Casting Call: Land A Spot In That Big Will Smith Buddy Cop Movie Or DC Comics New Big-Budget Project

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Buddy Cop Movie” (FILM) [email protected]

(MIAMI)

* Attractive Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray Miami pedestrians. 18 – 40yrs

* Shoots: Feb. 28th & Mar. 1st, 4th, 6th (All Night Shoots) Please list your availability

* SUBMIT Age, Ht, Wt, Cell, Email & 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Put “Miami Male or Miami Female” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Buddy Cop Movie” (FILM) [email protected]

(FEMALE STAND-IN – Pays More $$$ )

* Seeking: 5’4 – 5’6 Caucasian Brunette Female w/Stand-In Experience 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Mar. 1st – 8th Must be available all dates & List all Stand-In Exp.

* SUBMIT Age, Ht, Wt, Cell, Email & 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Put “5’5 BRUNETTE” in subject line.

Destination Casting

“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]

(ASIAN or LATINO DJ)

* Seeking Asian or Latino w/a hip hop look to portray a DJ 18 – 25yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “DJ” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]

(CLUB PATRONS)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities (MUST be comfortable in a Strip Club) 21 – 35yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “CLUB” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]

(BUSINESS MEN)

* Men of All Ethnicities (MUST be comfortable in a Strip Club) 21 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “BUSINESS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]

(COOL LOOKING HIP HOP ARTISTS)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities (MUST be comfortable in a Strip Club) 18 – 25yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “HIP HOP” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]

(SEXY WOMEN – VIDEO VIXENS)

* Females of All Ethnicities (MUST be comfortable in a Strip Club) 18 – 25yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “SEXY WOMEN” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)

* Male & Females (18yrs & Older) of All Ethnicities to portray “High School Students”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Casting TaylorMade

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)

* Male & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities to portray “Local Citizens”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(REAL CSI)

* Experienced Forensic investigators, photographers & videographers 18yrs & Older

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: March 1st – Candler Park area

* Shoots: March 5th – Downtown Atlanta

* You don’t need to be available for both days

* Put “REAL CSI” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(STRIP CLUB PATRONS)

* Men of All Ethnicities to portray Club Patrons & Comfortable Smoking Herbal Ciggs

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: March 5th

* Put “STRIP PATRONS” in subject line







Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(PROTESTERS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Protesters 18yrs & Older

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: March 11th, 12th, 13th (Winder, Ga. – $20 Gas bump) Must be available all days

* Put “WINDER PROTEST” in subject line



Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Tammy Smith Casting

“Insatiable” (Season 2) [email protected]

(BEAUTY PAGEANT)

* Females of All Ethnicities w/Experience as “Beauty Pageant Contestants” 18 – 25yrs

* Submit 3 Current Photos – Include pics in Pageant Dress that you own or have access to.

* Include: Name / Age / Email / Ht / Wt / Phone / City & State you’re traveling from.

* Also: Woman Sizes: Dress, Bust/Bra/Cup, Waist, Pants, and Shoe.

* There will also be a FITTING ahead of time

* Finally: Provide a brief description of your pageant experience (w/resume if possible)

* Shoots: Tuesday March 12th & Wednesday March 13th (Pageant scenes)

* …AND some will work Tuesday March 5th & Monday 11th (Rehearsal scenes, etc.)

* Put “PAGEANT” in subject line

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login