Casting Call: HBO's Latest Project with Oscar Winner Regina King and Will Smith's Buddy Cop Movie are Hiring Extras
Open roles for March 6th - 13th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Mar. 6 - 13
Casting TaylorMade
“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)
* Male & Females (18yrs & Older) of All Ethnicities to portray “High School Students”
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Casting TaylorMade
“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)
* Male & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities to portray “Local Citizens”
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Hylton Casting
“P-VALLEY” (STARZ)
- Men and Women of All Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities (18yrs & Older)
- Experienced Nail Technician
- Exotic Dancers
- Female Motorcycle Crew
- Hispanic Family and 5yr old Hispanic Boy
- NEWBORN Biracial Twin Girls
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Taping in Atlanta: March – July 2019
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Rose Locke Casting
“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]
(JAZZ TRIO)
* Seeking: Real Jazz Trio w/Black Musicians (Sax, Bass and Drums)
* Please include Pictures & performance video/link in your submission
* Also Include: Selfie holding a piece of paper w/date, age, ht, wt, all sizes & contact info
* Shoots: TBD
* Put “JAZZ TRIO” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]
(PIANO DOUBLE)
* Seeking: EXPERIENCED Black Female Piano Player 18yrs & Older
* Please submit 3 pics (Head, Full body & profile)
* Must be….5’5 // 134lbs // Bra 34B // Med. Shirt // Dress 4 // Pants 4 // Shoe 8
* Also include….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info
* Shoots: TBD
* Put “PIANO DOUBLE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]
(PERIOD CARS)
* Seeking: Older Cars 1950 & Older
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos and All Contact Info
* Shoots: TBD
* Put “PERIOD CARS” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]
(TWIN BABIES)
* Seeking: Black Twins Babies 6 Months Old (Male, Female or Both)
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age and All Parents Contact Info
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Shoots: TBD
* Put “TWIN BABIES” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]
(TWIN TODDLERS)
* Seeking: Black Male Twin Toddlers 3 Years Old
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age and All Parents Contact Info
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Shoots: TBD
* Put “TWIN TODDLERS” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]
(GHOST)
* Seeking: Red Headed Caucasian Female (5’4 - 5’7…Bra 34C…25 Waist) 20 – 40yrs
* Please submit 3 pics (Head, Full body & profile)
* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info
* Shoots: April 3rd & 4th (in Union City at Stage) MUST be available both dates
* Put “GHOST” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Buddy Cop Movie” (FILM) [email protected]
(PARAMEDICS)
* Male & Females w/Experience as a Paramedic (Please list all experience) 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body and Age, Stats, Cell #
* Shoots: Saturday March 23rd (Night Shoot)
* Put “AMBULANCE” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]
(DJ)
* Seeking: A Real “DJ” w/a Cool/Edgy look & your own equipment. 18 – 30yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “DJ” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]
(RUN AWAY GIRLS)
* Thin Youthful looking Females (18 & Older) w/appears to be TEENAGERS
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “RUN AWAY GIRLS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]
(PUNK & AFRO PUNK)
* Male & Female Cool, Edgy, Afro Punk Types (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “PUNK” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TALES” (BET - Season 2) [email protected]
(DRUG ADDICTS)
* Thin Male & Females w/an Unkempt look (All Ethnicities) 18 – 80yrs
* MUST be comfortable in tattered clothing
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “ADDICT” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“CREEPSHOW” (TV) [email protected]
* Male & Females of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities for Multiple scenes 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Put “Fresh Face Female or Fresh Face Male” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Lodge 49” (TV) [email protected]
* Seeking Male & Females w/a 1960’s look 20 – 40yrs
* Ladies – A Bob, or above the Shoulder Hair Cut
* Guys – Shorter Hair, Mustache only or Clean Shaven
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Put “1960’s Lady or 1960’s Guy” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]
(BALLROOM GUEST)
* Males & Females of All Ethnicities w/Formalwear to portray Ballroom Guests
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body 18yrs & Older
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “BALLROOM” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]
(GUESTS w/LUXURY CAR)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities w/Luxury Cars (Mercedes, BMW, Porsche, etc.)
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos of Vehicle
* Also Include: Name / Age / Contact Info
* Put “LUXURY CAR” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]
(SCHOOL KIDS)
* Young Male & Female of All Ethnicities (9 – 14yrs)
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* Also Include: Name / Age / Parents Contact Info
* Put “SCHOOL KIDS” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login