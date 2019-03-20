This Week: Get Hired as a Santa Claus, and Regina King's HBO Project Needs a Sexy, Curvy Woman

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Mar. 20 - 27

OWN & Will Packer Present:

“READY to LOVE” (TV) [email protected]

(ATLANTA SINGLES)

* Seeking: Atlanta-based Professionals Searching for That Special Someone. 30 – 50yrs

* MUST live within one hour drive of Atlanta to be considered.

* PLEASE submit 2 Current Photos – along w/Age and Contact Info

* Put “Female/Male Looking for Love” in subject line



CAB Casting

“Future Cult Classic” (Pilot) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Caucasian Men & Women (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos (Full body, waist up, side view) Age & Contact Info

* Shoots: April 1st & 8th

* Put “FRESH FACE” in subject line



Extras Casting Atlanta

“CREEPSHOW” (TV) [email protected]

(BABIES)

* Seeking: Individual or Twin “Native American” Babies. 3 – 5 Months

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Fresh Face Female or Fresh Face Male” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Lodge 49” (TV) [email protected]

* Seeking Hispanic Men & Women for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Hispanic Man or Hispanic Woman” in subject line.

Destination Casting

“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]

(SANTA CLAUS)

* Caucasian Male – MUST have a Santa Claus Costume

* Also Include: Name / Age / Contact Info

* Put “SANTA” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]

(CHILD PHOTO DOUBLE // PAYS MORE $$$)

* Caucasian Male Child w/Blonde/Light Brown (5 – 7yrs) // Ht: 3'6"-3'9" Wt: 50-60lbs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Also Include: Name / Age / Parents Contact Info

* Put “PHOTO DOUBLE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]

(BALLROOM GUEST)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities w/Formalwear to portray “Ballroom Guests”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body 18yrs & Older

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “BALLROOM” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]

(TOWNS SQUARE)

* Males & Females of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray “Townspeople”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body 18yrs & Older

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “TOWN SQUARE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]

(GUESTS w/LUXURY CAR)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities w/Luxury Cars (Mercedes, BMW, Porsche, etc.)

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos of Vehicle

* Also Include: Name / Age / Contact Info

* Put “LUXURY CAR” in subject line



Destination Casting

“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]

(SCHOOL KIDS)

* Young Male & Female of All Ethnicities (7 – 14yrs)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Also Include: Name / Age / Parents Contact Info

* Put “SCHOOL KIDS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]

(Director - Jon Stewart & Starring - Steve Carell)

- Fun Upcoming Political Satire Feature -

* Fresh Faces of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to work in Rockmart, Ga. 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Shoots: April 22nd - Late May

* Put “ROCKMART” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]

(CURVY GHOST)

* Seeking: CURVY Caucasian Female (5’5 - 5’7….Bra 34C….25-27 Waist) 20 – 40yrs

* Please submit 3 pics (Head, Full body & profile)

* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info

* Shoots: April 8th (in Union City at Stage)

* Put “GHOST” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]

(TWIN BABIES)

* Seeking: Black Identical Twin Babies 6 Months Old (Male, Female or Both)

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age and All Parents Contact Info

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Shoots: April 8th

* Put “TWIN BABIES” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]

(TWIN TODDLERS)

* Seeking: Black Male Identical Twin Toddlers 3 Years Old

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age and All Parents Contact Info

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Shoots: April 8th

* Put “TWIN TODDLERS” in subject line





Hylton Casting

“P-VALLEY” (STARZ)

* Extras of ALL Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older

* Taping in Atlanta: March – July 2019

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 7)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru October 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Casting TaylorMade

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)

* Male & Females (18yrs & Older) of All Ethnicities to portray “High School Students”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Casting TaylorMade

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)

* Male & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities to portray “Local Citizens”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login