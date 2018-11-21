Casting Call: Be Thankful for These Job Opportunities as an Extra during this Thanksgiving Holiday

Open roles for November 21st - 28th

November 21, 2018
Ramona DeBreaux

Robert Deutsch

Categories: 
Casting Call

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Nov. 21 - 28

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (TV)  

  (DON CORNELIUS STORY)

* Seeking: A Real “Piano Player”  (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older 

* You MUST be able to pantomime on the piano – music that will be provided to you with

    exaggerated movements (think Jerry Lee Lewis) 

* Shoots – Monday November 26th

If you’re interested in being considered for this role, please click on the following link to receive more information, and to submit your availability.
http://hyltoncasting.com/americansoul-piano112618/

 

 

BACA Casting   

“Black Lightning” (TV)  [email protected]

  (FRESH FACES) 

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities  18yrs & Older                    

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
 

 

BACA Casting   

“DYNASTY” (TV)  [email protected]

  (FRESH FACES) 

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities  18yrs & Older                    

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
 

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“BROOKLYN”  (HBO) 

 (Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)

* In Shape Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “COPS”   18yrs & Older  

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)  

* Register for: The “GSS” November Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

* Website offers Classes of ALL levels, Meet Industry Insiders, Upcoming Workshops.

* There’s something NEW from Get Scene Studios, for info visit: Actorsspark.com

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   [email protected]

   (FRESH FACES) 

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Puget Sound” (TV)   [email protected]

   (MILITARY)

* Caucasian Male & Female “Military Types” - clean cut or willing to get Military Haircut    

* 18yrs & Older 

* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Destination Casting  

“BET / Tales” (TV)  [email protected] 

    (SEEKING: FRESH FACES)

* Male & Females of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities    18 – 80yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Put “FRESH FACE” in subject line 

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Comedy Game Show” (Season 2) 

RLFamilyGame [email protected]

* Seeking PAID Studio Audience Members (All Ethnicities)   18 – 50yrs  

* Dress in Hip / Nice Attire / as if dining at a Hip Nice Restaurant

* If you stay longer than 5 Hours – your pay will increase

* Please Include 3 Pictures (head, full body, side view), age Ht, Wt, and Contact Info.

* Shoots: December 3, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 13, and 14  (Should have flexible Availability)

* Put “COMEDY S2” in subject line.

 

 

Marion Designs 

Book Cover Models  (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: Curvy Females who rock 2 Piece Swimwear.  (All Ethnicities)   18 – 35yrs

* Submit: Photos wearing Bathing Suit – along w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

