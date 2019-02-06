Casting Call: Scare people w/a role in Stephen King's latest HBO project, also casting Boys for the new DeBarge biopic

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Feb. 6 - 13

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Untitled Buddy Cop Project” (FILM) [email protected]

* Hispanic Male & Females of All Shapes & Sizes 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Multiple Upcoming Dates

* Put “Hispanic Male or Hispanic Female” in subject line.

Destination Casting

“Bobby Debarge Bio” (Film) [email protected]

(PERIOD PIECE – 1960’s Multi-Racial Boys)

* Thin BOYS (6 – 12yrs) “Multi Racial” or “Racially Ambiguous”

* Skin Tone: Very Fair Skin Tone….Hair: Black (or willing to wear wig)

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Bobby Debarge Bio” (Film) [email protected]

(PERIOD PIECE – 1980’s Party)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray 1980’s “Club Goers” 20 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current “Going to the Club Outfit” Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “1980 PARTY” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Bobby Debarge Bio” (Film) [email protected]

(PERIOD PIECE – 1980’s Beautiful Woman)

* Females of All Ethnicities to portray 1980’s “Model Types” 20 – 30yrs

* Must be comfortable "Simulating" Nudity….But this is TV, so NO nudity

* Oh Yeah....Must be comfortable KISSING the lead actor

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “BEAUTIFUL WOMAN” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Bobby Debarge Bio” (Film) [email protected]

(PERIOD PIECE – 1980‘s DEA)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray 1980’s “DEA Agents” 20 – 50yrs

* Clean Cut looks // NO Visible Tattoos // MUST have Black Boots

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “DEA” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Lodge 49” (TV) [email protected]

* ALL Types of Male & Females w/a “Southern California Look” 18yrs & Older

* If Applicable, Please Include Pics of you and your Nice Vehicle

* Put “SoCal Male, or SoCal Female” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Lodge 49” (TV) [email protected]

* “HISPANIC” Male & Females of All Shapes and Sizes 18yrs & Older

* Put “HISPANIC FAMILY” in subject line.





Extras Casting Atlanta

“NEW Untitled Project” (Film) [email protected]

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18 – 20yrs) that still resemble HS Students

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Mystery Project” (TV) [email protected]

* Males & Females for Multiple days to portray “Hippies” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “YOUNG HIPPIES” in subject line.





Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Mystery Project” (TV) [email protected]

(GYM RATS for FEATURED ROLE)

* Males & Females who are BUFF & RIPPED (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “GREAT SHAPE” in subject line.

Destination Casting

“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]

(EXOTIC DANCERS)

* Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Exotic Dancers” (NO full nudity) 18yrs & Older

* MUST INCLUDE ALL EXPERIENCE YOUR SUBMISSION.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “DANCER” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]

(MARINES)

* Males of All Ethnicities, Clean Cut and w/Black Boots to portray “Marines” 25 – 45yrs

* MUST INCLUDE ALL MILITARY EXPERIENCE YOUR SUBMISSION.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “MARINES” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]

(WEDDING)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Wedding Guest” 18 – 80yrs

* PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR PICTURES WEARING WEDDING ATTIRE.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “WEDDING” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]

(POLICE)

* Males of All Ethnicities, Clean Cut and w/Black Boots to portray “COPS” 18 – 80yrs

* PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR PICTURES WEARING WEDDING ATTIRE.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “POLICE” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – "The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(HOSPITAL)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Doctors, Nurses & Visitors 18yrs & Older

* Please list any Medical Experience in body of your email submission

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: February 11th (In Newnan - $20 gas bump)

* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – "The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(SHOWER ROOM)

* Men of All Ethnicities to portray “Inmates Showering” – You’ll be in a Bathing Suit

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: February 11th (In Douglasville)

* Put “SHOWER” in subject line



Catrett & Associates Casting

“Untitled Buddy Cop Project” (FILM) [email protected]

* In Shape, Fit Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “COPS” 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: Multiple Upcoming Dates

* Put “COPS” in subject line.

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login