Casting Call: Steve Carell's New Film Needs Reporters & Hipsters and TV's Saints & Sinners Needs a Hospital Staff This Week
Open roles for May 1st - 8th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for May 1st - 8th
Casting TaylorMade
“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)
(VIOLINIST)
* Seeking a REAL Female Violinist. 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (head, waist up, full body) Name, Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Also Include: Please attach a video, or link showing that you play violin.
* Shoots: TBA
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Rose Locke Casting
“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]
(RECURRING ROLE)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Reporters/Cameraperson 18yrs & Older
* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.
* Shoots: May 14th, 16th, 17th, 20th, 21st, 22nd & 23rd (in Rockmart)
* Put “CABLE NEWS” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]
(HIPSTERS – RECURRING ROLE)
* Bearded Men of All Ethnicities that have that “Hipster” look. 18yrs & Older
* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.
* Shoots: May 8th, 14th, 16th, 17th, 20th, 21st, 23rd, 24th, 30th, & 31st (in Rockmart)
* Put “BEARDED HIPSTER” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]
(SUPER LAWYERS)
* Seeking Clean Cut Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Lawyers 18yrs & Older
* Must have Power Suits
* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.
* Shoots: May 14th, 16th, 17th & 30th (in Rockmart)
* Put “SUPER PAC” in subject line
Hylton Casting
“ROBBIE” (Season 1)
(Starring: BEAU BRIDGES)
* Seeking Fresh Faces – Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: NOW – June 2019 (Atlanta, Douglasville, Morrow, Ga)
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“ROBBIE” (Season 1)
(Starring: BEAU BRIDGES)
* Seeking MINORS: Babies / Kids / Teenagers of All Ethnicities 6 Months – 17 Years
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Shoots: NOW – June 2019 (Atlanta, Douglasville, Morrow, Ga)
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 7)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru October 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/
Destination Casting
“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]
(OFFICERS)
* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “COPS”
* Clean Cut looks // MUST have Black Boots // Waist NO larger than 38” 20 – 50yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /
* Put “OFFICER” in subject line
Destination Casting
“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]
(HOSPITAL STAFF)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Hospital Staff” (18yrs & Older)
* MUST have Scrubs – PLEASE submit pictures wearing Scrubs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /
* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line
Destination Casting
“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]
(CONGREGATION MEMBERS)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray a “Church Congregation” (18yrs & Older)
* Submit pictures wearing your Sunday Best Attire!
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line
Destination Casting
“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]
(PEDESTRIANS)
* FRESH FACES: Males & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Submit pictures wearing BUSINESS attire!
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “PEDSTRIANS” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Fear Street” (Film) [email protected]
* Younger Males & Females (All Ethnicities) for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18 – 20yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Put “Young Man or Young Woman” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]
(HISPANIC FRESH FACES)
* Hispanic Male & Females for “Multiple Upcoming Scenes”. 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Put “Hispanic Male or Female” in subject line.
Tammy Smith Casting
“ELIXIR” (Film) [email protected]
(Handsome/Model Male)
* Handsome/Model Type Caucasian Male featured in a “Still Photo”. 20 – 25yrs
* There will be a Mandatory Fitting ASAP
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Body & Side view) Age, Ht, Wt & Contact info
* Also Include Sizes: Jacket, Collar, Sleeve, Waist, Inseam, Shoes and list your Tattoos
* Shoots: May 14th
* Put “MODEL MEN” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login