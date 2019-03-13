This Week: Dwayne Johnson Needs Bad A-- Men & Women and Jon Stewart's Project Needs Extras
Open roles for March 13th - 20th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Mar. 13 - 20
Hylton Casting
“P-VALLEY” (STARZ)
-Extras of all Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities
-Extras with Cars
-Extras with Motorcycles
-Extras with Bartending experience
-Exotic Dancers
-Strip Club Patron extras
-Hispanic Men and Women
-Experienced Nail Technicians
-Church extras
-Children ages 1 - 16yrs
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Taping in Atlanta: March – July 2019
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 7)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru October 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/
Extras Casting Atlanta
“CREEPSHOW” (TV) [email protected]
* Male & Females of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities for Multiple scenes 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Put “Fresh Face Female or Fresh Face Male” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Lodge 49” (TV) [email protected]
* Seeking Male & Females w/a 1960’s look 20 – 40yrs
* Ladies – A Bob, or above the Shoulder Hair Cut
* Guys – Shorter Hair, Mustache only or Clean Shaven
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Put “1960’s Lady or 1960’s Guy” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]
(HIPSTERS & AFRO PUNKS)
* Male & Female Cool, Edgy, Hipster, Afro Punk Types (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “PUNK” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]
(DJ)
* Seeking: A Real “DJ” w/a Cool/Edgy look & your own equipment. 18 – 30yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “DJ” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]sting.com
(DRUG ADDICTS)
* Thin Male & Females w/an Unkempt look (All Ethnicities) 18 – 80yrs
* MUST be comfortable in tattered clothing
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “ADDICT” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]
(Director - Jon Stewart & Starring - Steve Carell)
- Fun Upcoming Political Satire Feature -
* Fresh Faces of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to work in Rockmart, Ga. 18yrs & Older
* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.
* Shoots: April 22nd - Late May
* Put “ROCKMART” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]
(JAZZ TRIO)
* Seeking: Real Jazz Trio w/Black Musicians (Sax, Bass and Drums)
* Please include Pictures & performance video/link in your submission
* Also Include: Selfie holding a piece of paper w/date, age, ht, wt, all sizes & contact info
* Shoots: TBD
* Put “JAZZ TRIO” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]
(PIANO DOUBLE)
* Seeking: EXPERIENCED Black Female Piano Player 18yrs & Older
* Please submit 3 pics (Head, Full body & profile)
* Must be….5’5 // 134lbs // Bra 34B // Med. Shirt // Dress 4 // Pants 4 // Shoe 8
* Also include….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info
* Shoots: TBD
* Put “PIANO DOUBLE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]
(STAND-IN // PAYS MORE $$$)
* Caucasian Male…6’0 or 6’1 (25 – 40yrs)
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* Also Include: Name / Age / Contact Info
* Put “STAND-IN” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]
(BALLROOM GUEST)
* Males & Females of All Ethnicities w/Formalwear to portray Ballroom Guests
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body 18yrs & Older
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “BALLROOM” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]
(GUESTS w/LUXURY CAR)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities w/Luxury Cars (Mercedes, BMW, Porsche, etc.)
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos of Vehicle
* Also Include: Name / Age / Contact Info
* Put “LUXURY CAR” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]
(SCHOOL KIDS)
* Young Male & Female of All Ethnicities (9 – 14yrs)
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* Also Include: Name / Age / Parents Contact Info
* Put “SCHOOL KIDS” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)
* Male & Females (18yrs & Older) of All Ethnicities to portray “High School Students”
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Casting TaylorMade
“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)
* Male & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities to portray “Local Citizens”
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Tammy Smith Casting
“J19” (Film) [email protected]
(MMA BAD ASSES – FRESH FACES)
* Tough/Fierce looking Men & Women (All Ethnicities) to be Bad Guys/Gals 18 – 50yrs
* Seeking people w/experience in MMA / Martial Artists / Athletics / Etc...
* Describe your experience in MMA, Martial arts, athletics, etc. in your email
* If you’re NOT experienced in one of above – Must have a Tough or a Menacing look
* Submit 3 current photos & name, age, email, ht, wt, phone, city/state u r traveling from.
* There will be a Mandatory Fitting ASAP
* Shoots: Sat. 3/23rd // Mon. 3/25th // Tues. 3/26th and Sat. 3/30th
* Put “FIERCE” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login