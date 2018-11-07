Casting Call: Michael B. Jordan's Latest Film Needs Kids + More Film Opportunities in ATL This Week

Open roles for November 7th - 14th

November 7, 2018
Ramona DeBreaux

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Nov. 7 - 14

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Hylton Casting

“BOOMERANG” (TV)  

  (TRICKED OUT VAN)

* Male or Female “VAN” owner w/Massive Speakers ($600.00 bump for Van usage)

* PLEASE Clean your Van before Submitting your 3 Pictures

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

Hyltoncasting.com/boomerang-speakervan

 

 

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (TV)  

  (DON CORNELIUS STORY)

* Seeking: Dancers, Musicians, TV Studio crew members (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older 

* ALSO…Biracial, Black, or Hispanic Twin Boys (3 - 5yrs old)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

Hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“BROOKLYN”  (HBO) 

 (Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)

* Seeking: Black Males who are “Amputees” to portray WW2 Soldiers   18yrs & Older

* Shoots: November 12th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“BROOKLYN”  (HBO) 

 (Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)

* Seeking: REAL Female Spray Paint Artist  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older  

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“BROOKLYN”  (HBO)  

 (Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)

* Seeking: Black, Asian, Hispanic Men & Women for Multiple Roles    25 – 65yrs  

* Shoots: November 12th & 13th  (Must be Available BOTH DAYS)

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)  

* Register for: The “GSS” November Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

* Website offers Classes of ALL levels, Meet Industry Insiders, Upcoming Workshops.

* There’s something NEW from Get Scene Studios, for info visit: Actorsspark.com

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“STAR” (TV)   [email protected]

   (CLUB GOERS)

* Hot/Sexy Looking Males & Females w/a Great Nightclub Wardrobe 

* All Ethnicities   18 – 35(ish)yrs

* Shoots: November Tuesday 13th & Wednesday 14th  (Must be available Both Days)

* Put “CLUB GOER” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Raising Dion” (Netflix)   [email protected]

  (Starring: Michael B. Jordan)

* Caucasian, Asian, Middle Eastern, and Latino KIDS  (6 – 9yrs) 

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Shoots: THIS SATURDAY Nov. 10th  (also a December date TBA)

* Put “KID” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Destination Casting (1)

“Untitled Movie” (TV)  [email protected] 

    (PEDESTRIANS)

* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Pedestrians in Public”   8 – 80yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Must send 3 photos in your CASUAL ATTIRE!

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th  

* Put “PEDESTRIANS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting (1)

“Untitled Movie” (TV)  [email protected] 

    (KIDS CHOIR)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities to portray a Kids Choir   10 – 14yrs 

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Must send 3 photos in your CASUAL ATTIRE!

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17  

* Put “KIDS CHOIR” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting (1)

“Untitled Movie” (TV)  [email protected] 

    (POKER PLAYER)

* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Poker Players”   30 – 50yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Must send 3 photos in your CASUAL ATTIRE!

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th  

* Put “POKER” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting (1)

“Untitled Movie” (TV)  [email protected] 

    (UPSCALE PARTY GUESS)

* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray Party Guest   25 – 40yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Must send 3 photos in UPSCALE DAY PARTY LOOKS!

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th   

* Put “PARTY” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting (1)

“Untitled Movie” (TV)  [email protected] 

    (PEDESTRIANS)

* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Pedestrians in Public”   8 – 80yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Must send 3 photos in your CASUAL ATTIRE!

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th  

* Put “PEDESTRIANS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting (2)

“BET TALES” (TV)   [email protected] 

    (TEEN PARTY GOERS)

* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities for Multiple Roles // 18–24yrs who look 16–18yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Must send 3 photos in Youthful Trendy Looks!

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th  

* Put “TEEN” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting (2)

“BET TALES” (TV)  [email protected] 

    (PRINCIPAL)

* Caucasian Male who appears to be: 40 – 50yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Must send 3 photos in Business Attire!

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th  

* Put “PRINCIPAL” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting (2)

“BET TALES” (TV)  [email protected] 

    (PARENTS)

* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities who appear to be: 35 – 50yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Must send 3 photos in CASUAL ATTIRE!

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th  

* Put “PARENTS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting (2)

“BET TALES” (TV)  [email protected] 

    (TOUGH LOOKING DUDE)

* Very Muscular, Intimidating Black Male who appears to be: 20 – 30yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Must send 3 different photos as if ur looking for TROUBLE 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru Nov. 17th  

* Put “THUG” in subject line 

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM)  [email protected]

   (ROLLERCOASTERS)

* Males & Females who LOVE riding “Roller Coasters” Over & Over.   18yrs & Older

* Shoots: This Friday November 9th (In Fayetteville)

* Put “ROLLER COASTER LOVER” in subject line.

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM)  [email protected]

   (MOTORCYCLE CASTING)

* Seeking ALL TYPES of MOTORCYCLES for Bar Scene // $$ Bike Bump

* Shoots: November 13th (8am Call Time)

* Put “MOTORCYCLE BAR” in subject line.

 

 

Marion Designs 

Book Cover Models  (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: Black & Biracial Men w/a Cool Trendy Hip Look   18 – 40yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Cobra Kai” (TV)   [email protected] 

   (TRENDY BAR)

* Male & Females to portray patrons at a Upscale Bar w/a Trendy wardrobe   30 – 45yrs  

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY Nov. 9th

* Put “TRENDY BAR” in subject line 

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Cobra Kai” (TV)   [email protected] 

   (KIDS @ ROLLER RINK)

* Kids of All Ethnicities 9 – 13yrs  //  SUBMIT: Name / Age / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 15th

* Put “FAMILY” in subject line 

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Cobra Kai” (TV)   [email protected] 

   (TEENS @ ROLLER RINK)

* Male & Females 18 – 24yrs who look like TEENS. (All Ethnicities)

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 15th

* Put “TEEN” in subject line 

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Cobra Kai” (TV)   [email protected] 

   (COUPLES)

* Men & Women or Same Sex Couples 18 – 30yrs (All Ethnicities)

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 15th

* Put “COUPLE” in subject line 

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Cobra Kai” (TV)   [email protected] 

   (SKILLED ROLLER SKATERS)

* Men/Women/Kids of All Ethnicities who are advanced “Roller Skaters”  9yrs & Older

* Especially seeking those who do Tricks, Skating Backwards, Etc.

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Shoots: Thursday Nov. 15th

* Put “ROLLER SKATER” in subject line 

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Untitled Project” (FILM)  [email protected]

  (PUNK ROCK CLUB SCENE)

* Caucasian Male & Female “PUNK ROCKER” types.  18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 current pics in character  

* Shoots: November 14th  (In Conyers) 

* Put “PUNK ROCKER” in subject line 

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   [email protected]

   (FRESH FACES) 

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.

 

 

New Life Casting   

“Untitled Project” (FILM)

  (SUBMIT ASAP!! – TRAVEL PAID)

* Males & Females of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities willing to travel for this project 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Cell / 3 Current photos    18 – 30yrs                     

* For more info & how to submit yourself please visit:

http://newlifecasting.portal.wegotpop.com/apply

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

