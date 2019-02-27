Casting Call: Land A Spot In That Big Will Smith Buddy Cop Movie Or DC Comics New Big-Budget Project
Open roles for February 27th - March 6th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Feb. 27 - Mar. 6
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Buddy Cop Movie” (FILM) [email protected]
(MIAMI)
* Attractive Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray Miami pedestrians. 18 – 40yrs
* Shoots: Feb. 28th & Mar. 1st, 4th, 6th (All Night Shoots) Please list your availability
* SUBMIT Age, Ht, Wt, Cell, Email & 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* Put “Miami Male or Miami Female” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Buddy Cop Movie” (FILM) [email protected]
(FEMALE STAND-IN – Pays More $$$ )
* Seeking: 5’4 – 5’6 Caucasian Brunette Female w/Stand-In Experience 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Mar. 1st – 8th Must be available all dates & List all Stand-In Exp.
* SUBMIT Age, Ht, Wt, Cell, Email & 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* Put “5’5 BRUNETTE” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]
(ASIAN or LATINO DJ)
* Seeking Asian or Latino w/a hip hop look to portray a DJ 18 – 25yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “DJ” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]
(CLUB PATRONS)
* Males & Females of All Ethnicities (MUST be comfortable in a Strip Club) 21 – 35yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “CLUB” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]
(BUSINESS MEN)
* Men of All Ethnicities (MUST be comfortable in a Strip Club) 21 – 40yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “BUSINESS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]
(COOL LOOKING HIP HOP ARTISTS)
* Males & Females of All Ethnicities (MUST be comfortable in a Strip Club) 18 – 25yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “HIP HOP” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]
(SEXY WOMEN – VIDEO VIXENS)
* Females of All Ethnicities (MUST be comfortable in a Strip Club) 18 – 25yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “SEXY WOMEN” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)
* Male & Females (18yrs & Older) of All Ethnicities to portray “High School Students”
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Casting TaylorMade
“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)
* Male & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities to portray “Local Citizens”
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Rose Locke Casting
STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]
(REAL CSI)
* Experienced Forensic investigators, photographers & videographers 18yrs & Older
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.
* Shoots: March 1st – Candler Park area
* Shoots: March 5th – Downtown Atlanta
* You don’t need to be available for both days
* Put “REAL CSI” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]
(STRIP CLUB PATRONS)
* Men of All Ethnicities to portray Club Patrons & Comfortable Smoking Herbal Ciggs
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.
* Shoots: March 5th
* Put “STRIP PATRONS” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]
(PROTESTERS)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Protesters 18yrs & Older
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.
* Shoots: March 11th, 12th, 13th (Winder, Ga. – $20 Gas bump) Must be available all days
* Put “WINDER PROTEST” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Tammy Smith Casting
“Insatiable” (Season 2) [email protected]
(BEAUTY PAGEANT)
* Females of All Ethnicities w/Experience as “Beauty Pageant Contestants” 18 – 25yrs
* Submit 3 Current Photos – Include pics in Pageant Dress that you own or have access to.
* Include: Name / Age / Email / Ht / Wt / Phone / City & State you’re traveling from.
* Also: Woman Sizes: Dress, Bust/Bra/Cup, Waist, Pants, and Shoe.
* There will also be a FITTING ahead of time
* Finally: Provide a brief description of your pageant experience (w/resume if possible)
* Shoots: Tuesday March 12th & Wednesday March 13th (Pageant scenes)
* …AND some will work Tuesday March 5th & Monday 11th (Rehearsal scenes, etc.)
* Put “PAGEANT” in subject line
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login