project” (TV)  [email protected] 

   (COACHES & UMPIRES)

* Seeking Males of All Ethnicities to portray HS Baseball Coaches & Umpires 

* Anyone w/Coaching or Umpire Experience encouraged to submit.

* This Period Piece will require a wardrobe fitting (fittings start this week).

* THIS IS A DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE    29 – 65yrs 

* Shoots: Thursday Dec. 13th   

* Put “STEEEERIKE” in subject line

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Untitled Sports Project” (TV)  [email protected]  

   (BUTT DOUBLE – Pays More $$$)

* Athletic, College type Caucasian Male comfortable being shirtless & exposing your Butt.  

* This Period Piece will require a wardrobe fitting (fittings start this week).

* THIS IS A DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE    18 – 25yrs 

* Shoots: Monday Dec. 10th   

* Put “MOONSHINE” in subject line

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Untitled Sports Project” (TV)  [email protected]  

   (SLEEPING GRANDDAUGHTER)

* Caucasian Twin Girls (2 to 3yrs old) to portray the Granddaughter of the lead actor.

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* THIS IS A DIRECTOR SELECTED ROLE

* Shoots: This Friday Dec. 7th   

* Put “BEDBUG” in subject line

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Untitled TV Project” (TV PILOT)  [email protected]

  (Drag Queens & Female Impersonators)

* Seeking: Real Drag Queens & Real Female Impersonators.  18yrs & Older 

* NOTE: Female Impersonators – Please list WHO you impersonate.

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Cell # / 3 Current photos “In Full Costume”

* Shoots: NOW thru December 22nd  (in Conyers)

* Put “FEMALE IMPERSONATOR” in subject line 

 

 

BACA Casting   

“DYNASTY” (TV)  [email protected]

  (NEWS) 

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray a News Crew, Reporter, etc. 18yrs & Older                    

* Shoots: Wednesday Dec. 12th

* Put “NEWS CREW” in subject line
 

 

BACA Casting   

“DYNASTY” (TV)  [email protected]

  (FANS) 

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Team Fans  18yrs & Older                    

* Shoots: Wednesday Dec. 12th

* Put “TEAM FAN” in subject line
 

 

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)  

* Register for: The “GSS” December Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

* Website offers Classes of ALL levels, Meet Industry Insiders, Upcoming Workshops.

* There’s something NEW from Get Scene Studios: for info visit: Actorsspark.com 

 

                                 

Destination Casting  

“BET / Tales” (TV)  [email protected] 

    (SEEKING: FRESH FACES)

* Male & Females of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities   18 – 80yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Put “FRESH FACE” in subject line 

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Comedy Game Show” (Season 2) 

RLFamilyGame [email protected]

* Seeking PAID Studio Audience Members (All Ethnicities)   18 – 50yrs  

* Dress in Hip / Nice Attire / as if dining at a Hip Nice Restaurant

* Starts: 5pm Approx….If you stay longer than 5 Hours – your pay will increase

* Please Include 3 Pictures (head, full body, side view), age Ht, Wt, and Contact Info.

* Shoots: December 6, 7, 10, 11, 13, and 14  (Should have flexible Availability)

* Put “COMEDY S2” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   [email protected]

   (FRESH FACES) 

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students

* To portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches.

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

Tags: 
casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
films
movies
Television
TV

Recent Podcast Audio
University Scholar Served Ten Years Now Reaches Back To Women Still Inside WVEEFM: On-Demand
NCNW Executive Director Janice Mathis talks about Stacey Abrams' Campaign for Governor WVEEFM: On-Demand
UAT_FREQ-882_How-One-Came-As-Was-Foretold-to-the-City-Of-Never WVEEFM: On-Demand
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho (l) and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen (r)
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen WVEEFM: On-Demand
City Councilman Dickens on Gulch redevelopment. "A lot is at stake right now." WVEEFM: On-Demand
DNC Chair Tom Perez calls it "the most important election of our lifetime." WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes