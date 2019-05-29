Casting Call: Jason Bateman's OZARK Has Multiple Casino Type Roles, and Jordan Peele's TV Show Needs Kids This Week.

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for May 29th - June 5th!

Greg's email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) [email protected]

(WITCHES)

* Women of All Ethnicities w/an Odd & Unique look to portray “Witches” 18yrs - Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “WITCHES” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) [email protected]

(MEDIEVAL)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Friends” 18yrs - Older

* MUST have Medieval Attire (Additional rate for talent with costumes)

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “MEDIEVAL” in subject line





Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) [email protected]

(SMALL TOWN)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Small Town Folks” 18yrs - Older

* Seeking folks w/a Rural & Small Town look

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “TOWN” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(BARBERSHOP PATRONS)

* Men of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Barbershop Patrons” 18yrs - Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “BARBERSHOP” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(WEALTHY PATRONS)

* FRESH FACES: Males & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 40yrs & Older

* Submit pictures wearing NICE attire looking elite!

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “WEALTHY” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(CITY HALL)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “City Hall Employees” 18yrs - Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Pics in Business Attire…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “BUSINESS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(CONGREGATION MEMBERS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray a “Church Congregation” (18yrs & Older)

* Submit pictures wearing your Sunday Best Attire!

* Include: 3 Current pics - Headshot, Waist up, Full body, Name, Age & Contact Info

* Put “CONGREGATION” in subject line

Hughes Casting

“WIFE SWAP” (Paramount Network)

* Ever Wonder if The Grass is Greener on The Other Side of The Fence?

* Ever Wonder if You Could Learn From a Family That’s Different from your Own?

* Ever Need a Break From Your Family Because You Feel Underappreciated?

* Seeking: All Types & Ethnicities of “Modern Families” in Georgia. 18yrs & Older

* Your Family doesn’t need to be the “Traditional” Female/Male Mom/Dad dynamic.

* $10,000.00 PER FAMILY WHO APPEAR IN THE SERIES.

* $1,000.00 Finders Fee if you nominate a family that appears in an Episode

* Submit Your Family or Nominate a Family: [email protected]

Casting TaylorMade

“STARGIRL” (TV)

(HS FOOTBALL)

* Seeking REAL Football Players to portray “High School Football Players” 16 – 30yrs

* Must be Clean shaven & have Previous Football Experience

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (head, waist up, full body) Name, Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots: Tuesday June 4th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Casting TaylorMade

“Untitled Film Project” (FILM)

(KIDS)

* Seeking KIDS of All Ethnicities 6 –7yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (head, waist up, full body) Name, Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Casting TaylorMade

“Untitled Film Project” (FILM)

(R U FINE LOOKING)

* Fine/Sexy Looking Men & Women of All Ethnicities for a Party Scene. 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (head, waist up, full body) Name, Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Hylton Casting

“Personal Injury Court” (Season 1)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru August 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* NOTE: If you’ve previously submitted for Lauren Lake's Paternity Court or Couples Court with the Cutlers, do not resubmit. Your information is on file and we will reach out to you for the studio audience of this show.

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) [email protected]

(Created: JORDAN PEELE – REAL FAMILY)

* Seeking: Real Caucasian Family – Mom, Dad, Girl & Boy (Kids 9 –12yrs)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* MUST be willing to let us Trim your Hair // NO Shaved Heads // NO Visible Tattoos

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Shoots: June 18th (In Newnan, Ga. - $20 Gas Bump)

* Put “LCC FAMILY” in subject line





Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) [email protected]

(Created: JORDAN PEELE – KIDS)

* Caucasian Kids – 9 –12yrs // (Must be willing to trim hair to be period correct)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Shoots: June 11th, 18th & 19th (Newnan, Ga.)

* Put “LCC CHILDREN” in subject line





Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) [email protected]

(Created: JORDAN PEELE – YOUNG MONTROSE)

* Seeking: YOUNG Dark Skinned Black Male (Around 7yrs old)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Shoots: June 5th

* Put “YOUNG MONTROSE” in subject line







Rose Locke Casting

“OZARK” (TV) [email protected]

(CASINO)

* Seeking: Gamblers, Waitresses, Pit Bosses, Dealers, Etc. (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Shoots: June 7th (Stone Mountain, Ga.)

* Also Shoots: June 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, & 24th (Norcross, Ga.)

* Put “CASINO” in subject line





Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(TRASH MALE – This is Picture Picked by the Director)

* Seeking Caucasian Male taking out the trash 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Shoots: June7th

* Put “TRASH MALE” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(MAITANANCE MAN – This is Picture Picked by the Director)

* Seeking Hispanic Male 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Shoots: June7th

* Put “MAITANANCE MAN” in subject line





Rose Locke Casting

STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) [email protected]

(MOTHER & SON – This is Picture Picked by the Director)

* Seeking Fuller Bodied woman w/a Multi-Racial Child

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Shoots: June7th

* Put “MOTHER/SON” in subject line





Tammy Smith Casting

“IVAN” (Film) [email protected]

(REAL RURAL & LOCAL FOLKS)

* Men & Women (18 – 90yrs) & Kids (2 –17yrs) to portray “Rural America” types

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Body & Side view) Age, Ht, Wt & Contact info

* Shoots: June 10th – 14th (NE Georgia – Clayton & Dillard in Rabun County)

* Put “NORTH GEORGIA” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“IVAN” (Film) [email protected]

(VEHICLE’S FROM 1990’s)

* These scenes take place in 1997 – so we especially needs vehicles from 1980 to 1998

* MUST be in good running condition

* Submit 3 various pics (inside & out) of your CLEAN vehicle.

* Also include Vehicle’s: Year, Make and Model….along w/your Contact Info.

* Shoots: June 10th – 14th (NE Georgia – Clayton & Dillard in Rabun County)

* Put “NORTH GEORGIA VEHICLE” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays between 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login