Casting Call: Michael B. Jordan's Latest Film Needs Kids + More Film Opportunities in ATL This Week

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Nov. 7 - 14

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Hylton Casting

“BOOMERANG” (TV)

(TRICKED OUT VAN)

* Male or Female “VAN” owner w/Massive Speakers ($600.00 bump for Van usage)

* PLEASE Clean your Van before Submitting your 3 Pictures

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

Hyltoncasting.com/boomerang-speakervan

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (TV)

(DON CORNELIUS STORY)

* Seeking: Dancers, Musicians, TV Studio crew members (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* ALSO…Biracial, Black, or Hispanic Twin Boys (3 - 5yrs old)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

Hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras

Casting TaylorMade

“BROOKLYN” (HBO)

(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)

* Seeking: Black Males who are “Amputees” to portray WW2 Soldiers 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: November 12th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“BROOKLYN” (HBO)

(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)

* Seeking: REAL Female Spray Paint Artist (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“BROOKLYN” (HBO)

(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)

* Seeking: Black, Asian, Hispanic Men & Women for Multiple Roles 25 – 65yrs

* Shoots: November 12th & 13th (Must be Available BOTH DAYS)

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Central Casting Georgia

“STAR” (TV) [email protected]

(CLUB GOERS)

* Hot/Sexy Looking Males & Females w/a Great Nightclub Wardrobe

* All Ethnicities 18 – 35(ish)yrs

* Shoots: November Tuesday 13th & Wednesday 14th (Must be available Both Days)

* Put “CLUB GOER” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Raising Dion” (Netflix) [email protected]

(Starring: Michael B. Jordan)

* Caucasian, Asian, Middle Eastern, and Latino KIDS (6 – 9yrs)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Shoots: THIS SATURDAY Nov. 10th (also a December date TBA)

* Put “KID” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Destination Casting (1)

“Untitled Movie” (TV) [email protected]

(PEDESTRIANS)

* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Pedestrians in Public” 8 – 80yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Must send 3 photos in your CASUAL ATTIRE!

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th

* Put “PEDESTRIANS” in subject line

Destination Casting (1)

“Untitled Movie” (TV) [email protected]

(KIDS CHOIR)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities to portray a Kids Choir 10 – 14yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Must send 3 photos in your CASUAL ATTIRE!

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17

* Put “KIDS CHOIR” in subject line

Destination Casting (1)

“Untitled Movie” (TV) [email protected]

(POKER PLAYER)

* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Poker Players” 30 – 50yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Must send 3 photos in your CASUAL ATTIRE!

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th

* Put “POKER” in subject line

Destination Casting (1)

“Untitled Movie” (TV) [email protected]

(UPSCALE PARTY GUESS)

* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray Party Guest 25 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Must send 3 photos in UPSCALE DAY PARTY LOOKS!

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th

* Put “PARTY” in subject line

Destination Casting (2)

“BET TALES” (TV) [email protected]

(TEEN PARTY GOERS)

* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities for Multiple Roles // 18–24yrs who look 16–18yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Must send 3 photos in Youthful Trendy Looks!

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th

* Put “TEEN” in subject line

Destination Casting (2)

“BET TALES” (TV) [email protected]

(PRINCIPAL)

* Caucasian Male who appears to be: 40 – 50yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Must send 3 photos in Business Attire!

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th

* Put “PRINCIPAL” in subject line

Destination Casting (2)

“BET TALES” (TV) [email protected]

(PARENTS)

* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities who appear to be: 35 – 50yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Must send 3 photos in CASUAL ATTIRE!

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th

* Put “PARENTS” in subject line

Destination Casting (2)

“BET TALES” (TV) [email protected]

(TOUGH LOOKING DUDE)

* Very Muscular, Intimidating Black Male who appears to be: 20 – 30yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Must send 3 different photos as if ur looking for TROUBLE

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th

* Put “THUG” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM) [email protected]

(ROLLERCOASTERS)

* Males & Females who LOVE riding “Roller Coasters” Over & Over. 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: This Friday November 9th (In Fayetteville)

* Put “ROLLER COASTER LOVER” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM) [email protected]

(MOTORCYCLE CASTING)

* Seeking ALL TYPES of MOTORCYCLES for Bar Scene // $$ Bike Bump

* Shoots: November 13th (8am Call Time)

* Put “MOTORCYCLE BAR” in subject line.

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: Black & Biracial Men w/a Cool Trendy Hip Look 18 – 40yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

Marinella Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]

(TRENDY BAR)

* Male & Females to portray patrons at a Upscale Bar w/a Trendy wardrobe 30 – 45yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY Nov. 9th

* Put “TRENDY BAR” in subject line

Marinella Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]

(KIDS @ ROLLER RINK)

* Kids of All Ethnicities 9 – 13yrs // SUBMIT: Name / Age / 3 CURRENT photos

* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 15th

* Put “FAMILY” in subject line

Marinella Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]

(TEENS @ ROLLER RINK)

* Male & Females 18 – 24yrs who look like TEENS. (All Ethnicities)

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 15th

* Put “TEEN” in subject line

Marinella Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]

(COUPLES)

* Men & Women or Same Sex Couples 18 – 30yrs (All Ethnicities)

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 15th

* Put “COUPLE” in subject line

Marinella Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]

(SKILLED ROLLER SKATERS)

* Men/Women/Kids of All Ethnicities who are advanced “Roller Skaters” 9yrs & Older

* Especially seeking those who do Tricks, Skating Backwards, Etc.

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 15th

* Put “ROLLER SKATER” in subject line

Marinella Hume Casting

“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]

(PUNK ROCK CLUB SCENE)

* Caucasian Male & Female “PUNK ROCKER” types. 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 current pics in character

* Shoots: November 14th (In Conyers)

* Put “PUNK ROCKER” in subject line

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.

New Life Casting

“Untitled Project” (FILM)

(SUBMIT ASAP!! – TRAVEL PAID)

* Males & Females of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities willing to travel for this project

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Cell / 3 Current photos 18 – 30yrs

* For more info & how to submit yourself please visit:

http://newlifecasting.portal.wegotpop.com/apply

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login