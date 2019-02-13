Casting Call: Roles for Sexy Fitness types this week and still casting Young Boys for the New DeBarge biopic

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Feb. 13 - 20

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Untitled Buddy Cop Project” (FILM) [email protected]

* Latino Male & Females of All Shapes & Sizes 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Multiple Upcoming Dates

* Put “Latino Male or Latino Female” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Mystery Project” (TV) [email protected]

* Males & Females for Multiple days to portray “Hippies” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “YOUNG HIPPIES” in subject line.





Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Mystery Project” (TV) [email protected]

(GYM BODIES for FEATURED ROLES)

* Men & Women in GREAT shape – Fitness Model type (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “GREAT SHAPE” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“NEW Untitled Project” (Film) [email protected]

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18 – 20yrs) that still resemble HS Students

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Lodge 49” (TV) [email protected]

* “HISPANIC” Male & Females of All Shapes and Sizes 18yrs & Older

* Put “HISPANIC FAMILY” in subject line.

Destination Casting

“Bobby Debarge Bio” (Film) [email protected]

(PERIOD PIECE – INMATES)

* Seeking Men of All Ethnicities to portray “Inmates” (18 – 80yrs)

* Must own Plain Sneakers // Waist Size 40’ & under // NO Visible Tattoos

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “INMATE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Bobby Debarge Bio” (Film) [email protected]

(PERIOD PIECE – 1980’s MUSIC EXECS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Business types 20 – 50yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos wearing Business Attire…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “MUSIC BUSINESS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Bobby Debarge Bio” (Film) [email protected]

(PERIOD PIECE – 1960’s Multi-Racial Boys)

* Thin BOYS (6 – 12yrs) “Multi Racial” or “Racially Ambiguous”

* Skin Tone: Very Fair Skin Tone….Hair: Black (or willing to wear wig)

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Bobby Debarge Bio” (Film) [email protected]

(PERIOD PIECE – SECURITY GUARD)

* Seeking Males of All Ethnicities to portray Security Guards (20 – 50yrs)

* Must own Black Boots // Clean Cut Looks // NO Visible Tattoos

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “GUARD” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(REAL CSI)

* Experienced Forensic investigators, photographers & videographers 18yrs & Older

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: February 22nd – Candler Park area

* OVERNIGHT Shoot: March 7th – Downtown Atlanta

* Put “REAL CSI” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(CRIME SCENE)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Cops and Onlookers. 20yrs & Older

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: February 22nd (Chandler Park)

* Put “CRIME SCENE” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(MEMORIAL)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Funeral Attendees” 18yrs & Older

* Special request for “REDHEADS” to submit.

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: February 21st (Atkins Park)

* Put “MEMORIAL” in subject line



Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Destination Casting

“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]

(WEDDING)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Wedding Guest” 18 – 80yrs

* PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR PICTURES WEARING WEDDING ATTIRE.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “WEDDING” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]

(POLICE)

* Males of All Ethnicities, Clean Cut and w/Black Boots to portray “COPS” 18 – 80yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “POLICE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]

(EXOTIC DANCERS)

* Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Exotic Dancers” (This is for TV so NO full nudity)

* MUST INCLUDE ALL EXPERIENCE YOUR SUBMISSION -- 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “DANCER” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]

(MARINES)

* Males of All Ethnicities, Clean Cut and w/Black Boots to portray “Marines” 25 – 45yrs

* MUST INCLUDE ALL MILITARY EXPERIENCE YOUR SUBMISSION.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “MARINES” in subject line

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login