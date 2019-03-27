Casting Call: Jon Stewart seeks Fresh Faces & The Oprah/Will Packer Project are Helping People Find Love

Open roles for March 27th - April 3rd

March 27, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for Mar 27th - Apr 3rd

Casting TaylorMade    

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project”  (FILM) 

* REAL Cheerleaders or Cheerleading Teams 18 – 30yrs  (But Must look Younger)           

* Shoots: April 15th  

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project”  (FILM) 

* In Shape/Fit Male & Females of All Ethnicities for a “Gym Scene”  18yrs & Older          

* Shoots: April 9th   

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Destination Casting 

“TALES” (TV)   [email protected]

    (NEIGHBORS)

* Black Men & Women of All Shapes & Sizes   18yrs & Older

* Optional: Submit 3 Photos if you own a Nice Car. 

* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body

* Also Include: Name, Age & Contact Info

* Put “NEIGHBOR” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“TALES” (TV)   [email protected]

    (TEEN GUYS)

* Guys of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like “13 – 17yr  HS Students”   

* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body

* Also Include: Name, Age & Contact Info

* Put “TEEN GUYS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“TALES” (TV)   [email protected]

    (COPS & CORRECTION)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Cops & Correction Officers”

* Clean Cut looks // MUST have Black Boots // Waist NO larger than 38”   25 – 45yrs  

* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body

* Also Include: Name, Age & Contact Info 

* Put “COP & CO” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“TALES” (TV)   [email protected]

    (GANG MEMBERS)

* Black Males & Females of All Shapes, Sizes to portray “Gang Members”  18 – 34yrs  

* MUST have a Rough & Tough look!

* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body

* Also Include: Name, Age & Contact Info 

* Put “GANG” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“New Christmas Project” (TV)  [email protected]

  (GUESTS w/LUXURY CAR)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities w/Luxury Cars (Mercedes, BMW, Porsche, etc.)  

* Male & Females must also have Gowns & Black Tie Attire!   18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos of Vehicle & Your Wardrobe 

* Also Include: Name / Age / Contact Info

* Put “GUEST w/CAR” in subject line 


 

Destination Casting 

“New Christmas Project” (TV)   [email protected]

  (MALE MOVERS)

* Male of All Ethnicities to portray “Movers”   18 – 40yrs  

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (wearing everyday wardrobe) 

* Also Include: Name / Age / Contact Info

* Put “MOVERS” in subject line 

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“CREEPSHOW” (TV)   [email protected]

    (BABIES)

* Seeking: Individual or Twin “Native American” Babies.   3 – 5 Months        

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Fresh Face Female or Fresh Face Male” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Lodge 49” (TV)   [email protected]

* Seeking Hispanic Men & Women for Multiple Upcoming Scenes.  18yrs & Older       

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Hispanic Man or Hispanic Woman” in subject line.

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film)  [email protected]

   (Director - Jon Stewart & Starring - Steve Carell)

    - Fun Upcoming Political Satire Feature -

* Fresh Faces of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to work in Rockmart, Ga.  18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info. 

* Shoots: April 22nd -  Late May 

* Put “ROCKMART” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

   (INMATE FAMILY)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Family Visitors   18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info. 

* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info

* Shoots: April 3rd (Lawrenceville, Ga. –  $20 Gas bump)

* Put “INMATE FAMILY” in subject line


 

Rose Locke Casting   

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider”  (HBO)  [email protected]

   (AMAZING LOOKING ITALIANS & GREEKS)

* Italian and Greek Men & Women to portray NYC Restaurant Patrons  18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info. 

* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info

* Shoots: TBD

* Put “ITALIAN OR GREEK” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO)  [email protected]

   (HISPANICS)

* Hispanic Men & Women to portray Chicago Restaurant Patrons  18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info. 

* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info

* Shoots: TBD

* Put “HISPANIC” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“BROOKLYN” (HBO)  [email protected]

   (REAL BABY NURSE)

* Seeking a current Certified Nurse to work off camera to help with babies  21yrs & Older 

* Submit: Name / Age / Contact Info / List Nursing Credentials in the body of your Email 

* Shoots: April 8th

* Put “BABY NURSE” in subject line
 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“BROOKLYN” (HBO)  [email protected]

   (MAYOR of NEW YORK)

* Seeking a Caucasian Male (Under 5’5) to portray “Fiorello LaGuardia”  21yrs & Older 

* Will Require Fitting

* Shoots: April 16th  (In Macon + 25 Gas Bump)

* Put “MAYOR” in subject line

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“BROOKLYN” (HBO)  [email protected]

   (NYC 1938)

* Caucasian Men & Females w/Natural hair / No Colors / No Fake Nails    18yrs & Older 

* Men Clean Shaven, Willing to receive a Haircut / No Visible Tattoos
* Fitting: One Day This Week + $15 Haircut bump + $25 Gas Bump

* Please submit 3 pics (Head, Full body & profile) 

* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info

* Shoots: April 15th, 16th & 18th (in Union City)You will not work all days

* Put “MACON - also Include Date(s) Available” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“BROOKLYN” (HBO)  [email protected]

   (HARLEM 1938)

* Black Men & Females to portray Pedestrians & Rioters   18yrs & Older

* MUST have Natural hair / No Bald Heads or Fades / No Colors / No Fake Nails    
* Fitting: One Day This Week + $15 Haircut bump + $25 Gas Bump

* Please submit 3 pics (Head, Full body & profile) 

* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info

* Shoots: April 17th (in Union City)

* Put “HARLEM MACON” in subject line

 

 

OWN & Will Packer Present:   

“READY to LOVE” (TV)  [email protected]

   (ATLANTA SINGLES)

* Seeking: Atlanta-based Professionals Searching for That Special Someone.  30 – 50yrs

* MUST live within one hour drive of Atlanta to be considered.

* PLEASE submit 2 Current Photos – along w/Age and Contact Info

* Put “Female/Male Looking for Love” in subject line
 

 

CAB Casting   

“Future Cult Classic” (Pilot)  [email protected]

   (FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Caucasian Men & Women (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students

* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos (Full body, waist up, side view) Age & Contact Info

* Shoots: April 1st, 4th & 8th

* Put “FRESH FACE” in subject line
 


 

Hylton Casting

“P-VALLEY”  (STARZ)          

* Extras of ALL Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities.  18yrs & Older
* Taping in Atlanta: March – July 2019  

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 7)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru October 2019  (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

