Casting Call: This week Regina King's HBO project needs Amputees. Extras also needed as Choir members, Beer Drinkers and more
Open roles for Oct. 31st - Nov. 7th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Oct. 31 - Nov. 7
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM) [email protected]
(HARLEY RIDERS)
* Seeking Motorcycles Owners to portray “Biker Patrons” at honky-tonk bar
* Please include pictures of your Motorcycle in your submission.
* Shoots: November 13th
* Put “HARLEY” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM) [email protected]
(BEER DRINKING BUDDIES)
* MALES of All Ethnicities to portray the Best Friends of a main character 30 – 45yrs
* This is a director selected role – So be prepared for an interview - TBD
* Shoots: November 9th
* Put “CHUG CHUG CHUG” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM) [email protected]
(BARTENDERS)
* Hip/Scruffy Males All Ethnicities to portray “Bar backs & Wait staff” at honky-tonk bar
* Please list any experience in submission. 21yrs & Older
* This role will require a wardrobe fitting - Date TBD
* Shoots: November 14th, 15th, and 16th (Must have open availability)
* Put “HAVE A DRINK ON ME” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM) [email protected]
(BOUNCERS)
* Tough looking Males 6’2 taller All Ethnicities to portray a “Bouncer” at honky-tonk bar
* Please list any experience in submission. 21yrs & Older
* This role will require a wardrobe fitting - Date TBD
* Shoots: November 14th, 15th, and 16th (Must have open availability)
* Put “BOUNCE” in subject line.
Casting TaylorMade
“BROOKLYN” (HBO)
(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)
* Seeking: Black Males who are Amputees to portray “WW11 Soldiers” 18yrs & Older
* This role will require a wardrobe fitting on Nov. 7th or 8th
* Shoots: November 12th
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Seeking: Black & Biracial Men w/a Cool Trendy Hip Look 18 – 40yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]
Destination Casting
“Untitled Movie” (TV) [email protected]
(MEN WITH TUXEDOS)
* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Groomsman” 18 – 45yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Must send 3 photos in your TUX!
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: SUBMIT YOURSELF ASAP!!
* Put “TUX” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Movie” (TV) [email protected]
(CHOIR MEMBERS)
* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Groomsman” 18 – 80yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Must send 3 photos in your SUNDAY BEST ATTIRE!
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: SUBMIT YOURSELF ASAP!!
* Put “CHOIR” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Movie” (TV) [email protected]
(CONGREGATION)
* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities for a “Church Congregation” 18 – 80yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Must send 3 photos in your SUNDAY BEST ATTIRE!
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: SUBMIT YOURSELF ASAP!!
* Put “CHURCH” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Movie” (TV) [email protected]
(UPSCALE PARTY GUESS)
* Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray Party Guest 25 – 40yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Must send 3 photos in UPSCALE DAY PARTY LOOKS!
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: SUBMIT YOURSELF ASAP!!
* Put “PARTY” in subject line
Marinella Hume Casting
“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]
(1972 PUNK ROCKER)
* Caucasian Men w/shaved head/unique haircuts to portray Punk Rockers @ 1972 concert
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: November 14th
* Put “PUNK ROCKER” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]
(MILITARY)
* Men & Women who are Current/Former Military to portray “Military Personnel
* Must be Clean Cut or willing to receive a Military Hair Cut. 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: November 5th thru 21st (Must Have Open Availability)
* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Hylton Casting
“BOOMERANG” (TV)
(FRESH FACES)
* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities for Various Upcoming Roles.
* Shoots: NOW – December 2018 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
HyltonCasting.com/Submissions/Extras
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(FIREARMS)
* Men & Women comfortable handling firearms to portray “Military Personnel”
* Current & Former military personnel of All Ethnicities welcome. (21yrs & Older)
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “MILITARY PERSONNEL” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(TOWNSPEOPLE)
* Men, Women, Kids of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray “Townspeople”
* (8 – 80yrs)
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “TOWNSPEOPLE” in subject line.
New Life Casting
“Untitled Project” (FILM)
(SUBMIT ASAP!! – TRAVEL PAID)
* Males & Females of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities willing to travel for this project
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Cell / 3 Current photos 18 – 30yrs
* For more info & how to submit yourself please visit:
http://newlifecasting.portal.wegotpop.com/apply
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login