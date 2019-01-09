Casting Call: Regina King's HBO Series "Brooklyn," Extras For Business Scenes, Clubs and Bars
Open roles for January 9th - 16th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Jan. 9 - 16
Casting TaylorMade
“WATERFALL” (FILM)
* Handicap Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/Real Racing Wheelchairs 18yrs & Older
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
“BROOKLYN” (HBO)
(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)
* Seeking: Male & Female “Amputees” of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
“BROOKLYN” (HBO)
(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities - good Ice Skaters or play Hockey 18yrs & Older
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
“STAR” (TV) [email protected]
(CLUB)
* Seeking: Males & Females to portray “Club Goers” (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs
* PLEASE Submit your pictures wearing your best “Going to the Club Outfit”.
* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY(1/11th)
* Put “CLUB GOER” in subject line.
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
“TALES” (TV) [email protected]
(SEEKING: AN UPSCALE LOOK)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray Bar Patrons 21 – 40yrs
* SUBMIT – 3 photos wearing your UPSCALE PARTY OUTFIT
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “BAR” in subject line
“TALES” (TV) [email protected]
(SEEKING: PROFESSIONALS)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Business Professionals” 20 – 50yrs
* SUBMIT – 3 photos wearing your best “Business Attire”
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “BUSINESS” in subject line
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students
* To portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches.
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(VILLAGERS)
* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Villagers” 18yrs & Older
* MUST have Natural Hair – timeless hair styles preferred
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “VILLAGERS” in subject line
“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]
(HISPANIC FEMALES)
* Tall, Fit Hispanic Female w/NO visible Tattoos for Recurring Character.
* We’re seeking, Tall Extremely Fit Female without tattoos on their arms. ages 20’s – 30’s
* 5’7 or taller, w/NO visible tattoos on Arms or Legs - Must have a Tough Demeanor
* Shoots: January 15th, 21st, 22nd, 24th, 25th, 28th
* You must be fully available ALL DAY & NIGHT on those dates listed
* Put “PUNCHING BAG” in subject line
“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]
(FEATURED MALES & FEMALES)
* Tall, Fit Individuals w/NO visible Tattoos for Recurring, Featured roles. 21 – 45yrs
* We are seeking, tall fit, males and females without tattoos on their arms
* Ladies: 5’7 taller, natural hair color - no visible tattoos w/a Extremely Tough Demeanor
* Men: 5’11 taller, Beefy, Tough. Short hair, Clean cut, Military Style & Demeanor
* Shoots: January 15th, 21st, 22nd, 24th, 25th, 28th
* You must be fully available ALL DAY & NIGHT on those dates listed
* Put “ROUGH & TUMBLE” in subject line
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login