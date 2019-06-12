Casting Call: Ron Howard Left Acting to Pursue Directing. To Take That Path, Follow The Link Below to Those Behind The Camera Jobs

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for June 12th - 19th!

Hylton Casting

“Personal Injury Court” (Season 1)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru August 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* NOTE: If you’ve previously submitted for Lauren Lake's Paternity Court, or Couples Court with the Cutlers, do not resubmit. Your information is on file and we will reach out to you for the studio audience of this show.

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 3)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Thur September 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* NOTE: If you’ve previously submitted for Lauren Lake's Paternity Court, Personal Injury Court, or previous episodes of Couples Court with the Cutlers, do not resubmit. Your information is on file and we will reach out to you for the studio audience of this show.

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Casting TaylorMade

“Jewell” (Film)

(VEHICLES)

* Seeking Classic Vehicles from 1980 – 1997

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Please Clean Your Car) Name, Age, Contact Info

* Shoots: June 24th – August

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DwightExtras@gmail.com

(SMALL TOWN)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Small Town Folks” 18yrs - Older

* Seeking folks w/a Rural & Small Town look

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “TOWN” in subject line

Hughes Casting

“WIFE SWAP” (Paramount Network)

* Ever Wonder if The Grass is Greener on The Other Side of The Fence?

* Ever Wonder if You Could Learn From a Family That’s Different from your Own?

* Ever Need a Break From Your Family Because You Feel Underappreciated?

* Seeking: All Types & Ethnicities of “Modern Families” in Georgia. 18yrs & Older

* Your Family doesn’t need to be the “Traditional” Female/Male Mom/Dad dynamic.

* $10,000.00 PER FAMILY WHO APPEAR IN THE SERIES.

* $1,000.00 Finders Fee if you nominate a family that appears in an Episode

* Submit Your Family or Nominate a Family: hughescasting@gmail.com

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays between 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login