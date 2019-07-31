Casting Call: MacGyver Needs A Real Womens Soccer Team - Also Be A Paid Studio Audience Member This Week

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for July 31st - Aug. 7th!

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) MACATL@centralcasting.com

(WOMEN’S SOCCER)

* Seeking: A Real College-age “Women’s Soccer Team”

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos – Along w/all Team & Contact Information

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “SOCCER” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) Disaextrascasting@gmail.com

(SALON)

* Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities for a “BIG SALON SCENE” 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “SALON” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) Disaextrascasting@gmail.com

(HIGH SCHOOL TYPES)

* Males & Females (18yrs+) of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “HS Students”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Richard Jewell” (Film)

(Directed By CLINT EASTWOOD)

* Seeking Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “COPS”…..(Ongoing Need)

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Casting TaylorMade

“Richard Jewell” (Film)

(Directed By CLINT EASTWOOD)

* Seeking Classic Vehicles from 1985 – 1997…..(Ongoing Need)

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Please Clean Your Car) Name, Age, Contact Info

* Shoots: NOW – AUGUST

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

Hylton Casting

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” (Netflex)

* Seeking: EXTRAS of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities…..(Ongoing Needs)

* People w/High End Cars

* Taping in Atlanta: July thru October 2019

* Info & how to submit please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 3)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur September 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* NOTE: If you’ve previously submitted for Lauren Lake's Paternity Court, Personal Injury Court, or previous episodes of Couples Court with the Cutlers, do not resubmit. Your information is on file and we will reach out to you for the studio audience of this show.

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Steel Magnolias” (TV) ECAtvExtras2019@gmail.com

(EVERYDAY FOLKS – FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Townspeople” 18yrs - Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “Townspeople” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Steel Magnolias” (TV) ECAtvExtras2019@gmail.com

(REAL BALL PLAYERS)

* Males of All Ethnicities who still look like High School “Baseball Players” 18 – 21yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “HS Ball Player” in subject line.

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV- Season 3) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(FRESH FACES….Ongoing Need)

* Younger Adults of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray HS Students. 18 – 25yrs

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line



BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV- Season 3) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(COPS…..Ongoing Need)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Cops/Military 18 – 25yrs

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “COPS” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) RLCasting@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Created: JORDAN PEELE – 1950’s MAIDS)

* Black Women of All Sizes to portray “1950’s Maids”....This is a director selected role.

* NO Braids, Twists, or Artificial hair color (Pressed Hair Okay)

* No Fake Nails and No Visible Tattoos 20yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Requires Fitting Aug. 1st, 2nd and 5th….Fitting Rate: $20

* Shoots: August 7th, 8th (Two Days) or August 8th (One Day)

* Put “Help Me One Day or Help Me Two Days” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) RLCasting@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Created: JORDAN PEELE – 1950’s STAFF)

* Black Men of All Sizes to portray “1950’s Staff” This is a director selected role.

* NO Shaves Heads, NO Harsh Fades, NO Visible Tattoos. 20yrs & Older

* Must be Clean Shaven and willing to let us trim your hair ($10) to 1950’s style

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Requires Fitting Aug. 1st, 2nd and 5th….Fitting Rate: $20

* Shoots: August 7th, 8th (Two Days) or August 8th (One Day)

* Put “Staff Me One Day or Staff Me Two Days” in subject line





“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login