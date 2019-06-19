Casting Call: Clint Eastwood's Latest Film needs Classic Vehicles from 1980-1997, and Sexy Ladies are Needed For a Lingerie Party Scene

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for June 19th - 26th!

Rose Locke Casting

“The Conjuring 3” (FILM) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(TREE WORKERS)

* Seeking: Real “TREE WORKERS” of All Ethnicities 18yrs – Older

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Shoots: June 25th (Senoia, Ga.)

* Put “Tree Worker” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“The Conjuring 3” (FILM) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(NEIGHBORHOOD)

* Seeking: Men & Women to portray Movers, Neighbors Washing Cars, & Taxi Drivers.

* All Ethnicities 18yrs – Older

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Shoots: June 27th (Senoia, Ga.)

* Put “ACTION 6/27” in subject line





Rose Locke Casting

“The Conjuring 3” (FILM) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(LEGAL EAGLE)

* Seeking: Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray a “Legal Assistant” 18yrs – Older

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Shoots: June 26th (in Atlanta)

* Put “Legal Assistant” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“The Conjuring 3” (FILM) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(PRISON)

* Men, Women & Kids (9-14) of All Ethnicities to portray “Prison Visitors” 18yrs – Older

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Shoots: June 30th & July 1st (in Newnan)

* Put “PRISON & (Date you’re available)” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“The Conjuring 3” (FILM) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(MORE PRISON)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Lawyers, Guards, Inmates” 18yrs – Older

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Shoots: June 30th & July 1st (in Newnan – Must Be Available Both Days)

* Put “PRISON” in subject line





Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(FEATURED ROLE - $$$)

* Very Thin Caucasian Male & Female to portray partying “Drug Users” 20yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info

* Shoots: Monday June 24th

* Put “NEW PARTIER” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DwightExtras@gmail.com

(EVERYDAY AVERAGE PEOPLE)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Everyday Town Folks”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “TOWN” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DwightExtras@gmail.com

(MEDIEVAL)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Friends” 18yrs - Older

* MUST have Medieval Attire (Additional rate for talent with costumes)

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “MEDIEVAL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) DCOpenExtras@gmail.com

(SEXY PARTY GUESTS)

* Women of All Ethnicities to portray guest at a “Lingerie Party” 18yrs & Older

* Must be OK in "Nighties" & Scantily Dressed --- NO NUDITY

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “LINGERIE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) DCOpenExtras@gmail.com

(WEDDING)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Wedding Guests” 18yrs & Older

* Submit pictures wearing Sunday Best Attire! ---- Must be OK w/an Outdoor Shoot

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “WEDDING” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) DCOpenExtras@gmail.com

(BUSINESS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Business Associates” 18yrs & Older

* Submit pictures wearing Business Attire!

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “BUSINESS” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Personal Injury Court” (Season 1)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru August 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* NOTE: If you’ve previously submitted for Lauren Lake's Paternity Court or Couples Court with the Cutlers, do not resubmit. Your information is on file and we will reach out to you for the studio audience of this show.

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 3)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur September 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* NOTE: If you’ve previously submitted for Lauren Lake's Paternity Court, Personal Injury Court, or previous episodes of Couples Court with the Cutlers, do not resubmit. Your information is on file and we will reach out to you for the studio audience of this show.

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Casting TaylorMade

“Jewell” (Film)

(VEHICLES)

* Seeking Classic Vehicles from 1980 – 1997

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Please Clean Your Car) Name, Age, Contact Info

* Shoots: June 24th – August

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Hughes Casting

“WIFE SWAP” (Paramount Network)

* Ever Wonder if The Grass is Greener on The Other Side of The Fence?

* Ever Wonder if You Could Learn From a Family That’s Different from your Own?

* Ever Need a Break From Your Family Because You Feel Underappreciated?

* Seeking: All Types & Ethnicities of “Modern Families” in Georgia. 18yrs & Older

* Your Family doesn’t need to be the “Traditional” Female/Male Mom/Dad dynamic.

* $10,000.00 PER FAMILY WHO APPEAR IN THE SERIES.

* $1,000.00 Finders Fee if you nominate a family that appears in an Episode

* Submit Your Family or Nominate a Family: hughescasting@gmail.com

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays between 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login