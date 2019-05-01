Casting Call: Steve Carell's New Film Needs Reporters & Hipsters and TV's Saints & Sinners Needs a Hospital Staff This Week

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for May 1st - 8th

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

Casting TaylorMade

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)

(VIOLINIST)

* Seeking a REAL Female Violinist. 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (head, waist up, full body) Name, Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Also Include: Please attach a video, or link showing that you play violin.

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Rose Locke Casting

“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]

(RECURRING ROLE)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Reporters/Cameraperson 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Shoots: May 14th, 16th, 17th, 20th, 21st, 22nd & 23rd (in Rockmart)

* Put “CABLE NEWS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]

(HIPSTERS – RECURRING ROLE)

* Bearded Men of All Ethnicities that have that “Hipster” look. 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Shoots: May 8th, 14th, 16th, 17th, 20th, 21st, 23rd, 24th, 30th, & 31st (in Rockmart)

* Put “BEARDED HIPSTER” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“IRRESISTIBLE” (Film) [email protected]

(SUPER LAWYERS)

* Seeking Clean Cut Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Lawyers 18yrs & Older

* Must have Power Suits

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Shoots: May 14th, 16th, 17th & 30th (in Rockmart)

* Put “SUPER PAC” in subject line





Hylton Casting

“ROBBIE” (Season 1)

(Starring: BEAU BRIDGES)

* Seeking Fresh Faces – Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: NOW – June 2019 (Atlanta, Douglasville, Morrow, Ga)

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“ROBBIE” (Season 1)

(Starring: BEAU BRIDGES)

* Seeking MINORS: Babies / Kids / Teenagers of All Ethnicities 6 Months – 17 Years

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Shoots: NOW – June 2019 (Atlanta, Douglasville, Morrow, Ga)

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 7)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru October 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(OFFICERS)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “COPS”

* Clean Cut looks // MUST have Black Boots // Waist NO larger than 38” 20 – 50yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “OFFICER” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(HOSPITAL STAFF)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Hospital Staff” (18yrs & Older)

* MUST have Scrubs – PLEASE submit pictures wearing Scrubs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(CONGREGATION MEMBERS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray a “Church Congregation” (18yrs & Older)

* Submit pictures wearing your Sunday Best Attire!

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(PEDESTRIANS)

* FRESH FACES: Males & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Submit pictures wearing BUSINESS attire!

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “PEDSTRIANS” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Fear Street” (Film) [email protected]

* Younger Males & Females (All Ethnicities) for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18 – 20yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Young Man or Young Woman” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]

(HISPANIC FRESH FACES)

* Hispanic Male & Females for “Multiple Upcoming Scenes”. 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Hispanic Male or Female” in subject line.

Tammy Smith Casting

“ELIXIR” (Film) [email protected]

(Handsome/Model Male)

* Handsome/Model Type Caucasian Male featured in a “Still Photo”. 20 – 25yrs

* There will be a Mandatory Fitting ASAP

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Body & Side view) Age, Ht, Wt & Contact info

* Also Include Sizes: Jacket, Collar, Sleeve, Waist, Inseam, Shoes and list your Tattoos

* Shoots: May 14th

* Put “MODEL MEN” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login