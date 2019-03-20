This Week: Get Hired as a Santa Claus, and Regina King's HBO Project Needs a Sexy, Curvy Woman

Open roles for March 20th - 27th

March 20, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Mar. 20 - 27

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

OWN & Will Packer Present:   

“READY to LOVE” (TV)  [email protected]

   (ATLANTA SINGLES)

* Seeking: Atlanta-based Professionals Searching for That Special Someone.  30 – 50yrs

* MUST live within one hour drive of Atlanta to be considered.

* PLEASE submit 2 Current Photos – along w/Age and Contact Info

* Put “Female/Male Looking for Love” in subject line
 

 

CAB Casting   

“Future Cult Classic” (Pilot)  [email protected]

   (FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Caucasian Men & Women (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos (Full body, waist up, side view) Age & Contact Info

* Shoots: April 1st & 8th

* Put “FRESH FACE” in subject line
 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“CREEPSHOW” (TV)   [email protected]

    (BABIES)

* Seeking: Individual or Twin “Native American” Babies.   3 – 5 Months        

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Fresh Face Female or Fresh Face Male” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Lodge 49” (TV)   [email protected]

* Seeking Hispanic Men & Women for Multiple Upcoming Scenes.  18yrs & Older       

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Hispanic Man or Hispanic Woman” in subject line.

 

 

Destination Casting 

“New Christmas Project” (TV)   [email protected]

  (SANTA CLAUS)

* Caucasian Male – MUST have a Santa Claus Costume

* Also Include: Name / Age / Contact Info

* Put “SANTA” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“New Christmas Project” (TV)   [email protected]

  (CHILD PHOTO DOUBLE // PAYS MORE $$$)

* Caucasian Male Child w/Blonde/Light Brown (5 – 7yrs)  //  Ht: 3'6"-3'9"  Wt: 50-60lbs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Also Include: Name / Age / Parents Contact Info

* Put “PHOTO DOUBLE” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“New Christmas Project” (TV)   [email protected]

  (BALLROOM GUEST)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities w/Formalwear to portray “Ballroom Guests”    

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body   18yrs & Older

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “BALLROOM” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“New Christmas Project” (TV)   [email protected]

  (TOWNS SQUARE)

* Males & Females of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray “Townspeople”   

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body   18yrs & Older

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “TOWN SQUARE” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“New Christmas Project” (TV)   [email protected]

  (GUESTS w/LUXURY CAR)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities w/Luxury Cars (Mercedes, BMW, Porsche, etc.)   

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos of Vehicle

* Also Include: Name / Age / Contact Info

* Put “LUXURY CAR” in subject line 
 

 

Destination Casting 

“New Christmas Project” (TV)   [email protected]

  (SCHOOL KIDS)

* Young Male & Female of All Ethnicities  (7 – 14yrs)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Also Include: Name / Age / Parents Contact Info

* Put “SCHOOL KIDS” in subject line 

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film)  [email protected]

   (Director - Jon Stewart & Starring - Steve Carell)

    - Fun Upcoming Political Satire Feature -

* Fresh Faces of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to work in Rockmart, Ga18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info. 

* Shoots: April 22nd -  Late May 

* Put “ROCKMART” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“BROOKLYN” (HBO)  [email protected]

   (CURVY GHOST)

* Seeking: CURVY Caucasian Female (5’5 - 5’7….Bra 34C….25-27 Waist)   20 – 40yrs 

* Please submit 3 pics (Head, Full body & profile) 

* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info

* Shoots: April 8th (in Union City at Stage) 

* Put “GHOST” in subject line
 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]

   (TWIN BABIES)

* Seeking: Black Identical Twin Babies 6 Months Old   (Male, Female or Both) 

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age and All Parents Contact Info

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Shoots: April 8th

* Put “TWIN BABIES” in subject line
 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]

   (TWIN TODDLERS)

* Seeking: Black Male Identical Twin Toddlers  3 Years Old

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age and All Parents Contact Info

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Shoots: April 8th

* Put “TWIN TODDLERS” in subject line

 

Hylton Casting

“P-VALLEY”  (STARZ)          

* Extras of ALL Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities.  18yrs & Older
* Taping in Atlanta: March – July 2019  

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 7)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru October 2019  (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project”  (FILM) 

* Male & Females (18yrs & Older) of All Ethnicities to portray “High School Students”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project”  (FILM) 

* Male & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities to portray “Local Citizens”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

