Casting Call: Casting Directors still need Real DJ's, and people to portray Cops in a famous Buddy Cop Trilogy
Open roles for January 23rd - 30th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Jan. 23 - 30
Greg’s email: [email protected]
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Lodge 49” (TV) [email protected]
* ALL Types of Male & Females w/a “Southern California Look” 18yrs & Older
* If Applicable, Please Include Pics of you and your Nice Vehicle
* Put “SoCal Male, or SoCal Female” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Lodge 49” (TV) [email protected]
* “HISPANIC” Male & Females of All Shapes and Sizes 18yrs & Older
* Put “HISPANIC FAMILY” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]
* Males & Females for Multiple days to portray “Hippies” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “YOUNG HIPPIE” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Mystery Project” (TV) [email protected]
(GYM RATS for FEATURED ROLE)
* Males & Females who are BUFF & RIPPED (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “GREAT SHAPE” in subject line.
Hylton Casting
“Sports Talk Live” (TV)
* Need “Audience Members” for 2 National sports talk shows during Super Bowl Week.
* Shoots Next Week: Jan. 28th – Feb.1st (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More nfo & how to submit, please visit:
www.HyltonCasting.com/SportsAudienceAtl/
Central Casting Georgia
“UMBP” (TV) [email protected]
(LARGE CROWD)
* Males & Females to portray a “Boxing Crowd” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info
* Shoots: Monday February 4th
* Put “BOXING” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students
* To portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches.
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(MILITARY)
* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Military Tactical SWAT Team”
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info 21yrs & Older
* Put “MILITARY” in subject line
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(CHILDREN)
* KIDS (8 – 14yrs) of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Young Witches/Warlocks”
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “KIDS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Project” (Film) [email protected]
* FRESH FACES: Males & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “FAMILY” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Untitled Buddy Cop Project” (FILM) [email protected]
* In Shape, Fit Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “COPS”. 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Multiple Upcoming Dates
* Put “COPS” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Romantic Musical Comedy” (FILM) [email protected]
(ACTORS)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray Cast & Crew of a Fictional Movie.
* Please list any real life crew experience in your submission. 20 – 40yrs
* Fitting Required – Date TBD
* Shoots: January 28th
* Put “LIGHTS! CAMERA! TRAFFIC!” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Romantic Musical Comedy” (FILM) [email protected]
(DISC JOCKEY)
* Seeking: Male or Female Real DJ for upscale Wedding Reception. 18yrs & Older
* Please list your DJing experience & equipment in your email submission
* Fitting Required – Date TBD
* Shoots: January 30th
* Put “TURN TABLES” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
STEPHEN KING’s – "The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]
(SPEAKERS)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities who are Experienced Public Speakers 35yrs & Older
* Please list your experience in body of the email submission
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.
* Shoots: February 26th
* Put “SPEAKER” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
STEPHEN KING’s – "The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]
(OFFICERS)
* Seeking: Exp / Real-life Cops, Security, Military, Correction Officers 21yrs & Older
* There are Multiple Roles production will fill throughout the series
* Please list your experience in body of the email submission
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.
* Shoots: The Casting Director will ask your availability upon submission
* Put “POLICE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
STEPHEN KING’s – "The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]
(NUDE MALE – PAYS MORE $$$)
* Seeking Men that are comfortable being NUDE 18yrs & Older
* Men of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities encouraged to apply.
* If you have Visible Tattoos – you must have release from artist
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.
* Shoots: Wednesday February 13th
* Put “MEN ONLY” in subject line
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login