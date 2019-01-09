Casting Call: Regina King's HBO Series "Brooklyn," Extras For Business Scenes, Clubs and Bars

Open roles for January 9th - 16th

January 9, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux
Regina King arrives at the 76th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton

Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Casting Call

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Jan. 9 - 16

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“WATERFALL”  (FILM) 

* Handicap Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/Real Racing Wheelchairs  18yrs & Older   

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“BROOKLYN”  (HBO) 

 (Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)

* Seeking: Male & Female “Amputees” of All Ethnicities   18yrs & Older   

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“BROOKLYN”  (HBO) 

 (Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities - good Ice Skaters or play Hockey  18yrs & Older   

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“STAR” (TV)  [email protected]

     (CLUB)

* Seeking: Males & Females to portray “Club Goers” (All Ethnicities)  18 – 35yrs 

* PLEASE Submit your pictures wearing your best “Going to the Club Outfit”.

* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY(1/11th)  

* Put “CLUB GOER” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Destination Casting 

“TALES” (TV)  [email protected] 

    (SEEKING: AN UPSCALE LOOK)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray Bar Patrons   21 – 40yrs 

* SUBMIT – 3 photos wearing your UPSCALE PARTY OUTFIT

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “BAR” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“TALES” (TV)   [email protected]   

    (SEEKING: PROFESSIONALS)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Business Professionals”   20 – 50yrs 

* SUBMIT – 3 photos wearing your best “Business Attire”

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “BUSINESS” in subject line 

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   [email protected]

   (FRESH FACES) 

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students

* To portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches.

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   [email protected]

   (VILLAGERS) 

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Villagers”  18yrs & Older

* MUST have Natural Hair – timeless hair styles preferred

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “VILLAGERS” in subject line

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Untitled Project” (FILM)  [email protected]  

   (HISPANIC FEMALES)

* Tall, Fit Hispanic Female w/NO visible Tattoos for Recurring Character.

* We’re seeking, Tall Extremely Fit Female without tattoos on their arms.  ages 20’s – 30’s

* 5’7 or taller, w/NO visible tattoos on Arms or Legs - Must have a Tough Demeanor 

* Shoots: January 15th, 21st, 22nd, 24th, 25th, 28th

* You must be fully available ALL DAY & NIGHT on those dates listed

* Put “PUNCHING BAG” in subject line

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Untitled Project” (FILM)  [email protected]  

   (FEATURED MALES & FEMALES)

* Tall, Fit Individuals w/NO visible Tattoos for Recurring, Featured roles. 21 – 45yrs  

* We are seeking, tall fit, males and females without tattoos on their arms

* Ladies: 5’7 taller, natural hair color - no visible tattoos w/a Extremely Tough Demeanor 

* Men: 5’11 taller, Beefy, Tough. Short hair, Clean cut, Military Style & Demeanor

* Shoots: January 15th, 21st, 22nd, 24th, 25th, 28th

* You must be fully available ALL DAY & NIGHT on those dates listed

* Put “ROUGH & TUMBLE” in subject line

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
films
movies
Television
TV