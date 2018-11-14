Casting Call: This week Regina King's HBO project needs Cops + Extras w/a Sexy Beach Body, a Tricked Out Van and more

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Nov. 14 - 21

Marinella Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]

(KIDS @ ROLLER RINK)

* Kids of All Ethnicities 9 – 13yrs // SUBMIT: Name / Age / 3 CURRENT photos

* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 19th

* Put “FAMILY” in subject line

Marinella Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]

(TEENS @ ROLLER RINK)

* Male & Females 18 – 24yrs who look like TEENS. (All Ethnicities)

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 19th

* Put “TEEN” in subject line

Marinella Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]

(COUPLES)

* Male & Female Couples or Same Sex Couples 18 – 30yrs (All Ethnicities)

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 19th

* Put “COUPLE” in subject line

Marinella Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]

(SKILLED ROLLER SKATERS)

* Men/Women/Kids of All Ethnicities who are advanced “Roller Skaters” 9yrs & Older

* Especially seeking those who do Tricks, Skating Backwards, Etc.

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 19th

* Put “ROLLER SKATER” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Puget Sound” (TV) [email protected]

(MILITARY)

* Caucasian Male & Female “Military Types” - clean cut or willing to get Military Haircut

* 18yrs & Older

* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Destination Casting

“Untitled Movie” (TV) [email protected]

(COCKTAIL PARTY GUESTS)

* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray Party Guest 25 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Must send 3 photos in UPSCALE DAY PARTY LOOKS!

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 21st

* Put “COCKTAIL” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM) [email protected]

(HOT BEACH BODIES)

* Males & Females w/a Very Fit Beach Body & Swimsuit Ready for a “Pool Scene”

* All Ethnicities 18 – 50yrs

* Shoots: Sunday November 18th (Submit 3 pictures wearing Swimsuit)

* TAG YOUR SWIMSUIT READY FRIENDS.

* Put “BEACH BODY READY” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“BOOMERANG” (TV)

(TRICKED OUT VAN)

* Male or Female “VAN” owner w/Massive Speakers ($600.00 bump for Van usage)

* PLEASE Clean your Van before Submitting your 3 Pictures

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

Hyltoncasting.com/boomerang-speakervan

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (TV)

(DON CORNELIUS STORY)

* Seeking: Dancers, Musicians, TV Studio crew members (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* ALSO…Biracial, Black, or Hispanic Twin Boys (3 - 5yrs old)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

Hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras

Casting TaylorMade

“BROOKLYN” (HBO)

(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)

* In Shape Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “COPS” 18yrs & Older

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line



BACA Casting

“DYNASTY” (TV) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line



Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login