Casting Call: An Opportunity to play a Wealthy Bill Gates type, and Seeking HS/College Football Players This Week.

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for May 22nd - 29th!

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Hughes Casting

“WIFE SWAP” (Paramount Network)

* Ever Wonder if The Grass is Greener on The Other Side of The Fence?

* Ever Wonder if You Could Learn From a Family That’s Different from your Own?

* Ever Need a Break From Your Family Because You Feel Underappreciated?

* Seeking: All Types & Ethnicities of “Modern Families” in Georgia. 18yrs & Older

* Your Family doesn’t need to be the “Traditional” Female/Male Mom/Dad dynamic.

* $10,000.00 PER FAMILY WHO APPEAR IN THE SERIES.

* $1,000.00 Finders Fee if you nominate a family that appears in an Episode

* To Submit Your Family or Nominate a Family: [email protected]

Casting TaylorMade

“Untitled DC/WB Project” (SERIES)

(HS FOOTBALL)

* Seeking REAL Football Players to portray “High School Football Players” 16 – 30yrs

* Must be Clean shaven & have Previous Football Experience

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (head, waist up, full body) Name, Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots: Tuesday June 4th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Hylton Casting

“Personal Injury Court” (Season 1)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru August 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* NOTE: If you’ve previously submitted for Lauren Lake's Paternity Court or Couples Court with the Cutlers, do not resubmit. Your information is on file and we will reach out to you for the studio audience of this show.

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(OFFICERS)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “COPS”

* Clean Cut looks // MUST have Black Boots // Waist NO larger than 38” 20 – 50yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “OFFICER” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(WEALTHY PATRONS)

* FRESH FACES: Males & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 40yrs & Older

* Submit pictures wearing NICE attire looking elite!

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “WEALTHY” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(CONGREGATION MEMBERS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray a “Church Congregation” (18yrs & Older)

* Submit pictures wearing your Sunday Best Attire!

* Include: 3 Current pics - Headshot, Waist up, Full body, Name, Age & Contact Info

* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) [email protected]

(Created: JORDAN PEELE – PERIOD CAR DRIVERS)

* Searching for a pool of People who can “Drive Older Cars” throughout run of the show.

* MUST be willing to let us Trim your Hair // NO Shaved Heads // NO Visible Tattoos

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info

* Shoots: June – December

* Put “PERIOD CAR DRIVERS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“OZARK” (TV) [email protected]

(REAL FAMILY)

* Mom, Dad, and 2 Sons // Adults: 21yrs & Older // Sons: 9 – 14yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info

* Shoots: June 6th

* Put “REAL FAMILY” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays between 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login