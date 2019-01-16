Casting Call: Seeking Real DJ's, and people to portray Cops in a famous Buddy Cop Trilogy
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Untitled Buddy Cop Project” (FILM) [email protected]
* In Shape, Fit Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray Cops. 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Later this Month
* Put “COPS” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Romantic Musical Comedy” (FILM) [email protected]
(HOTEL STAFF)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray Front Desk Staff at an Upscale Hotel
* Fitting Required – Date TBD 20 – 40yrs
* Shoots: January 21st and 22nd…..You must be available BOTH dates listed
* Put “FRONT DESK” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Romantic Musical Comedy” (FILM) [email protected]
(DISC JOCKEY)
* Seeking: Male or Female Real DJ for upscale Wedding Reception. 18yrs & Older
* Please list your DJing experience & equipment in your email submission
* Fitting Required – Date TBD
* Shoots: January 30th
* Put “TURN TABLES” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Romantic Musical Comedy” (FILM) [email protected]
(BRIDESMAIDS & GROOMSMEN)
* Seeking a Hispanic, Asian, and Blonde Caucasian FEMALES.....24 – 28yrs
* Seeking a Hispanic, Asian, Black and Caucasian MALES.....24 – 30yrs
* To portray Best Friends of Bride & Groom and comfortable dancing at the reception
* Fitting Required – Date TBD….This is a Great Featured Role
* Shoots: January 21st, 22nd, 25th, 30th – MUST be Available All Dates
* Females put “GOWN” in subject line
* Males put “TUX” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Project” (Film) [email protected]
(1980’s MUSICIANS)
* Black Male & Female “Musicians” / Please list what instrument you play (20’s – 30’s)
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “1980’s MUSICIAN” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Project” (Film) [email protected]
(FAMILY MEMBERS)
* Thin, Fit Light or Olive Skin Black and Multi Racial Males (18 – 35yrs)
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “FAMILY” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Project” (Film) [email protected]
(1980’s PARTY – PERIOD PIECE)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray 1980’s Hollywood Party types (21 – 40yrs)
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “1980 PARTY” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TALES” (TV) [email protected]
(PASSAGERS)
* Men/Women of All shapes, sizes, ethnicities to portray “Airline Passengers” 18 – 80yrs
* SUBMIT 3 photos wearing your best “Casual Attire” (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “AIRPORT” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TALES” (TV) [email protected]
(TRENDY PROFESSIONALS)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Business Professionals” 20 – 40yrs
* MUST BE….Fun, Trendy, Creative, Office Types.
* SUBMIT 3 photos wearing your best “Business Attire” (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “BUSINESS” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Rose Locke Casting
STEPHEN KING’s – "The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]
(SPEAKERS)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities who are Experienced Public Speakers 35yrs & Older
* Please list your experience in body of the email submission
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.
* Shoots: February 26th
* Put “SPEAKER” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
STEPHEN KING’s – "The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]
(1st RESPONDERS)
* Seeking: Exp / Real-life Cops, Security, Military, Correction Officers 21yrs & Older
* There are Multiple Roles production will fill throughout the series
* Please list your experience in body of the email submission
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.
* Shoots: The Casting Director will ask your availability upon submission
* Put “POLICE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
STEPHEN KING’s – "The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]
(NUDE MALE – PAYS MORE $$$)
* Seeking Men that are comfortable being NUDE 18yrs & Older
* Men of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities encouraged to apply.
* If you have Visible Tattoos – you must have release from artist
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.
* Shoots: Wednesday February 13th
* Put “MEN ONLY” in subject line
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students
* To portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches.
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(VILLAGERS)
* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Villagers” 18yrs & Older
* MUST have Natural Hair – timeless hair styles preferred
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “VILLAGERS” in subject line
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login