Casting Call: Jordan Peele's TV Project Needs Stand-Ins, and Jason Bateman's "OZARK" is Hiring Casino Dealers & Customers This Week

Hylton Casting

“HOPE SCHOLARS” (Documentary)

* Did you receive, maintain & graduate college in Georgia w/the HOPE Scholarship?

* Do you have an interesting story to tell – if so, we want to hear from you!

* We’re seeking recipients of the HOPE Scholarship who maintained and graduated with HOPE and reside in Georgia to be featured in a digital documentary. It showcases inspiring stories about how HOPE enables students to get a college education, achieve their dreams, and give back to their communities by creating real change through any chosen field.

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/castinghopescholars/

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 7)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru October 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Hylton Casting

“ROBBIE” (Season 1)

(Starring: BEAU BRIDGES)

* Seeking Fresh Faces – Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: NOW – June 2019 (Atlanta, Douglasville, Morrow, Ga)

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Casting TaylorMade

“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)

(VIOLINIST)

* Seeking a REAL Asian or Middle Eastern Female Violinist. 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (head, waist up, full body) Name, Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Also Include: Please attach a video, or link showing that you play violin.

* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY - May 10th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) [email protected]

(Created By: JORDAN PEELE)

* Black Male for “Stand-In” for Run of the Show. // Ht. 5’11 // Wt. 175 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Selfie holding a newspaper w/date showing)

* Also Submit: Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info.

* Shoots: June to December

* Put “MONTROSE” in subject line





Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) [email protected]

(Created By: JORDAN PEELE)

* Black Female for “Stand-In” for Run of the Show. // Ht. 5’9 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Selfie holding a newspaper w/date showing)

* Also Submit: Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info.

* Shoots: June to December

* Put “RUBY” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“OZARK” (TV) [email protected]

(SPECIALITY SKILLS – PIT BOSS)

* Do you Love Poker? Have you worked in a Casino? Are you a bit intimidating?

* Seeking: Men of All Ethnicities to portray “Casino Pit Boss” 21yrs & Older

* This role will be recurring through Season 3

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & a Selfie holding a newspaper w/date showing)

* Also Submit: Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info.

* Shoots: June 13th

* Put “REAL DEALER” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“OZARK” (TV) [email protected]

(SPECIALITY SKILLS – Blackjack Dealer)

* Seeking: Male & Female who are “Experienced Blackjack Dealers”

* All Ethnicities – 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & a Selfie holding a newspaper w/date showing)

* Also Submit: Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info.

* Shoots: June 13th

* Put “BJ DEALER” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“OZARK” (TV) [email protected]

(SPECIALITY SKILLS – Casino Piano Man)

* Caucasian Male who is an “Experienced Piano Player” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & a Selfie holding a newspaper w/date showing)

* Also Submit: Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info.

* Shoots: June 13th & 14th

* Put “PIANO MAN” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“OZARK” (TV) [email protected]

(SPECIALITY SKILLS – Water Skiers)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities who are Experienced “Water Skier” 18yrs & Older

* Please include experience & pictures of you water skiing in the body of your email

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & a Selfie holding a newspaper w/date showing)

* Also Submit: Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info.

* Shoots: June 7th

* Put “WATER SKIER” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“OZARK” (TV) [email protected]

(BABES PLAYING CRAPS)

* Great Looking Women of All Ethnicities to be around a “Craps Table” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & a Selfie holding a newspaper w/date showing)

* Also Submit: Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info.

* Shoots: June 13th

* Put “WOMEN” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“OZARK” (TV) [email protected]

(SLOTS GRANNY)

* Caucasian Female to portray a Grandma playing Slot Machines 60yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & a Selfie holding a newspaper w/date showing)

* Also Submit: Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info.

* Shoots: June 13th

* Put “SLOTS GRANDMA” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“OZARK” (TV) [email protected]

(YOUNG MOTHERS & THEIR BABIES)

* Young Mothers (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Babies (All Ethnicities) Under 1year old

* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & a Selfie holding a newspaper w/date showing)

* Also Submit: Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info.

* Shoots: June 3rd

* Put “MOMMY AND ME” in subject line







Extras Casting Atlanta

“Fear Street” (Film) [email protected]

* Younger Males & Females (All Ethnicities) for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18 – 20yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Young Man or Young Woman” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]

(HISPANIC FRESH FACES)

* Hispanic Male & Females for “Multiple Upcoming Scenes”. 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Put “Hispanic Male or Female” in subject line.

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(OFFICERS)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “COPS”

* Clean Cut looks // MUST have Black Boots // Waist NO larger than 38” 20 – 50yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “OFFICER” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(HOSPITAL STAFF)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Hospital Staff” (18yrs & Older)

* MUST have Scrubs – PLEASE submit pictures wearing Scrubs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]

(PEDESTRIANS)

* FRESH FACES: Males & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Submit pictures wearing BUSINESS attire!

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number

* Put “PEDSTRIANS” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“ELIXIR” (Film) [email protected]

(Middle Aged Male Model Type)

* Middle Aged Handsome Caucasian Male featured in a “Still Photo”. 40 – 50yrs

* There will be a Mandatory Fitting ASAP

* Jacket Size Range: 38 to 40 // Height Range: 5’10 to 6’1

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Body & Side view), and Age, Wt & Contact info

* List your Sizes: Collar, Sleeve, Waist, Inseam, Shoes and list your Tattoos

* Shoots: Thursday May 16th

* Put “NEW MODEL MEN” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays between 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login