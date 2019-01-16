Casting Call: Seeking Real DJ's, and people to portray Cops in a famous Buddy Cop Trilogy

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Jan. 16 - 23

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Untitled Buddy Cop Project” (FILM) [email protected]

* In Shape, Fit Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray Cops. 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Later this Month

* Put “COPS” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Romantic Musical Comedy” (FILM) [email protected]

(HOTEL STAFF)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray Front Desk Staff at an Upscale Hotel

* Fitting Required – Date TBD 20 – 40yrs

* Shoots: January 21st and 22nd…..You must be available BOTH dates listed

* Put “FRONT DESK” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Romantic Musical Comedy” (FILM) [email protected]

(DISC JOCKEY)

* Seeking: Male or Female Real DJ for upscale Wedding Reception. 18yrs & Older

* Please list your DJing experience & equipment in your email submission

* Fitting Required – Date TBD

* Shoots: January 30th

* Put “TURN TABLES” in subject line





Catrett & Associates Casting

“Romantic Musical Comedy” (FILM) [email protected]

(BRIDESMAIDS & GROOMSMEN)

* Seeking a Hispanic, Asian, and Blonde Caucasian FEMALES.....24 – 28yrs

* Seeking a Hispanic, Asian, Black and Caucasian MALES.....24 – 30yrs

* To portray Best Friends of Bride & Groom and comfortable dancing at the reception

* Fitting Required – Date TBD….This is a Great Featured Role

* Shoots: January 21st, 22nd, 25th, 30th – MUST be Available All Dates

* Females put “GOWN” in subject line

* Males put “TUX” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Project” (Film) [email protected]

(1980’s MUSICIANS)

* Black Male & Female “Musicians” / Please list what instrument you play (20’s – 30’s)

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “1980’s MUSICIAN” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Project” (Film) [email protected]

(FAMILY MEMBERS)

* Thin, Fit Light or Olive Skin Black and Multi Racial Males (18 – 35yrs)

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “FAMILY” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Project” (Film) [email protected]

(1980’s PARTY – PERIOD PIECE)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray 1980’s Hollywood Party types (21 – 40yrs)

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “1980 PARTY” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TALES” (TV) [email protected]

(PASSAGERS)

* Men/Women of All shapes, sizes, ethnicities to portray “Airline Passengers” 18 – 80yrs

* SUBMIT 3 photos wearing your best “Casual Attire” (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “AIRPORT” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TALES” (TV) [email protected]

(TRENDY PROFESSIONALS)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Business Professionals” 20 – 40yrs

* MUST BE….Fun, Trendy, Creative, Office Types.

* SUBMIT 3 photos wearing your best “Business Attire” (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “BUSINESS” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – "The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(SPEAKERS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities who are Experienced Public Speakers 35yrs & Older

* Please list your experience in body of the email submission

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: February 26th

* Put “SPEAKER” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – "The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(1st RESPONDERS)

* Seeking: Exp / Real-life Cops, Security, Military, Correction Officers 21yrs & Older

* There are Multiple Roles production will fill throughout the series

* Please list your experience in body of the email submission

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: The Casting Director will ask your availability upon submission

* Put “POLICE” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – "The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(NUDE MALE – PAYS MORE $$$)

* Seeking Men that are comfortable being NUDE 18yrs & Older

* Men of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities encouraged to apply.

* If you have Visible Tattoos – you must have release from artist

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: Wednesday February 13th

* Put “MEN ONLY” in subject line



Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students

* To portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches.

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(VILLAGERS)

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Villagers” 18yrs & Older

* MUST have Natural Hair – timeless hair styles preferred

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “VILLAGERS” in subject line

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login