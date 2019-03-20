This Week: Get Hired as a Santa Claus, and Regina King's HBO Project Needs a Sexy, Curvy Woman
Open roles for March 20th - 27th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Mar. 20 - 27
Greg’s email: [email protected]
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
OWN & Will Packer Present:
“READY to LOVE” (TV) [email protected]
(ATLANTA SINGLES)
* Seeking: Atlanta-based Professionals Searching for That Special Someone. 30 – 50yrs
* MUST live within one hour drive of Atlanta to be considered.
* PLEASE submit 2 Current Photos – along w/Age and Contact Info
* Put “Female/Male Looking for Love” in subject line
CAB Casting
“Future Cult Classic” (Pilot) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Caucasian Men & Women (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos (Full body, waist up, side view) Age & Contact Info
* Shoots: April 1st & 8th
* Put “FRESH FACE” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“CREEPSHOW” (TV) [email protected]
(BABIES)
* Seeking: Individual or Twin “Native American” Babies. 3 – 5 Months
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Put “Fresh Face Female or Fresh Face Male” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Lodge 49” (TV) [email protected]
* Seeking Hispanic Men & Women for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Put “Hispanic Man or Hispanic Woman” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]
(SANTA CLAUS)
* Caucasian Male – MUST have a Santa Claus Costume
* Also Include: Name / Age / Contact Info
* Put “SANTA” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]
(CHILD PHOTO DOUBLE // PAYS MORE $$$)
* Caucasian Male Child w/Blonde/Light Brown (5 – 7yrs) // Ht: 3'6"-3'9" Wt: 50-60lbs
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* Also Include: Name / Age / Parents Contact Info
* Put “PHOTO DOUBLE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]
(BALLROOM GUEST)
* Males & Females of All Ethnicities w/Formalwear to portray “Ballroom Guests”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body 18yrs & Older
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “BALLROOM” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]
(TOWNS SQUARE)
* Males & Females of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray “Townspeople”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body 18yrs & Older
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “TOWN SQUARE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]
(GUESTS w/LUXURY CAR)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities w/Luxury Cars (Mercedes, BMW, Porsche, etc.)
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos of Vehicle
* Also Include: Name / Age / Contact Info
* Put “LUXURY CAR” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]
(SCHOOL KIDS)
* Young Male & Female of All Ethnicities (7 – 14yrs)
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* Also Include: Name / Age / Parents Contact Info
* Put “SCHOOL KIDS” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]
(Director - Jon Stewart & Starring - Steve Carell)
- Fun Upcoming Political Satire Feature -
* Fresh Faces of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to work in Rockmart, Ga. 18yrs & Older
* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.
* Shoots: April 22nd - Late May
* Put “ROCKMART” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]
(CURVY GHOST)
* Seeking: CURVY Caucasian Female (5’5 - 5’7….Bra 34C….25-27 Waist) 20 – 40yrs
* Please submit 3 pics (Head, Full body & profile)
* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info
* Shoots: April 8th (in Union City at Stage)
* Put “GHOST” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]
(TWIN BABIES)
* Seeking: Black Identical Twin Babies 6 Months Old (Male, Female or Both)
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age and All Parents Contact Info
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Shoots: April 8th
* Put “TWIN BABIES” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]
(TWIN TODDLERS)
* Seeking: Black Male Identical Twin Toddlers 3 Years Old
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age and All Parents Contact Info
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Shoots: April 8th
* Put “TWIN TODDLERS” in subject line
Hylton Casting
“P-VALLEY” (STARZ)
* Extras of ALL Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older
* Taping in Atlanta: March – July 2019
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 7)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru October 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/
Casting TaylorMade
“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)
* Male & Females (18yrs & Older) of All Ethnicities to portray “High School Students”
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Casting TaylorMade
“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)
* Male & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities to portray “Local Citizens”
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login