Casting Call: Scare people w/a role in Stephen King's latest HBO project, also casting Boys for the new DeBarge biopic
Open roles for February 6th - 13th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Feb. 6 - 13
Greg’s email: [email protected]
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Untitled Buddy Cop Project” (FILM) [email protected]
* Hispanic Male & Females of All Shapes & Sizes 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Multiple Upcoming Dates
* Put “Hispanic Male or Hispanic Female” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“Bobby Debarge Bio” (Film) [email protected]
(PERIOD PIECE – 1960’s Multi-Racial Boys)
* Thin BOYS (6 – 12yrs) “Multi Racial” or “Racially Ambiguous”
* Skin Tone: Very Fair Skin Tone….Hair: Black (or willing to wear wig)
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “KIDS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Bobby Debarge Bio” (Film) [email protected]
(PERIOD PIECE – 1980’s Party)
* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray 1980’s “Club Goers” 20 – 40yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current “Going to the Club Outfit” Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “1980 PARTY” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Bobby Debarge Bio” (Film) [email protected]
(PERIOD PIECE – 1980’s Beautiful Woman)
* Females of All Ethnicities to portray 1980’s “Model Types” 20 – 30yrs
* Must be comfortable "Simulating" Nudity….But this is TV, so NO nudity
* Oh Yeah....Must be comfortable KISSING the lead actor
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “BEAUTIFUL WOMAN” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Bobby Debarge Bio” (Film) [email protected]
(PERIOD PIECE – 1980‘s DEA)
* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray 1980’s “DEA Agents” 20 – 50yrs
* Clean Cut looks // NO Visible Tattoos // MUST have Black Boots
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “DEA” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Lodge 49” (TV) [email protected]
* ALL Types of Male & Females w/a “Southern California Look” 18yrs & Older
* If Applicable, Please Include Pics of you and your Nice Vehicle
* Put “SoCal Male, or SoCal Female” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Lodge 49” (TV) [email protected]
* “HISPANIC” Male & Females of All Shapes and Sizes 18yrs & Older
* Put “HISPANIC FAMILY” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“NEW Untitled Project” (Film) [email protected]
* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18 – 20yrs) that still resemble HS Students
* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Mystery Project” (TV) [email protected]
* Males & Females for Multiple days to portray “Hippies” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “YOUNG HIPPIES” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Mystery Project” (TV) [email protected]
(GYM RATS for FEATURED ROLE)
* Males & Females who are BUFF & RIPPED (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “GREAT SHAPE” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]
(EXOTIC DANCERS)
* Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Exotic Dancers” (NO full nudity) 18yrs & Older
* MUST INCLUDE ALL EXPERIENCE YOUR SUBMISSION.
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “DANCER” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]
(MARINES)
* Males of All Ethnicities, Clean Cut and w/Black Boots to portray “Marines” 25 – 45yrs
* MUST INCLUDE ALL MILITARY EXPERIENCE YOUR SUBMISSION.
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “MARINES” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]
(WEDDING)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Wedding Guest” 18 – 80yrs
* PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR PICTURES WEARING WEDDING ATTIRE.
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “WEDDING” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]
(POLICE)
* Males of All Ethnicities, Clean Cut and w/Black Boots to portray “COPS” 18 – 80yrs
* PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR PICTURES WEARING WEDDING ATTIRE.
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “POLICE” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Rose Locke Casting
STEPHEN KING’s – "The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]
(HOSPITAL)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Doctors, Nurses & Visitors 18yrs & Older
* Please list any Medical Experience in body of your email submission
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.
* Shoots: February 11th (In Newnan - $20 gas bump)
* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
STEPHEN KING’s – "The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]
(SHOWER ROOM)
* Men of All Ethnicities to portray “Inmates Showering” – You’ll be in a Bathing Suit
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.
* Shoots: February 11th (In Douglasville)
* Put “SHOWER” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Untitled Buddy Cop Project” (FILM) [email protected]
* In Shape, Fit Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “COPS” 21yrs & Older
* Shoots: Multiple Upcoming Dates
* Put “COPS” in subject line.
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login