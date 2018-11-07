Casting Call: Michael B. Jordan's Latest Film Needs Kids + More Film Opportunities in ATL This Week
Open roles for November 7th - 14th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Nov. 7 - 14
Hylton Casting
“BOOMERANG” (TV)
(TRICKED OUT VAN)
* Male or Female “VAN” owner w/Massive Speakers ($600.00 bump for Van usage)
* PLEASE Clean your Van before Submitting your 3 Pictures
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
Hyltoncasting.com/boomerang-speakervan
Hylton Casting
“American Soul” (TV)
(DON CORNELIUS STORY)
* Seeking: Dancers, Musicians, TV Studio crew members (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* ALSO…Biracial, Black, or Hispanic Twin Boys (3 - 5yrs old)
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
Hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras
Casting TaylorMade
“BROOKLYN” (HBO)
(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)
* Seeking: Black Males who are “Amputees” to portray WW2 Soldiers 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: November 12th
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Casting TaylorMade
“BROOKLYN” (HBO)
(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)
* Seeking: REAL Female Spray Paint Artist (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Casting TaylorMade
“BROOKLYN” (HBO)
(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)
* Seeking: Black, Asian, Hispanic Men & Women for Multiple Roles 25 – 65yrs
* Shoots: November 12th & 13th (Must be Available BOTH DAYS)
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” November Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]
* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
* Website offers Classes of ALL levels, Meet Industry Insiders, Upcoming Workshops.
* There’s something NEW from Get Scene Studios, for info visit: Actorsspark.com
Central Casting Georgia
“STAR” (TV) [email protected]
(CLUB GOERS)
* Hot/Sexy Looking Males & Females w/a Great Nightclub Wardrobe
* All Ethnicities 18 – 35(ish)yrs
* Shoots: November Tuesday 13th & Wednesday 14th (Must be available Both Days)
* Put “CLUB GOER” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Raising Dion” (Netflix) [email protected]
(Starring: Michael B. Jordan)
* Caucasian, Asian, Middle Eastern, and Latino KIDS (6 – 9yrs)
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Shoots: THIS SATURDAY Nov. 10th (also a December date TBA)
* Put “KID” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Destination Casting (1)
“Untitled Movie” (TV) [email protected]
(PEDESTRIANS)
* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Pedestrians in Public” 8 – 80yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Must send 3 photos in your CASUAL ATTIRE!
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th
* Put “PEDESTRIANS” in subject line
Destination Casting (1)
“Untitled Movie” (TV) [email protected]
(KIDS CHOIR)
* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities to portray a Kids Choir 10 – 14yrs
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Must send 3 photos in your CASUAL ATTIRE!
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17
* Put “KIDS CHOIR” in subject line
Destination Casting (1)
“Untitled Movie” (TV) [email protected]
(POKER PLAYER)
* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Poker Players” 30 – 50yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Must send 3 photos in your CASUAL ATTIRE!
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th
* Put “POKER” in subject line
Destination Casting (1)
“Untitled Movie” (TV) [email protected]
(UPSCALE PARTY GUESS)
* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray Party Guest 25 – 40yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Must send 3 photos in UPSCALE DAY PARTY LOOKS!
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th
* Put “PARTY” in subject line
Destination Casting (2)
“BET TALES” (TV) [email protected]
(TEEN PARTY GOERS)
* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities for Multiple Roles // 18–24yrs who look 16–18yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Must send 3 photos in Youthful Trendy Looks!
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th
* Put “TEEN” in subject line
Destination Casting (2)
“BET TALES” (TV) [email protected]
(PRINCIPAL)
* Caucasian Male who appears to be: 40 – 50yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Must send 3 photos in Business Attire!
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th
* Put “PRINCIPAL” in subject line
Destination Casting (2)
“BET TALES” (TV) [email protected]
(PARENTS)
* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities who appear to be: 35 – 50yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Must send 3 photos in CASUAL ATTIRE!
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th
* Put “PARENTS” in subject line
Destination Casting (2)
“BET TALES” (TV) [email protected]
(TOUGH LOOKING DUDE)
* Very Muscular, Intimidating Black Male who appears to be: 20 – 30yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Must send 3 different photos as if ur looking for TROUBLE
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th
* Put “THUG” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM) [email protected]
(ROLLERCOASTERS)
* Males & Females who LOVE riding “Roller Coasters” Over & Over. 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: This Friday November 9th (In Fayetteville)
* Put “ROLLER COASTER LOVER” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM) [email protected]
(MOTORCYCLE CASTING)
* Seeking ALL TYPES of MOTORCYCLES for Bar Scene // $$ Bike Bump
* Shoots: November 13th (8am Call Time)
* Put “MOTORCYCLE BAR” in subject line.
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Seeking: Black & Biracial Men w/a Cool Trendy Hip Look 18 – 40yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]
Marinella Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]
(TRENDY BAR)
* Male & Females to portray patrons at a Upscale Bar w/a Trendy wardrobe 30 – 45yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY Nov. 9th
* Put “TRENDY BAR” in subject line
Marinella Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]
(KIDS @ ROLLER RINK)
* Kids of All Ethnicities 9 – 13yrs // SUBMIT: Name / Age / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 15th
* Put “FAMILY” in subject line
Marinella Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]
(TEENS @ ROLLER RINK)
* Male & Females 18 – 24yrs who look like TEENS. (All Ethnicities)
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 15th
* Put “TEEN” in subject line
Marinella Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]
(COUPLES)
* Men & Women or Same Sex Couples 18 – 30yrs (All Ethnicities)
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 15th
* Put “COUPLE” in subject line
Marinella Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]
(SKILLED ROLLER SKATERS)
* Men/Women/Kids of All Ethnicities who are advanced “Roller Skaters” 9yrs & Older
* Especially seeking those who do Tricks, Skating Backwards, Etc.
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 15th
* Put “ROLLER SKATER” in subject line
Marinella Hume Casting
“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]
(PUNK ROCK CLUB SCENE)
* Caucasian Male & Female “PUNK ROCKER” types. 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 current pics in character
* Shoots: November 14th (In Conyers)
* Put “PUNK ROCKER” in subject line
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.
New Life Casting
“Untitled Project” (FILM)
(SUBMIT ASAP!! – TRAVEL PAID)
* Males & Females of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities willing to travel for this project
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Cell / 3 Current photos 18 – 30yrs
* For more info & how to submit yourself please visit:
http://newlifecasting.portal.wegotpop.com/apply
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login