Casting Call: Casting Directors still need Real DJ's, and people to portray Cops in a famous Buddy Cop Trilogy

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Jan. 23 - 30

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Lodge 49” (TV) [email protected]

* ALL Types of Male & Females w/a “Southern California Look” 18yrs & Older

* If Applicable, Please Include Pics of you and your Nice Vehicle

* Put “SoCal Male, or SoCal Female” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Lodge 49” (TV) [email protected]

* “HISPANIC” Male & Females of All Shapes and Sizes 18yrs & Older

* Put “HISPANIC FAMILY” in subject line.





Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]

* Males & Females for Multiple days to portray “Hippies” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “YOUNG HIPPIE” in subject line.



Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Mystery Project” (TV) [email protected]

(GYM RATS for FEATURED ROLE)

* Males & Females who are BUFF & RIPPED (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “GREAT SHAPE” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Sports Talk Live” (TV)

* Need “Audience Members” for 2 National sports talk shows during Super Bowl Week.

* Shoots Next Week: Jan. 28th – Feb.1st (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More nfo & how to submit, please visit:

www.HyltonCasting.com/SportsAudienceAtl/

Central Casting Georgia

“UMBP” (TV) [email protected]

(LARGE CROWD)

* Males & Females to portray a “Boxing Crowd” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info

* Shoots: Monday February 4th

* Put “BOXING” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students

* To portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches.

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(MILITARY)

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Military Tactical SWAT Team”

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info 21yrs & Older

* Put “MILITARY” in subject line

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(CHILDREN)

* KIDS (8 – 14yrs) of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Young Witches/Warlocks”

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Project” (Film) [email protected]

* FRESH FACES: Males & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “FAMILY” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Untitled Buddy Cop Project” (FILM) [email protected]

* In Shape, Fit Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “COPS”. 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Multiple Upcoming Dates

* Put “COPS” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Romantic Musical Comedy” (FILM) [email protected]

(ACTORS)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray Cast & Crew of a Fictional Movie.

* Please list any real life crew experience in your submission. 20 – 40yrs

* Fitting Required – Date TBD

* Shoots: January 28th

* Put “LIGHTS! CAMERA! TRAFFIC!” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Romantic Musical Comedy” (FILM) [email protected]

(DISC JOCKEY)

* Seeking: Male or Female Real DJ for upscale Wedding Reception. 18yrs & Older

* Please list your DJing experience & equipment in your email submission

* Fitting Required – Date TBD

* Shoots: January 30th

* Put “TURN TABLES” in subject line





Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – "The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(SPEAKERS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities who are Experienced Public Speakers 35yrs & Older

* Please list your experience in body of the email submission

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: February 26th

* Put “SPEAKER” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – "The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(OFFICERS)

* Seeking: Exp / Real-life Cops, Security, Military, Correction Officers 21yrs & Older

* There are Multiple Roles production will fill throughout the series

* Please list your experience in body of the email submission

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: The Casting Director will ask your availability upon submission

* Put “POLICE” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – "The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(NUDE MALE – PAYS MORE $$$)

* Seeking Men that are comfortable being NUDE 18yrs & Older

* Men of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities encouraged to apply.

* If you have Visible Tattoos – you must have release from artist

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: Wednesday February 13th

* Put “MEN ONLY” in subject line



“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login