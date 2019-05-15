Casting Call: Seeking Ladies that DJ better than Paris Hilton and OZARK is hiring a Real Family This Week.

Open roles for May 15th - 22nd

May 15, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for May 15th - 22nd!

 

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Untitled DC Comics/WB Project”  (FILM) 

   (FEMALE DJ – OVERNIGHT SHOOT)

* Seeking a REAL Female DJ w/her own Equipment   18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (head, waist up, full body) Name, Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots: Wednesday May 22nd….(Overnight Shoot)

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Untitled DC Comics/WB Project”  (FILM) 

   (COSTUME PARTY – OVERNIGHT SHOOT)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities for a “Costume Party”  18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (head, waist up, full body) Name, Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots: May 22nd & May 23rd….(Overnight Shoot)

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Hylton Casting

“HOPE SCHOLARS”  (Documentary)          

* Did you receive, maintain & graduate college in Georgia w/the HOPE Scholarship?

* Do you have an interesting story to tell – if so, we want to hear from you!
* We’re seeking recipients of the HOPE Scholarship who maintained and graduated with HOPE and reside in Georgia to be featured in a digital documentary. It showcases inspiring stories about how HOPE enables students to get a college education, achieve their dreams, and give back to their communities by creating real change through any chosen field.

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/castinghopescholars/

 

 

Hylton Casting

“ROBBIE”  (Season 1)          

    (Starring: BEAU BRIDGES)

* Fresh Faces – Men, Women, & Kids of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities  9yrs & Older
* To Portray a Crowd at a Basketball Game.

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Shoots: NOW –  June 2019

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

 

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Lovecraft Country” (TV)  [email protected]

   (Created: JORDAN PEELE – ACTIVISTS’)

* Black Men & Women to portray “Activists”   18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info

* Fitting date: Week of May 20th  //  Shoots: June 5th  

* Put “LETI FRIENDS” in subject line

 

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Lovecraft Country” (TV)  [email protected]

   (Created: JORDAN PEELE – SECRET SOCIETY’)

* Caucasian Men w/a Upscale Wardrobe & a look of Wealth and Success.  50yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info

* Fitting date: Week of May 20th  //  Shoots: June 5th 

* Put “SECRET SOCIETY” in subject line

 

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Lovecraft Country” (TV)  [email protected]

   (Created: JORDAN PEELE – FLASHBACK COPS)

* Seeking Clean Cut/Shaven Men to portray “COPS” from the 1950’s   18yrs & Older

* MUST be willing to let us trim your hair // NO Shaved heads // NO Visible Tattoos 

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info. 

* Fitting dates: Week of May 20th  // Shoots: June 5th 

* Put “POLICEMEN” in subject line

 

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Lovecraft Country” (TV)  [email protected]

   (Created: JORDAN PEELE – REPORTERS)

* Seeking Men to portray Reporters / Photographers from the 1950’s   18yrs & Older

* MUST be willing to let us Trim your Hair // NO Shaved Heads // NO Visible Tattoos 

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info

* Fitting dates: Week of May 20th  // Shoots: June 5th 

* Put “REPORTERS” in subject line

 

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Lovecraft Country” (TV)  [email protected]

   (Created: JORDAN PEELE – PERIOD CAR DRIVERS)

* Searching for a pool of People who can “Drive Older Cars” throughout run of the show.   

* MUST be willing to let us Trim your Hair // NO Shaved Heads // NO Visible Tattoos 

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info

* Shoots: June – December  

* Put “PERIOD CAR DRIVERS” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“BROOKLYN” (HBO)  [email protected]

   (DEAD BODIES – FEATURED ROLES)

* Caucasian & Vietnamese Males comfortable in tight places.  18yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info

* Shoots: May 20th

* Put “DEAD BODY” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“OZARK” (TV)  [email protected]

   (REAL FAMILY)

* Mom, Dad, and 2 Sons //   Adults: 21yrs & Older  // Sons: 9 – 14yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info

* Shoots: June 6th

* Put “REAL FAMILY” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider”  (HBO)  [email protected]

   (BUS EMPLOYEES)

* Males of All Ethnicities to portray “Bus Employees”   18yrs & Older     

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info

* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY – May 17th

* Put “BUS PASSENGERS” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO)  [email protected]

   (BUS PASSENGERS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Bus Passengers”   18yrs & Older   

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info

* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY – Friday May 17th

* Put “BUS PASSENGERS” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting 

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV)   [email protected]

    (OFFICERS)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “COPS”

* Clean Cut looks // MUST have Black Boots // Waist NO larger than 38”   20 – 50yrs  

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “OFFICER” in subject line 

 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV)   [email protected]

    (CONGREGATION MEMBERS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray a “Church Congregation” (18yrs & Older)    

* Submit pictures wearing your Sunday Best Attire!

* Include: 3 Current pics - Headshot, Waist up, Full body, Name, Age & Contact Info

* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV)  [email protected]

    (WEALTHY PATRONS)

* FRESH FACES: Males & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities  40yrs & Older 

* Submit pictures wearing NICE attire looking elite!

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “WEALTHY” in subject line 

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Fear Street” (Film)   [email protected]

* Younger Males & Females (All Ethnicities) for Multiple Upcoming Scenes.  18 – 20yrs        

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Young Man or Young Woman” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays between 4:00pm & 6:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”     

* Visit: www.georgia.org  

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries 

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment 

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production 

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

