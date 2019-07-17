Casting Call: Cress Williams' Black Lightning Needs Cops & Students, and Sign Up as Clint's "Richard Jewell" Reenacts THAT NIGHT in Centennial Olympic Park

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for July 17th - 24th!

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Steel Magnolias” (TV) ECAtvExtras2019@gmail.com

(EVERYDAY FOLKS – FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Townspeople” 18yrs - Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “Townspeople” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Steel Magnolias” (TV) ECAtvExtras2019@gmail.com

(REAL BALL PLAYERS)

* Males of All Ethnicities who still look like High School “Baseball Players” 18 – 21yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “HS Ball Player” in subject line.

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV- Season 3) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(FRESH FACES)

* Younger Adults of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray HS Students. 18 – 25yrs

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line



BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV- Season 3) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(COPS)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Cops/Military 18 – 25yrs

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “COPS” in subject line



BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV- Season 3) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(RUSSIAN SOLDIES)

* Seeking: Caucasian Men to portray Russian soldiers 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “RUSSIAN” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade “Richard Jewell” (Clint Eastwood Film)

“OPEN CASTING CALL”

* BIG CENTENNIAL PARK SCENE

* Shoots: July 23rd – August 2nd

* Please visit our Facebook or Website to sign up on ANY of the dates mentioned above. CastingTaylorMade.net

Casting TaylorMade

“Richard Jewell” (Film)

(Directed By CLINT EASTWOOD)

* Seeking Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “COPS”…..(Ongoing Need)

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Casting TaylorMade

“Richard Jewell” (Film)

(Directed By CLINT EASTWOOD)

* Seeking Classic Vehicles from 1985 – 1997…..(Ongoing Need)

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Please Clean Your Car) Name, Age, Contact Info

* Shoots: NOW – AUGUST

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Hylton Casting

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” (Netflex)

* Seeking: EXTRAS of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older

* Students Extras (Specifically 18–25yrs)

* Country Club Type Extras

* Private School Parents Extras

* People w/High End Cars

* Taping in Atlanta: July thru October 2019

* Info & how to submit please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 3)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur September 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* NOTE: If you’ve previously submitted for Lauren Lake's Paternity Court, Personal Injury Court, or previous episodes of Couples Court with the Cutlers, do not resubmit. Your information is on file and we will reach out to you for the studio audience of this show.

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) RLCasting@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Created: JORDAN PEELE – NEIGHBORS)

* Seeking: Black Males & Females to portray “Neighbors” 18yrs & Older

* Must have Period appropriate hair & men should be clean shaven.

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Shoots: Thursday July 25th (Fitting Required – Dates TBD)

* Put “GOOD NEIGHBOR” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) RLCasting@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Created: JORDAN PEELE – CHEERS)

* Seeking: Black Males & Females to portray “Bar Patrons” 18yrs & Older

* Must have Period appropriate hair & men should be clean shaven.

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Shoots: Friday July 26th (Fitting Required – Dates TBD)

* Put “PROHIBITION” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) RLCasting@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Created: JORDAN PEELE – BIG BAND)

* Black Male musicians who play 1940’s & 50’s era “Big Band” & “Club Dance” music.

* Please list your Instrument and Experience // A video of yourself playing is a plus.

* You’ll be learning a Song – so you must be able to Play and Read Music.

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Shoots: Monday August 12th (Fitting Required – Dates TBD)

* Put “Big Noise From Winnetka” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DwightExtras@gmail.com

(EVERYDAY AVERAGE PEOPLE….Ongoing Need)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Everyday Town Folks”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “TOWN” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DwightExtras@gmail.com

(MEDIEVAL….Ongoing Need)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Friends” 18yrs - Older

* MUST have Medieval Attire (Additional rate for talent with costumes)

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “MEDIEVAL” in subject line

Bina Warren Casting

“Dynamic Families” (New Heartwarming Family TV Series)

(NOW CASTING FAMILIES NATIONWIDE) ⁣⁣

* Seeking: Families living under unique circumstances, or participate in something really unusual together….EXAMPLES INCLUDE.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

* Living on a Farm….Raising a Child w/a Disability ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

* Have an Incarcerated Relative...Running a Restaurant….R U from a Foreign Country?

* Live in a Tiny House, RV, or Boat….A Blended Family….Extended Family

* Have Survived a Natural Disaster…Grandparents are the Primary Caregiver(s)

* Having a Famous Parent or Family Member

* SUBMIT: Name, Contact Info & Email….along with 2 Current Photos of Your Family

* Also Include: A little information on your families unique circumstances

* If interested, submit the info above to: binawarren@gmail.com

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login