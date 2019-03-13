This Week: Dwayne Johnson Needs Bad A-- Men & Women and Jon Stewart's Project Needs Extras

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Mar. 13 - 20

Hylton Casting

“P-VALLEY” (STARZ)

-Extras of all Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities

-Extras with Cars

-Extras with Motorcycles

-Extras with Bartending experience

-Exotic Dancers

-Strip Club Patron extras

-Hispanic Men and Women

-Experienced Nail Technicians

-Church extras

-Children ages 1 - 16yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Taping in Atlanta: March – July 2019

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 7)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru October 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Extras Casting Atlanta

“CREEPSHOW” (TV) [email protected]

* Male & Females of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities for Multiple scenes 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Fresh Face Female or Fresh Face Male” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Lodge 49” (TV) [email protected]

* Seeking Male & Females w/a 1960’s look 20 – 40yrs

* Ladies – A Bob, or above the Shoulder Hair Cut

* Guys – Shorter Hair, Mustache only or Clean Shaven

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “1960’s Lady or 1960’s Guy” in subject line.

Destination Casting

“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]

(HIPSTERS & AFRO PUNKS)

* Male & Female Cool, Edgy, Hipster, Afro Punk Types (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “PUNK” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]

(DJ)

* Seeking: A Real “DJ” w/a Cool/Edgy look & your own equipment. 18 – 30yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “DJ” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]sting.com

(DRUG ADDICTS)

* Thin Male & Females w/an Unkempt look (All Ethnicities) 18 – 80yrs

* MUST be comfortable in tattered clothing

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “ADDICT” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]

(Director - Jon Stewart & Starring - Steve Carell)

- Fun Upcoming Political Satire Feature -

* Fresh Faces of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to work in Rockmart, Ga. 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Shoots: April 22nd - Late May

* Put “ROCKMART” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]

(JAZZ TRIO)

* Seeking: Real Jazz Trio w/Black Musicians (Sax, Bass and Drums)

* Please include Pictures & performance video/link in your submission

* Also Include: Selfie holding a piece of paper w/date, age, ht, wt, all sizes & contact info

* Shoots: TBD

* Put “JAZZ TRIO” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]

(PIANO DOUBLE)

* Seeking: EXPERIENCED Black Female Piano Player 18yrs & Older

* Please submit 3 pics (Head, Full body & profile)

* Must be….5’5 // 134lbs // Bra 34B // Med. Shirt // Dress 4 // Pants 4 // Shoe 8

* Also include….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info

* Shoots: TBD

* Put “PIANO DOUBLE” in subject line



Destination Casting

“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]

(STAND-IN // PAYS MORE $$$)

* Caucasian Male…6’0 or 6’1 (25 – 40yrs)

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Also Include: Name / Age / Contact Info

* Put “STAND-IN” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]

(BALLROOM GUEST)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities w/Formalwear to portray Ballroom Guests

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body 18yrs & Older

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “BALLROOM” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]

(GUESTS w/LUXURY CAR)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities w/Luxury Cars (Mercedes, BMW, Porsche, etc.)

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos of Vehicle

* Also Include: Name / Age / Contact Info

* Put “LUXURY CAR” in subject line





Destination Casting

“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]

(SCHOOL KIDS)

* Young Male & Female of All Ethnicities (9 – 14yrs)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Also Include: Name / Age / Parents Contact Info

* Put “SCHOOL KIDS” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)

* Male & Females (18yrs & Older) of All Ethnicities to portray “High School Students”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Casting TaylorMade

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)

* Male & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities to portray “Local Citizens”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Tammy Smith Casting

“J19” (Film) [email protected]

(MMA BAD ASSES – FRESH FACES)

* Tough/Fierce looking Men & Women (All Ethnicities) to be Bad Guys/Gals 18 – 50yrs

* Seeking people w/experience in MMA / Martial Artists / Athletics / Etc...

* Describe your experience in MMA, Martial arts, athletics, etc. in your email

* If you’re NOT experienced in one of above – Must have a Tough or a Menacing look

* Submit 3 current photos & name, age, email, ht, wt, phone, city/state u r traveling from.

* There will be a Mandatory Fitting ASAP

* Shoots: Sat. 3/23rd // Mon. 3/25th // Tues. 3/26th and Sat. 3/30th

* Put “FIERCE” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login