Casting Call: Be Thankful for These Job Opportunities as an Extra during this Thanksgiving Holiday

Hylton Casting
“American Soul” (TV)
(DON CORNELIUS STORY)
* Seeking: A Real “Piano Player” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* You MUST be able to pantomime on the piano – music that will be provided to you with
exaggerated movements (think Jerry Lee Lewis)
* Shoots – Monday November 26th
If you’re interested in being considered for this role, please click on the following link to receive more information, and to submit your availability.
http://hyltoncasting.com/americansoul-piano112618/
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.
* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
BACA Casting
“DYNASTY” (TV) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.
* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“BROOKLYN” (HBO)
(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)
* In Shape Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “COPS” 18yrs & Older
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Puget Sound” (TV) [email protected]
(MILITARY)
* Caucasian Male & Female “Military Types” - clean cut or willing to get Military Haircut
* 18yrs & Older
* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Destination Casting
“BET / Tales” (TV) [email protected]
(SEEKING: FRESH FACES)
* Male & Females of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18 – 80yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Put “FRESH FACE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Comedy Game Show” (Season 2)
RLFamilyGame [email protected]
* Seeking PAID Studio Audience Members (All Ethnicities) 18 – 50yrs
* Dress in Hip / Nice Attire / as if dining at a Hip Nice Restaurant
* If you stay longer than 5 Hours – your pay will increase
* Please Include 3 Pictures (head, full body, side view), age Ht, Wt, and Contact Info.
* Shoots: December 3, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 13, and 14 (Should have flexible Availability)
* Put “COMEDY S2” in subject line.
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Seeking: Curvy Females who rock 2 Piece Swimwear. (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: Photos wearing Bathing Suit – along w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
