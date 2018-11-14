Casting Call: This week Regina King's HBO project needs Cops + Extras w/a Sexy Beach Body, a Tricked Out Van and more
Open roles for November 14th - 21st
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Nov. 14 - 21
Greg’s email: [email protected]
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
Marinella Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]
(KIDS @ ROLLER RINK)
* Kids of All Ethnicities 9 – 13yrs // SUBMIT: Name / Age / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 19th
* Put “FAMILY” in subject line
Marinella Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]
(TEENS @ ROLLER RINK)
* Male & Females 18 – 24yrs who look like TEENS. (All Ethnicities)
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 19th
* Put “TEEN” in subject line
Marinella Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]
(COUPLES)
* Male & Female Couples or Same Sex Couples 18 – 30yrs (All Ethnicities)
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 19th
* Put “COUPLE” in subject line
Marinella Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]
(SKILLED ROLLER SKATERS)
* Men/Women/Kids of All Ethnicities who are advanced “Roller Skaters” 9yrs & Older
* Especially seeking those who do Tricks, Skating Backwards, Etc.
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 19th
* Put “ROLLER SKATER” in subject line
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” November Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]
* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
* Website offers Classes of ALL levels, Meet Industry Insiders, Upcoming Workshops.
* There’s something NEW from Get Scene Studios, for info visit: Actorsspark.com
Central Casting Georgia
“Puget Sound” (TV) [email protected]
(MILITARY)
* Caucasian Male & Female “Military Types” - clean cut or willing to get Military Haircut
* 18yrs & Older
* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Destination Casting
“Untitled Movie” (TV) [email protected]
(COCKTAIL PARTY GUESTS)
* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray Party Guest 25 – 40yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Must send 3 photos in UPSCALE DAY PARTY LOOKS!
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 21st
* Put “COCKTAIL” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM) [email protected]
(HOT BEACH BODIES)
* Males & Females w/a Very Fit Beach Body & Swimsuit Ready for a “Pool Scene”
* All Ethnicities 18 – 50yrs
* Shoots: Sunday November 18th (Submit 3 pictures wearing Swimsuit)
* TAG YOUR SWIMSUIT READY FRIENDS.
* Put “BEACH BODY READY” in subject line.
Hylton Casting
“BOOMERANG” (TV)
(TRICKED OUT VAN)
* Male or Female “VAN” owner w/Massive Speakers ($600.00 bump for Van usage)
* PLEASE Clean your Van before Submitting your 3 Pictures
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
Hyltoncasting.com/boomerang-speakervan
Hylton Casting
“American Soul” (TV)
(DON CORNELIUS STORY)
* Seeking: Dancers, Musicians, TV Studio crew members (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* ALSO…Biracial, Black, or Hispanic Twin Boys (3 - 5yrs old)
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
Hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras
Casting TaylorMade
“BROOKLYN” (HBO)
(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)
* In Shape Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “COPS” 18yrs & Older
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.
* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
BACA Casting
“DYNASTY” (TV) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.
* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login