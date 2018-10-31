Casting Call: This week Regina King's HBO project needs Amputees. Extras also needed as Choir members, Beer Drinkers and more

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Oct. 31 - Nov. 7

Greg’s email: [email protected]m.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM) [email protected]

(HARLEY RIDERS)

* Seeking Motorcycles Owners to portray “Biker Patrons” at honky-tonk bar

* Please include pictures of your Motorcycle in your submission.

* Shoots: November 13th

* Put “HARLEY” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM) [email protected]

(BEER DRINKING BUDDIES)

* MALES of All Ethnicities to portray the Best Friends of a main character 30 – 45yrs

* This is a director selected role – So be prepared for an interview - TBD

* Shoots: November 9th

* Put “CHUG CHUG CHUG” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM) [email protected]

(BARTENDERS)

* Hip/Scruffy Males All Ethnicities to portray “Bar backs & Wait staff” at honky-tonk bar

* Please list any experience in submission. 21yrs & Older

* This role will require a wardrobe fitting - Date TBD

* Shoots: November 14th, 15th, and 16th (Must have open availability)

* Put “HAVE A DRINK ON ME” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM) [email protected]

(BOUNCERS)

* Tough looking Males 6’2 taller All Ethnicities to portray a “Bouncer” at honky-tonk bar

* Please list any experience in submission. 21yrs & Older

* This role will require a wardrobe fitting - Date TBD

* Shoots: November 14th, 15th, and 16th (Must have open availability)

* Put “BOUNCE” in subject line.

Casting TaylorMade

“BROOKLYN” (HBO)

(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)

* Seeking: Black Males who are Amputees to portray “WW11 Soldiers” 18yrs & Older

* This role will require a wardrobe fitting on Nov. 7th or 8th

* Shoots: November 12th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: Black & Biracial Men w/a Cool Trendy Hip Look 18 – 40yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

Destination Casting

“Untitled Movie” (TV) [email protected]

(MEN WITH TUXEDOS)

* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Groomsman” 18 – 45yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Must send 3 photos in your TUX!

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: SUBMIT YOURSELF ASAP!!

* Put “TUX” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Movie” (TV) [email protected]

(CHOIR MEMBERS)

* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Groomsman” 18 – 80yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Must send 3 photos in your SUNDAY BEST ATTIRE!

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: SUBMIT YOURSELF ASAP!!

* Put “CHOIR” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Movie” (TV) [email protected]

(CONGREGATION)

* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities for a “Church Congregation” 18 – 80yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Must send 3 photos in your SUNDAY BEST ATTIRE!

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: SUBMIT YOURSELF ASAP!!

* Put “CHURCH” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Movie” (TV) [email protected]

(UPSCALE PARTY GUESS)

* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray Party Guest 25 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Must send 3 photos in UPSCALE DAY PARTY LOOKS!

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: SUBMIT YOURSELF ASAP!!

* Put “PARTY” in subject line

Marinella Hume Casting

“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]

(1972 PUNK ROCKER)

* Caucasian Men w/shaved head/unique haircuts to portray Punk Rockers @ 1972 concert

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Shoots: November 14th

* Put “PUNK ROCKER” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]

(MILITARY)

* Men & Women who are Current/Former Military to portray “Military Personnel

* Must be Clean Cut or willing to receive a Military Hair Cut. 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: November 5th thru 21st (Must Have Open Availability)

* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Hylton Casting

“BOOMERANG” (TV)

(FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities for Various Upcoming Roles.

* Shoots: NOW – December 2018 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

HyltonCasting.com/Submissions/Extras

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(FIREARMS)

* Men & Women comfortable handling firearms to portray “Military Personnel”

* Current & Former military personnel of All Ethnicities welcome. (21yrs & Older)

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “MILITARY PERSONNEL” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(TOWNSPEOPLE)

* Men, Women, Kids of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray “Townspeople”

* (8 – 80yrs)

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “TOWNSPEOPLE” in subject line.

New Life Casting

“Untitled Project” (FILM)

(SUBMIT ASAP!! – TRAVEL PAID)

* Males & Females of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities willing to travel for this project

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Cell / 3 Current photos 18 – 30yrs

* For more info & how to submit yourself please visit:

http://newlifecasting.portal.wegotpop.com/apply

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login