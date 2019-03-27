Casting Call: Jon Stewart seeks Fresh Faces & The Oprah/Will Packer Project are Helping People Find Love

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for Mar 27th - Apr 3rd

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Casting TaylorMade

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)

* REAL Cheerleaders or Cheerleading Teams 18 – 30yrs (But Must look Younger)

* Shoots: April 15th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Casting TaylorMade

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)

* In Shape/Fit Male & Females of All Ethnicities for a “Gym Scene” 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: April 9th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Destination Casting

“TALES” (TV) [email protected]

(NEIGHBORS)

* Black Men & Women of All Shapes & Sizes 18yrs & Older

* Optional: Submit 3 Photos if you own a Nice Car.

* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body

* Also Include: Name, Age & Contact Info

* Put “NEIGHBOR” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TALES” (TV) [email protected]

(TEEN GUYS)

* Guys of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like “13 – 17yr HS Students”

* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body

* Also Include: Name, Age & Contact Info

* Put “TEEN GUYS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TALES” (TV) [email protected]

(COPS & CORRECTION)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Cops & Correction Officers”

* Clean Cut looks // MUST have Black Boots // Waist NO larger than 38” 25 – 45yrs

* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body

* Also Include: Name, Age & Contact Info

* Put “COP & CO” in subject line

Destination Casting

“TALES” (TV) [email protected]

(GANG MEMBERS)

* Black Males & Females of All Shapes, Sizes to portray “Gang Members” 18 – 34yrs

* MUST have a Rough & Tough look!

* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body

* Also Include: Name, Age & Contact Info

* Put “GANG” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]

(GUESTS w/LUXURY CAR)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities w/Luxury Cars (Mercedes, BMW, Porsche, etc.)

* Male & Females must also have Gowns & Black Tie Attire! 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos of Vehicle & Your Wardrobe

* Also Include: Name / Age / Contact Info

* Put “GUEST w/CAR” in subject line





Destination Casting

“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]

(MALE MOVERS)

* Male of All Ethnicities to portray “Movers” 18 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (wearing everyday wardrobe)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Contact Info

* Put “MOVERS” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“CREEPSHOW” (TV) [email protected]

(BABIES)

* Seeking: Individual or Twin “Native American” Babies. 3 – 5 Months

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Fresh Face Female or Fresh Face Male” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Lodge 49” (TV) [email protected]

* Seeking Hispanic Men & Women for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Hispanic Man or Hispanic Woman” in subject line.

Rose Locke Casting

“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]

(Director - Jon Stewart & Starring - Steve Carell)

- Fun Upcoming Political Satire Feature -

* Fresh Faces of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to work in Rockmart, Ga. 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Shoots: April 22nd - Late May

* Put “ROCKMART” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(INMATE FAMILY)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Family Visitors 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.

* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info

* Shoots: April 3rd (Lawrenceville, Ga. – $20 Gas bump)

* Put “INMATE FAMILY” in subject line





Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(AMAZING LOOKING ITALIANS & GREEKS)

* Italian and Greek Men & Women to portray NYC Restaurant Patrons 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.

* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info

* Shoots: TBD

* Put “ITALIAN OR GREEK” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(HISPANICS)

* Hispanic Men & Women to portray Chicago Restaurant Patrons 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.

* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info

* Shoots: TBD

* Put “HISPANIC” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]

(REAL BABY NURSE)

* Seeking a current Certified Nurse to work off camera to help with babies 21yrs & Older

* Submit: Name / Age / Contact Info / List Nursing Credentials in the body of your Email

* Shoots: April 8th

* Put “BABY NURSE” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]

(MAYOR of NEW YORK)

* Seeking a Caucasian Male (Under 5’5) to portray “Fiorello LaGuardia” 21yrs & Older

* Will Require Fitting

* Shoots: April 16th (In Macon + 25 Gas Bump)

* Put “MAYOR” in subject line





Rose Locke Casting

“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]

(NYC 1938)

* Caucasian Men & Females w/Natural hair / No Colors / No Fake Nails 18yrs & Older

* Men Clean Shaven, Willing to receive a Haircut / No Visible Tattoos

* Fitting: One Day This Week + $15 Haircut bump + $25 Gas Bump

* Please submit 3 pics (Head, Full body & profile)

* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info

* Shoots: April 15th, 16th & 18th (in Union City)…You will not work all days

* Put “MACON - also Include Date(s) Available” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]

(HARLEM 1938)

* Black Men & Females to portray Pedestrians & Rioters 18yrs & Older

* MUST have Natural hair / No Bald Heads or Fades / No Colors / No Fake Nails

* Fitting: One Day This Week + $15 Haircut bump + $25 Gas Bump

* Please submit 3 pics (Head, Full body & profile)

* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info

* Shoots: April 17th (in Union City)

* Put “HARLEM MACON” in subject line

OWN & Will Packer Present:

“READY to LOVE” (TV) [email protected]

(ATLANTA SINGLES)

* Seeking: Atlanta-based Professionals Searching for That Special Someone. 30 – 50yrs

* MUST live within one hour drive of Atlanta to be considered.

* PLEASE submit 2 Current Photos – along w/Age and Contact Info

* Put “Female/Male Looking for Love” in subject line



CAB Casting

“Future Cult Classic” (Pilot) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Caucasian Men & Women (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos (Full body, waist up, side view) Age & Contact Info

* Shoots: April 1st, 4th & 8th

* Put “FRESH FACE” in subject line







Hylton Casting

“P-VALLEY” (STARZ)

* Extras of ALL Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older

* Taping in Atlanta: March – July 2019

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 7)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru October 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login