Casting Call: Jordan Peele's TV Project Needs Stand-Ins, and Jason Bateman's "OZARK" is Hiring Casino Dealers & Customers This Week
Open roles for May 8th - 15th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for May 8th - 15th!
Greg’s email: [email protected]
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to Menu (top of page)
* Then hit Industries
* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops
Hylton Casting
“HOPE SCHOLARS” (Documentary)
* Did you receive, maintain & graduate college in Georgia w/the HOPE Scholarship?
* Do you have an interesting story to tell – if so, we want to hear from you!
* We’re seeking recipients of the HOPE Scholarship who maintained and graduated with HOPE and reside in Georgia to be featured in a digital documentary. It showcases inspiring stories about how HOPE enables students to get a college education, achieve their dreams, and give back to their communities by creating real change through any chosen field.
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/castinghopescholars/
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Season 7)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru October 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/
Hylton Casting
“ROBBIE” (Season 1)
(Starring: BEAU BRIDGES)
* Seeking Fresh Faces – Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: NOW – June 2019 (Atlanta, Douglasville, Morrow, Ga)
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Casting TaylorMade
“Huge DC Comics/WB Project” (FILM)
(VIOLINIST)
* Seeking a REAL Asian or Middle Eastern Female Violinist. 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (head, waist up, full body) Name, Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Also Include: Please attach a video, or link showing that you play violin.
* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY - May 10th
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) [email protected]
(Created By: JORDAN PEELE)
* Black Male for “Stand-In” for Run of the Show. // Ht. 5’11 // Wt. 175 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Selfie holding a newspaper w/date showing)
* Also Submit: Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info.
* Shoots: June to December
* Put “MONTROSE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) [email protected]
(Created By: JORDAN PEELE)
* Black Female for “Stand-In” for Run of the Show. // Ht. 5’9 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & Selfie holding a newspaper w/date showing)
* Also Submit: Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info.
* Shoots: June to December
* Put “RUBY” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“OZARK” (TV) [email protected]
(SPECIALITY SKILLS – PIT BOSS)
* Do you Love Poker? Have you worked in a Casino? Are you a bit intimidating?
* Seeking: Men of All Ethnicities to portray “Casino Pit Boss” 21yrs & Older
* This role will be recurring through Season 3
* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & a Selfie holding a newspaper w/date showing)
* Also Submit: Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info.
* Shoots: June 13th
* Put “REAL DEALER” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“OZARK” (TV) [email protected]
(SPECIALITY SKILLS – Blackjack Dealer)
* Seeking: Male & Female who are “Experienced Blackjack Dealers”
* All Ethnicities – 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & a Selfie holding a newspaper w/date showing)
* Also Submit: Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info.
* Shoots: June 13th
* Put “BJ DEALER” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“OZARK” (TV) [email protected]
(SPECIALITY SKILLS – Casino Piano Man)
* Caucasian Male who is an “Experienced Piano Player” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & a Selfie holding a newspaper w/date showing)
* Also Submit: Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info.
* Shoots: June 13th & 14th
* Put “PIANO MAN” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“OZARK” (TV) [email protected]
(SPECIALITY SKILLS – Water Skiers)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities who are Experienced “Water Skier” 18yrs & Older
* Please include experience & pictures of you water skiing in the body of your email
* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & a Selfie holding a newspaper w/date showing)
* Also Submit: Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info.
* Shoots: June 7th
* Put “WATER SKIER” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“OZARK” (TV) [email protected]
(BABES PLAYING CRAPS)
* Great Looking Women of All Ethnicities to be around a “Craps Table” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & a Selfie holding a newspaper w/date showing)
* Also Submit: Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info.
* Shoots: June 13th
* Put “WOMEN” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“OZARK” (TV) [email protected]
(SLOTS GRANNY)
* Caucasian Female to portray a Grandma playing Slot Machines 60yrs & Older
* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & a Selfie holding a newspaper w/date showing)
* Also Submit: Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info.
* Shoots: June 13th
* Put “SLOTS GRANDMA” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“OZARK” (TV) [email protected]
(YOUNG MOTHERS & THEIR BABIES)
* Young Mothers (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Babies (All Ethnicities) Under 1year old
* Submit: 3 pics (Head, Body & a Selfie holding a newspaper w/date showing)
* Also Submit: Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info.
* Shoots: June 3rd
* Put “MOMMY AND ME” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Fear Street” (Film) [email protected]
* Younger Males & Females (All Ethnicities) for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18 – 20yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Put “Young Man or Young Woman” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]
(HISPANIC FRESH FACES)
* Hispanic Male & Females for “Multiple Upcoming Scenes”. 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Put “Hispanic Male or Female” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]
(OFFICERS)
* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “COPS”
* Clean Cut looks // MUST have Black Boots // Waist NO larger than 38” 20 – 50yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /
* Put “OFFICER” in subject line
Destination Casting
“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]
(HOSPITAL STAFF)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Hospital Staff” (18yrs & Older)
* MUST have Scrubs – PLEASE submit pictures wearing Scrubs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /
* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line
Destination Casting
“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV) [email protected]
(PEDESTRIANS)
* FRESH FACES: Males & Females of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Submit pictures wearing BUSINESS attire!
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number
* Put “PEDSTRIANS” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“ELIXIR” (Film) [email protected]
(Middle Aged Male Model Type)
* Middle Aged Handsome Caucasian Male featured in a “Still Photo”. 40 – 50yrs
* There will be a Mandatory Fitting ASAP
* Jacket Size Range: 38 to 40 // Height Range: 5’10 to 6’1
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Body & Side view), and Age, Wt & Contact info
* List your Sizes: Collar, Sleeve, Waist, Inseam, Shoes and list your Tattoos
* Shoots: Thursday May 16th
* Put “NEW MODEL MEN” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays between 4:00pm & 6:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login