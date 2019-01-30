Casting Call: Please tell Bill Walton they need Young Hippies this week...along w/police types for that famous Buddy-Cop movie franchise.

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 6

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Hylton Casting

“Sports Talk Live” (TV)

* Need “Audience Members” for 2 National Sports Talk Shows during Super Bowl Week.

* Shoots THIS WEEK: Jan. 28th – Feb.1st (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More Info & how to submit, please visit:

HyltonCasting.com/SportsAudienceAtl/

Catrett & Associates Casting

“These Roles Needed for Multiple Projects” (FILM) [email protected]

* Seeking: BIG MUSCLE GUYS – 6’1 Taller to portray “Security Guards” & “Bouncers”

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: February 5th….Fitting Required ($$) – Date TBD

* Put “SECURITY GUARD” in subject line



Catrett & Associates Casting

“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]

(POI SPINNER)

* Experienced Female “POI Spinners” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Please Include All Experience & Training in your submission.

* Only people that include their experience will be considered

* Shoots: February 5th….Fitting Required ($$) – Date TBD

* Put “ACTUAL POI SPINNER” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Untitled Buddy Cop Project” (FILM) [email protected]

* In Shape, Fit Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “COPS” 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Multiple Upcoming Dates

* Put “COPS” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Lodge 49” (TV) [email protected]

* ALL Types of Male & Females w/a “Southern California Look” 18yrs & Older

* If Applicable, Please Include Pics of you and your Nice Vehicle

* Put “SoCal Male, or SoCal Female” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Lodge 49” (TV) [email protected]

* “HISPANIC” Male & Females of All Shapes and Sizes 18yrs & Older

* Put “HISPANIC FAMILY” in subject line.





Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]

* Males & Females for Multiple days to portray “Hippies” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “YOUNG HIPPIE” in subject line.





Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Mystery Project” (TV) [email protected]

(GYM RATS for FEATURED ROLE)

* Males & Females who are BUFF & RIPPED (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “GREAT SHAPE” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students

* To portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches.

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(MILITARY)

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Military Tactical SWAT Team”

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info 21yrs & Older

* Put “MILITARY” in subject line

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(CHILDREN)

* KIDS (8 – 14yrs) of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Young Witches/Warlocks”

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Project” (Film) [email protected]

* FRESH FACES: Males & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “FAMILY” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“STEPHEN KING’s – The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(SPEAKERS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities who are Experienced Public Speakers 35yrs & Older

* Please list your experience in body of the email submission

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: February 26th

* Put “SPEAKER” in subject line

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login