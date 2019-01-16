Casting Call: Seeking Real DJ's, and people to portray Cops in a famous Buddy Cop Trilogy

Open roles for January 16th - 23rd

January 16, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux

© Adam Hagy

Categories: 
Casting Call

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Jan. 16 - 23

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Untitled Buddy Cop Project” (FILM)  [email protected]

* In Shape, Fit Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray Cops.  18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Later this Month

* Put “COPS” in subject line.

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Romantic Musical Comedy” (FILM)  [email protected]  

   (HOTEL STAFF)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray Front Desk Staff at an Upscale Hotel

* Fitting Required – Date TBD   20 – 40yrs

* Shoots: January 21st and 22nd…..You must be available BOTH dates listed

* Put “FRONT DESK” in subject line

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Romantic Musical Comedy” (FILM)  [email protected]  

   (DISC JOCKEY)

* Seeking: Male or Female Real DJ for upscale Wedding Reception.  18yrs & Older

* Please list your DJing experience & equipment in your email submission

* Fitting Required – Date TBD

* Shoots: January 30th

* Put “TURN TABLES” in subject line



Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Romantic Musical Comedy” (FILM)  [email protected]  

   (BRIDESMAIDS & GROOMSMEN)

* Seeking a Hispanic, Asian, and Blonde Caucasian FEMALES.....24 – 28yrs

* Seeking a Hispanic, Asian, Black and Caucasian MALES.....24 – 30yrs

* To portray Best Friends of  Bride & Groom and comfortable dancing at the reception   

* Fitting Required – Date TBD….This is a Great Featured Role

* Shoots: January 21st, 22nd, 25th, 30th – MUST be Available All Dates

* Females put “GOWN” in subject line

* Males put “TUX” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled Project” (Film)   [email protected]

    (1980’s MUSICIANS)

* Black Male & Female “Musicians” / Please list what instrument you play   (20’s – 30’s) 

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “1980’s MUSICIAN” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled Project” (Film)   [email protected]

    (FAMILY MEMBERS)

* Thin, Fit Light or Olive Skin Black and Multi Racial Males  (18 – 35yrs) 

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “FAMILY” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled Project” (Film)   [email protected]

    (1980’s PARTY – PERIOD PIECE)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray 1980’s Hollywood Party types   (21 – 40yrs) 

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “1980 PARTY” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“TALES” (TV)   [email protected]

    (PASSAGERS)

* Men/Women of All shapes, sizes, ethnicities to portray “Airline Passengers” 18 – 80yrs    

* SUBMIT 3 photos wearing your best “Casual Attire” (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “AIRPORT” in subject line 

 

Destination Casting 

“TALES” (TV)   [email protected]

    (TRENDY PROFESSIONALS)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Business Professionals”   20 – 40yrs 

* MUST BE….Fun, Trendy, Creative, Office Types.

* SUBMIT 3 photos wearing your best “Business Attire” (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “BUSINESS” in subject line 

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

STEPHEN KING’s – "The Outsider”  (HBO)  [email protected]

   (SPEAKERS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities who are Experienced Public Speakers  35yrs & Older           

* Please list your experience in body of the email submission

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info. 

* Shoots: February 26th

* Put “SPEAKER” in subject line
 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

STEPHEN KING’s – "The Outsider” (HBO)  [email protected]

   (1st RESPONDERS)

* Seeking: Exp / Real-life Cops, Security, Military, Correction Officers   21yrs & Older           

* There are Multiple Roles production will fill throughout the series

* Please list your experience in body of the email submission

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: The Casting Director will ask your availability upon submission                                                                                                                                            

* Put “POLICE” in subject line
 

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

STEPHEN KING’s – "The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

   (NUDE MALE  – PAYS MORE $$$)

* Seeking Men that are comfortable being NUDE   18yrs & Older           

* Men of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities encouraged to apply. 

* If you have Visible Tattoos – you must have release from artist 

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: Wednesday February 13th

* Put “MEN ONLY” in subject line
 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   [email protected]

   (FRESH FACES) 

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students

* To portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches.

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   [email protected]

   (VILLAGERS) 

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Villagers”  18yrs & Older

* MUST have Natural Hair – timeless hair styles preferred

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “VILLAGERS” in subject line

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

Tags: 
casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
films
movies
Television
TV

Recent Podcast Audio
Indigenous Peoples March-Bridging Injustices In Order To Be Heard WVEEFM: On-Demand
FBI Gang Task Force Leader on Wanted Gangster Disciple
FBI Gang Task Force Leader on Wanted Gangster Disciple WVEEFM: On-Demand
#MuteRKelly Co-Founder Talks About The Fans Versus Protest Divide WVEEFM: On-Demand
"Surviving R Kelly" Family Says 'Stop Blaming Us' WVEEFM: On-Demand
Family Sues After Receiving Wrong Ashes Following Mother's Death WVEEFM: On-Demand
Geophysicist Robert Sanders Talks About Earthquake Felt in Atlanta WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes