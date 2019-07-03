Casting Call: Mel Gibson's Latest Film Needs Kids, & Clint Eastwood needs 1980-1997 Vehicles for his Richard Jewell Biopic This Week

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for June 26th - July 3rd!

Bina Warren Casting

“Dynamic Families” (New Heartwarming Family TV Series)

(NOW CASTING FAMILIES NATIONWIDE) ⁣⁣

* Seeking: Families living under unique circumstances, or participate in something really unusual together….EXAMPLES INCLUDE.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

* Living on a Farm….Raising a Child w/a Disability ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

* Have an Incarcerated Relative...Running a Restaurant….R U from a Foreign Country?

* Live in a Tiny House, RV, or Boat….A Blended Family….Extended Family

* Have Survived a Natural Disaster…Grandparents are the Primary Caregiver(s)

* Having a Famous Parent or Family Member

* SUBMIT: Name, Contact Info & Email….along with 2 Current Photos of Your Family

* Also Include: A little information on your families unique circumstances

* If interested, submit the info above to: binawarren@gmail.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Richard Jewell” (Film)

(Directed By CLINT EASTWOOD)

* Seeking Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “COPS” 18yrs - Older

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Casting TaylorMade

“WALDO” (Film)

(MEL GIBSON)

* Seeking: KIDS of All Ethnicities. (5 – 7yrs old)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Pics (head, full body & side view) Name, Age, Parents Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DwightExtras@gmail.com

(EVERYDAY AVERAGE PEOPLE)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Everyday Town Folks”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “TOWN” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” (Netflex)

* Seeking: EXTRAS of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older

* Students Extras (Specifically 18–25yrs)

* Country Club Type Extras

* Private School Parents Extras

* People w/High End Cars

* Taping in Atlanta: July thru October 2019

* Info & how to submit please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) RLCasting@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Created: JORDAN PEELE – Children Of The Sun)

* Seeking Caucasian Men & Women to portray “Amish-type Townsfolk” 18yrs – Older

* Farmer types (Beards, Overalls, Suspenders, Flat Bill Hats, Horse & Buggy, etc).

* Everyone must be willing to get an appropriate Haircut & Facial hair styled.

* Please submit pics w/NO makeup, NO filters, NO glamour shots, Plain white t-shirt.

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Shoots: July 11th, 16th, 17th (LaGrange & Covington, Ga.)

* Put “SOLAR” in subject line

Hughes Casting

“WIFE SWAP” (Paramount Network)

* Ever Wonder if The Grass is Greener on The Other Side of The Fence?

* Ever Wonder if You Could Learn From a Family That’s Different from your Own?

* Ever Need a Break From Your Family Because You Feel Underappreciated?

* Seeking: All Types & Ethnicities of “Modern Families” in Georgia. 18yrs & Older

* Your Family doesn’t need to be the “Traditional” Female/Male Mom/Dad dynamic.

* $10,000.00 PER FAMILY WHO APPEAR IN THE SERIES.

* $1,000.00 Finders Fee if you nominate a family that appears in an Episode

* Submit Your Family or Nominate a Family: hughescasting@gmail.com

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login