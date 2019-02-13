Casting Call: Roles for Sexy Fitness types this week and still casting Young Boys for the New DeBarge biopic
Open roles for February 13th - 20th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Feb. 13 - 20
Greg’s email: [email protected]
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Untitled Buddy Cop Project” (FILM) [email protected]
* Latino Male & Females of All Shapes & Sizes 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Multiple Upcoming Dates
* Put “Latino Male or Latino Female” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Mystery Project” (TV) [email protected]
* Males & Females for Multiple days to portray “Hippies” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “YOUNG HIPPIES” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Mystery Project” (TV) [email protected]
(GYM BODIES for FEATURED ROLES)
* Men & Women in GREAT shape – Fitness Model type (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “GREAT SHAPE” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“NEW Untitled Project” (Film) [email protected]
* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18 – 20yrs) that still resemble HS Students
* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Lodge 49” (TV) [email protected]
* “HISPANIC” Male & Females of All Shapes and Sizes 18yrs & Older
* Put “HISPANIC FAMILY” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“Bobby Debarge Bio” (Film) [email protected]
(PERIOD PIECE – INMATES)
* Seeking Men of All Ethnicities to portray “Inmates” (18 – 80yrs)
* Must own Plain Sneakers // Waist Size 40’ & under // NO Visible Tattoos
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “INMATE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Bobby Debarge Bio” (Film) [email protected]
(PERIOD PIECE – 1980’s MUSIC EXECS)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Business types 20 – 50yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos wearing Business Attire…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “MUSIC BUSINESS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Bobby Debarge Bio” (Film) [email protected]
(PERIOD PIECE – 1960’s Multi-Racial Boys)
* Thin BOYS (6 – 12yrs) “Multi Racial” or “Racially Ambiguous”
* Skin Tone: Very Fair Skin Tone….Hair: Black (or willing to wear wig)
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “KIDS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Bobby Debarge Bio” (Film) [email protected]
(PERIOD PIECE – SECURITY GUARD)
* Seeking Males of All Ethnicities to portray Security Guards (20 – 50yrs)
* Must own Black Boots // Clean Cut Looks // NO Visible Tattoos
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “GUARD” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]
(REAL CSI)
* Experienced Forensic investigators, photographers & videographers 18yrs & Older
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.
* Shoots: February 22nd – Candler Park area
* OVERNIGHT Shoot: March 7th – Downtown Atlanta
* Put “REAL CSI” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]
(CRIME SCENE)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Cops and Onlookers. 20yrs & Older
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.
* Shoots: February 22nd (Chandler Park)
* Put “CRIME SCENE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]
(MEMORIAL)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Funeral Attendees” 18yrs & Older
* Special request for “REDHEADS” to submit.
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.
* Shoots: February 21st (Atkins Park)
* Put “MEMORIAL” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Destination Casting
“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]
(WEDDING)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Wedding Guest” 18 – 80yrs
* PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR PICTURES WEARING WEDDING ATTIRE.
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “WEDDING” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]
(POLICE)
* Males of All Ethnicities, Clean Cut and w/Black Boots to portray “COPS” 18 – 80yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “POLICE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]
(EXOTIC DANCERS)
* Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Exotic Dancers” (This is for TV so NO full nudity)
* MUST INCLUDE ALL EXPERIENCE YOUR SUBMISSION -- 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “DANCER” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]
(MARINES)
* Males of All Ethnicities, Clean Cut and w/Black Boots to portray “Marines” 25 – 45yrs
* MUST INCLUDE ALL MILITARY EXPERIENCE YOUR SUBMISSION.
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “MARINES” in subject line
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login