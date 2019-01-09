Casting Call: Regina King's HBO Series "Brooklyn," Extras For Business Scenes, Clubs and Bars

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Jan. 9 - 16

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Casting TaylorMade

“WATERFALL” (FILM)

* Handicap Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/Real Racing Wheelchairs 18yrs & Older

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Casting TaylorMade

“BROOKLYN” (HBO)

(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)

* Seeking: Male & Female “Amputees” of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Casting TaylorMade

“BROOKLYN” (HBO)

(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities - good Ice Skaters or play Hockey 18yrs & Older

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Central Casting Georgia

“STAR” (TV) [email protected]

(CLUB)

* Seeking: Males & Females to portray “Club Goers” (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs

* PLEASE Submit your pictures wearing your best “Going to the Club Outfit”.

* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY(1/11th)

* Put “CLUB GOER” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Destination Casting

“TALES” (TV) [email protected]

(SEEKING: AN UPSCALE LOOK)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray Bar Patrons 21 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT – 3 photos wearing your UPSCALE PARTY OUTFIT

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “BAR” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TALES” (TV) [email protected]

(SEEKING: PROFESSIONALS)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Business Professionals” 20 – 50yrs

* SUBMIT – 3 photos wearing your best “Business Attire”

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “BUSINESS” in subject line

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students

* To portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches.

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(VILLAGERS)

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Villagers” 18yrs & Older

* MUST have Natural Hair – timeless hair styles preferred

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “VILLAGERS” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]

(HISPANIC FEMALES)

* Tall, Fit Hispanic Female w/NO visible Tattoos for Recurring Character.

* We’re seeking, Tall Extremely Fit Female without tattoos on their arms. ages 20’s – 30’s

* 5’7 or taller, w/NO visible tattoos on Arms or Legs - Must have a Tough Demeanor

* Shoots: January 15th, 21st, 22nd, 24th, 25th, 28th

* You must be fully available ALL DAY & NIGHT on those dates listed

* Put “PUNCHING BAG” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]

(FEATURED MALES & FEMALES)

* Tall, Fit Individuals w/NO visible Tattoos for Recurring, Featured roles. 21 – 45yrs

* We are seeking, tall fit, males and females without tattoos on their arms

* Ladies: 5’7 taller, natural hair color - no visible tattoos w/a Extremely Tough Demeanor

* Men: 5’11 taller, Beefy, Tough. Short hair, Clean cut, Military Style & Demeanor

* Shoots: January 15th, 21st, 22nd, 24th, 25th, 28th

* You must be fully available ALL DAY & NIGHT on those dates listed

* Put “ROUGH & TUMBLE” in subject line

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login