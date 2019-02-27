Casting Call: Land A Spot In That Big Will Smith Buddy Cop Movie Or DC Comics New Big-Budget Project

Open roles for February 27th - March 6th

February 27, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Feb. 27 - Mar. 6

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Buddy Cop Movie” (FILM)  [email protected]

    (MIAMI)

* Attractive Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray Miami pedestrians.  18 – 40yrs

* Shoots: Feb. 28th & Mar. 1st, 4th, 6th (All Night Shoots) Please list your availability

* SUBMIT Age, Ht, Wt, Cell, Email &  3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Put “Miami Male or Miami Female” in subject line.

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Buddy Cop Movie” (FILM)  [email protected]

   (FEMALE STAND-IN – Pays More $$$ )

* Seeking: 5’4 – 5’6 Caucasian Brunette Female w/Stand-In Experience  18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Mar. 1st – 8th  Must be available all dates & List all Stand-In Exp.

* SUBMIT Age, Ht, Wt, Cell, Email &  3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Put “5’5 BRUNETTE” in subject line.

 

 

Destination Casting 

“TALES” (BET - Season 2)   [email protected]

  (ASIAN or LATINO DJ)

* Seeking Asian or Latino w/a hip hop look to portray a DJ   18 – 25yrs   

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “DJ” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“TALES” (BET - Season 2)   [email protected]

  (CLUB PATRONS)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities (MUST be comfortable in a Strip Club)   21 – 35yrs   

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “CLUB” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“TALES” (BET - Season 2)   [email protected]

  (BUSINESS MEN)

* Men of All Ethnicities (MUST be comfortable in a Strip Club)   21 – 40yrs   

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “BUSINESS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“TALES” (BET - Season 2)   [email protected]

  (COOL LOOKING HIP HOP ARTISTS)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities (MUST be comfortable in a Strip Club)   18 – 25yrs   

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “HIP HOP” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“TALES” (BET - Season 2)   [email protected]

  (SEXY WOMEN – VIDEO VIXENS)

* Females of All Ethnicities (MUST be comfortable in a Strip Club)   18 – 25yrs   

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “SEXY WOMEN” in subject line 

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project”  (FILM) 

* Male & Females (18yrs & Older) of All Ethnicities to portray “High School Students”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project”  (FILM) 

* Male & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities to portray “Local Citizens”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

   (REAL CSI)

* Experienced Forensic investigators, photographers & videographers   18yrs & Older           

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info. 

* Shoots: March 1st   – Candler Park area

* Shoots: March 5th  –  Downtown Atlanta  

* You don’t need to be available for both days 

* Put “REAL CSI” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

   (STRIP CLUB PATRONS)

* Men of All Ethnicities to portray Club Patrons & Comfortable Smoking Herbal Ciggs

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info. 

* Shoots: March 5th

* Put “STRIP PATRONS” in subject line
 


 

Rose Locke Casting   

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider”  (HBO)  [email protected]

   (PROTESTERS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Protesters   18yrs & Older

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info. 

* Shoots: March 11th, 12th, 13th (Winder, Ga. – $20 Gas bump) Must be available all days

* Put “WINDER PROTEST” in subject line
 

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Tammy Smith Casting

“Insatiable” (Season 2)   [email protected]

  (BEAUTY PAGEANT)

* Females of All Ethnicities w/Experience as “Beauty Pageant Contestants”   18 – 25yrs           

* Submit 3 Current Photos – Include pics in Pageant Dress that you own or have access to.

* Include: Name / Age / Email / Ht / Wt / Phone / City & State you’re traveling from.

* Also: Woman Sizes: Dress, Bust/Bra/Cup, Waist, Pants, and Shoe.

* There will also be a FITTING ahead of time
* Finally: Provide a brief description of your pageant experience (w/resume if possible)

* Shoots: Tuesday March 12th & Wednesday March 13th (Pageant scenes)

* …AND some will work Tuesday March 5th & Monday 11th (Rehearsal scenes, etc.)

* Put “PAGEANT” in subject line

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

