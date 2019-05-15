Casting Call: Seeking Ladies that DJ better than Paris Hilton and OZARK is hiring a Real Family This Week.

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for May 15th - 22nd!

“Untitled DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)

(FEMALE DJ – OVERNIGHT SHOOT)

* Seeking a REAL Female DJ w/her own Equipment 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (head, waist up, full body) Name, Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots: Wednesday May 22nd….(Overnight Shoot)

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

“Untitled DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)

(COSTUME PARTY – OVERNIGHT SHOOT)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities for a “Costume Party” 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (head, waist up, full body) Name, Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots: May 22nd & May 23rd….(Overnight Shoot)

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

“HOPE SCHOLARS” (Documentary)

* Did you receive, maintain & graduate college in Georgia w/the HOPE Scholarship?

* Do you have an interesting story to tell – if so, we want to hear from you!

* We’re seeking recipients of the HOPE Scholarship who maintained and graduated with HOPE and reside in Georgia to be featured in a digital documentary. It showcases inspiring stories about how HOPE enables students to get a college education, achieve their dreams, and give back to their communities by creating real change through any chosen field.

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/castinghopescholars/

“ROBBIE” (Season 1)

(Starring: BEAU BRIDGES)

* Fresh Faces – Men, Women, & Kids of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities 9yrs & Older

* To Portray a Crowd at a Basketball Game.

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Shoots: NOW – June 2019

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) [email protected]

(Created: JORDAN PEELE – ACTIVISTS’)

* Black Men & Women to portray “Activists” 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info

* Fitting date: Week of May 20th // Shoots: June 5th

* Put “LETI FRIENDS” in subject line

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) [email protected]

(Created: JORDAN PEELE – SECRET SOCIETY’)

* Caucasian Men w/a Upscale Wardrobe & a look of Wealth and Success. 50yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info

* Fitting date: Week of May 20th // Shoots: June 5th

* Put “SECRET SOCIETY” in subject line

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) [email protected]

(Created: JORDAN PEELE – FLASHBACK COPS)

* Seeking Clean Cut/Shaven Men to portray “COPS” from the 1950’s 18yrs & Older

* MUST be willing to let us trim your hair // NO Shaved heads // NO Visible Tattoos

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info.

* Fitting dates: Week of May 20th // Shoots: June 5th

* Put “POLICEMEN” in subject line

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) [email protected]

(Created: JORDAN PEELE – REPORTERS)

* Seeking Men to portray Reporters / Photographers from the 1950’s 18yrs & Older

* MUST be willing to let us Trim your Hair // NO Shaved Heads // NO Visible Tattoos

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info

* Fitting dates: Week of May 20th // Shoots: June 5th

* Put “REPORTERS” in subject line

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) [email protected]

(Created: JORDAN PEELE – PERIOD CAR DRIVERS)

* Searching for a pool of People who can “Drive Older Cars” throughout run of the show.

* MUST be willing to let us Trim your Hair // NO Shaved Heads // NO Visible Tattoos

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info

* Shoots: June – December

* Put “PERIOD CAR DRIVERS” in subject line

“BROOKLYN” (HBO) [email protected]

(DEAD BODIES – FEATURED ROLES)

* Caucasian & Vietnamese Males comfortable in tight places. 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info

* Shoots: May 20th

* Put “DEAD BODY” in subject line

“OZARK” (TV) [email protected]

(REAL FAMILY)

* Mom, Dad, and 2 Sons // Adults: 21yrs & Older // Sons: 9 – 14yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info

* Shoots: June 6th

* Put “REAL FAMILY” in subject line

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(BUS EMPLOYEES)

* Males of All Ethnicities to portray “Bus Employees” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info

* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY – May 17th

* Put “BUS PASSENGERS” in subject line

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(BUS PASSENGERS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Bus Passengers” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info

* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY – Friday May 17th

* Put “BUS PASSENGERS” in subject line

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(OFFICERS)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “COPS”

* Clean Cut looks // MUST have Black Boots // Waist NO larger than 38” 20 – 50yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “OFFICER” in subject line

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(CONGREGATION MEMBERS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray a “Church Congregation” (18yrs & Older)

* Submit pictures wearing your Sunday Best Attire!

* Include: 3 Current pics - Headshot, Waist up, Full body, Name, Age & Contact Info

* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(WEALTHY PATRONS)

* FRESH FACES: Males & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 40yrs & Older

* Submit pictures wearing NICE attire looking elite!

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “WEALTHY” in subject line

“Fear Street” (Film) [email protected]

* Younger Males & Females (All Ethnicities) for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18 – 20yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Young Man or Young Woman” in subject line.

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays between 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login