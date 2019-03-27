Casting Call: Jon Stewart seeks Fresh Faces & The Oprah/Will Packer Project are Helping People Find Love
Open roles for March 27th - April 3rd
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for Mar 27th - Apr 3rd
Greg’s email: [email protected]
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
Casting TaylorMade
“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)
* REAL Cheerleaders or Cheerleading Teams 18 – 30yrs (But Must look Younger)
* Shoots: April 15th
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Casting TaylorMade
“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)
* In Shape/Fit Male & Females of All Ethnicities for a “Gym Scene” 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: April 9th
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Destination Casting
“TALES” (TV) [email protected]
(NEIGHBORS)
* Black Men & Women of All Shapes & Sizes 18yrs & Older
* Optional: Submit 3 Photos if you own a Nice Car.
* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body
* Also Include: Name, Age & Contact Info
* Put “NEIGHBOR” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TALES” (TV) [email protected]
(TEEN GUYS)
* Guys of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like “13 – 17yr HS Students”
* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body
* Also Include: Name, Age & Contact Info
* Put “TEEN GUYS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TALES” (TV) [email protected]
(COPS & CORRECTION)
* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Cops & Correction Officers”
* Clean Cut looks // MUST have Black Boots // Waist NO larger than 38” 25 – 45yrs
* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body
* Also Include: Name, Age & Contact Info
* Put “COP & CO” in subject line
Destination Casting
“TALES” (TV) [email protected]
(GANG MEMBERS)
* Black Males & Females of All Shapes, Sizes to portray “Gang Members” 18 – 34yrs
* MUST have a Rough & Tough look!
* Submit: 3 Current photos….Headshot, Waist up & Full body
* Also Include: Name, Age & Contact Info
* Put “GANG” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]
(GUESTS w/LUXURY CAR)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities w/Luxury Cars (Mercedes, BMW, Porsche, etc.)
* Male & Females must also have Gowns & Black Tie Attire! 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos of Vehicle & Your Wardrobe
* Also Include: Name / Age / Contact Info
* Put “GUEST w/CAR” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Project” (TV) [email protected]
(MALE MOVERS)
* Male of All Ethnicities to portray “Movers” 18 – 40yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (wearing everyday wardrobe)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Contact Info
* Put “MOVERS” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“CREEPSHOW” (TV) [email protected]
(BABIES)
* Seeking: Individual or Twin “Native American” Babies. 3 – 5 Months
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Put “Fresh Face Female or Fresh Face Male” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Lodge 49” (TV) [email protected]
* Seeking Hispanic Men & Women for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Put “Hispanic Man or Hispanic Woman” in subject line.
Rose Locke Casting
“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]
(Director - Jon Stewart & Starring - Steve Carell)
- Fun Upcoming Political Satire Feature -
* Fresh Faces of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to work in Rockmart, Ga. 18yrs & Older
* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.
* Shoots: April 22nd - Late May
* Put “ROCKMART” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]
(INMATE FAMILY)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Family Visitors 18yrs & Older
* Submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.
* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info
* Shoots: April 3rd (Lawrenceville, Ga. – $20 Gas bump)
* Put “INMATE FAMILY” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]
(AMAZING LOOKING ITALIANS & GREEKS)
* Italian and Greek Men & Women to portray NYC Restaurant Patrons 18yrs & Older
* Submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.
* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info
* Shoots: TBD
* Put “ITALIAN OR GREEK” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]
(HISPANICS)
* Hispanic Men & Women to portray Chicago Restaurant Patrons 18yrs & Older
* Submit 3 Current Photos – along w/Age, Ht, Wt and All Contact Info.
* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info
* Shoots: TBD
* Put “HISPANIC” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]
(REAL BABY NURSE)
* Seeking a current Certified Nurse to work off camera to help with babies 21yrs & Older
* Submit: Name / Age / Contact Info / List Nursing Credentials in the body of your Email
* Shoots: April 8th
* Put “BABY NURSE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]
(MAYOR of NEW YORK)
* Seeking a Caucasian Male (Under 5’5) to portray “Fiorello LaGuardia” 21yrs & Older
* Will Require Fitting
* Shoots: April 16th (In Macon + 25 Gas Bump)
* Put “MAYOR” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]
(NYC 1938)
* Caucasian Men & Females w/Natural hair / No Colors / No Fake Nails 18yrs & Older
* Men Clean Shaven, Willing to receive a Haircut / No Visible Tattoos
* Fitting: One Day This Week + $15 Haircut bump + $25 Gas Bump
* Please submit 3 pics (Head, Full body & profile)
* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info
* Shoots: April 15th, 16th & 18th (in Union City)…You will not work all days
* Put “MACON - also Include Date(s) Available” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]
(HARLEM 1938)
* Black Men & Females to portray Pedestrians & Rioters 18yrs & Older
* MUST have Natural hair / No Bald Heads or Fades / No Colors / No Fake Nails
* Fitting: One Day This Week + $15 Haircut bump + $25 Gas Bump
* Please submit 3 pics (Head, Full body & profile)
* Also in Submission….Selfie holding a piece of paper w/Date & Contact info
* Shoots: April 17th (in Union City)
* Put “HARLEM MACON” in subject line
OWN & Will Packer Present:
“READY to LOVE” (TV) [email protected]
(ATLANTA SINGLES)
* Seeking: Atlanta-based Professionals Searching for That Special Someone. 30 – 50yrs
* MUST live within one hour drive of Atlanta to be considered.
* PLEASE submit 2 Current Photos – along w/Age and Contact Info
* Put “Female/Male Looking for Love” in subject line
CAB Casting
“Future Cult Classic” (Pilot) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Caucasian Men & Women (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students
* PLEASE submit 3 Current Photos (Full body, waist up, side view) Age & Contact Info
* Shoots: April 1st, 4th & 8th
* Put “FRESH FACE” in subject line
Hylton Casting
“P-VALLEY” (STARZ)
* Extras of ALL Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older
* Taping in Atlanta: March – July 2019
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 7)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru October 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login