Casting Call: This week Regina King's HBO project needs Amputees. Extras also needed as Choir members, Beer Drinkers and more

Open roles for Oct. 31st - Nov. 7th

October 31, 2018
Ramona DeBreaux

© Dan MacMedan

Categories: 
Casting Call

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Oct. 31 - Nov. 7

Greg’s email: [email protected]m.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM)  [email protected]

  (HARLEY RIDERS)

* Seeking Motorcycles Owners to portray “Biker Patrons” at honky-tonk bar

* Please include pictures of your Motorcycle in your submission.

* Shoots: November 13th

* Put “HARLEY” in subject line.

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM)  [email protected]

  (BEER DRINKING BUDDIES)

* MALES of All Ethnicities to portray the Best Friends of a main character   30 – 45yrs       

* This is a director selected role – So be prepared for an interview - TBD

* Shoots: November 9th

* Put “CHUG CHUG CHUG” in subject line.

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM)  [email protected]

  (BARTENDERS)

* Hip/Scruffy Males All Ethnicities to portray “Bar backs & Wait staff” at honky-tonk bar

* Please list any experience in submission.  21yrs & Older       

* This role will require a wardrobe fitting - Date TBD

* Shoots: November 14th, 15th, and 16th (Must have open availability)

* Put “HAVE A DRINK ON ME” in subject line.

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM)  [email protected]

  (BOUNCERS)

* Tough looking Males 6’2 taller All Ethnicities to portray a “Bouncer” at honky-tonk bar

* Please list any experience in submission.  21yrs & Older       

* This role will require a wardrobe fitting - Date TBD

* Shoots: November 14th, 15th, and 16th (Must have open availability)

* Put “BOUNCE” in subject line.

 

 

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)  

* Register for: The “GSS” November Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

* Website offers Classes of ALL levels, Meet Industry Insiders, Upcoming Workshops.

* There’s something NEW from Get Scene Studios, for info visit: www.actorsspark.com

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“BROOKLYN”  (HBO) 

 (Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)

* Seeking: Black Males who are Amputees to portray “WW11 Soldiers”   18yrs & Older

* This role will require a wardrobe fitting on Nov. 7th or 8th

* Shoots: November 12th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Marion Designs 

Book Cover Models  (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: Black & Biracial Men w/a Cool Trendy Hip Look   18 – 40yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

 

 

Destination Casting

“Untitled Movie” (TV)  [email protected] 

    (MEN WITH TUXEDOS)

* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Groomsman”   18 – 45yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Must send 3 photos in your TUX!

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: SUBMIT YOURSELF ASAP!!

* Put “TUX” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“Untitled Movie” (TV)  [email protected] 

    (CHOIR MEMBERS)

* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Groomsman”   18 – 80yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Must send 3 photos in your SUNDAY BEST ATTIRE!

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: SUBMIT YOURSELF ASAP!!  

* Put “CHOIR” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“Untitled Movie” (TV)  [email protected] 

    (CONGREGATION)

* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities for a “Church Congregation”   18 – 80yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Must send 3 photos in your SUNDAY BEST ATTIRE!

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: SUBMIT YOURSELF ASAP!!  

* Put “CHURCH” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“Untitled Movie” (TV)  [email protected] 

    (UPSCALE PARTY GUESS)

* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray Party Guest   25 – 40yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Must send 3 photos in UPSCALE DAY PARTY LOOKS!

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: SUBMIT YOURSELF ASAP!!  

* Put “PARTY” in subject line 

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Untitled Project” (FILM)  [email protected]

  (1972 PUNK ROCKER)

* Caucasian Men w/shaved head/unique haircuts to portray Punk Rockers @ 1972 concert   

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Shoots: November 14th

* Put “PUNK ROCKER” in subject line 

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Untitled Project” (FILM)  [email protected]

     (MILITARY)

* Men & Women who are Current/Former Military to portray “Military Personnel 

* Must be Clean Cut or willing to receive a Military Hair Cut.  18yrs & Older

* Shoots: November 5th thru 21st  (Must Have Open Availability)

* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Hylton Casting

“BOOMERANG” (TV)  

  (FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities for Various Upcoming Roles.

* Shoots: NOW – December 2018    18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

HyltonCasting.com/Submissions/Extras

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)  [email protected]

   (FIREARMS) 

* Men & Women comfortable handling firearms to portray “Military Personnel”  

* Current & Former military personnel  of All Ethnicities welcome.   (21yrs & Older)

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “MILITARY PERSONNEL” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)  [email protected]

   (TOWNSPEOPLE) 

* Men, Women, Kids of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray “Townspeople”    

* (8 – 80yrs)

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “TOWNSPEOPLE” in subject line.

 

 

New Life Casting   

“Untitled Project” (FILM)

  (SUBMIT ASAP!! – TRAVEL PAID)

* Males & Females of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities willing to travel for this project 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Cell / 3 Current photos    18 – 30yrs                     

* For more info & how to submit yourself please visit:

http://newlifecasting.portal.wegotpop.com/apply

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

